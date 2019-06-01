Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Dane Michael Schell, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 15 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
•Luis Angel Serrano, 20, College Place, Wash., pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 28 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $73 restitution; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 60 days jail and $94.99 restitution.
MISDEMEANOR
•Thomas Wayne Fritz, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction unit, 30 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended.
•Eloy Salas, 22, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Arthur Michael Lucero, 41, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 15 days jail and $100 fine.
•Kevin Michael Aldrich, 61, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Crystal Janene Wright, 46, Echo, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 30 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Indimidation II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours communitiy service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended.
•Jason James Abbott, 28, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $300 fine and $700 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine.
•Wyatt Slade Hayden, 22, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Violation of Wildlife Law with Culpable Mental State: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $500 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended, $250 restitution and 3 years hunting license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Kenny Ray Smith, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Rebecca Raquel Ramirez, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Thomas Jason Shadowen, 44, Albany, pleaded guilty to Escape III: sentenced to 34 days jail; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
•Ruben Ramirez Jr., 59, Hermiston, was convicted of DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; was convicted of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $2,000 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension for each count; was convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 15 days jail, 165 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $2,000 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Maria Gonzalez of Hermiston: seeks $1,240.04.
•United Finance Co. vs. Armando Semora Barragan of Boardman: seeks $3,422.70.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Derek M. Turner of Pendleton: seeks $4,476.52.
•Second Round LP vs. William Rozzell of Pendleton: seeks $760.98.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Keith Weaver of Pilot Rock: seeks $6,630.55.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Anthony L. Abdich: seeks $20,840.90.
•Capital One Bank vs. Lincoln C. Barnett of Hermiston: seeks $2,416.73.
•Kylene Peters vs. James and Melva Burns of Weston: seeks $700,000.
•Capital One Bank vs. Catalino D. Santiago of Stanfield: seeks $3,651.92.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Juanita M. Mowers of Athena: seeks $1,190.33.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Yolanda Martinez (Campos) of Irrigon and Juan Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $1,399.10.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Gabriel R. Campbell of Pendleton: seeks $706.52.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Aleea A. Strouse: seeks $16,368.77.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Ines Tenorio of Hermiston: seeks $879.76.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jesus Serrano of Hermiston: seeks $856.85.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Joshua R. and Ashlee M. Dow of Pendleton: seeks $1,370.24.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jennifer Johnson of Hermiston: judgment for $506.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Perla Perez of Pendleton: judgment for $2,394.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Erika Minton of Hermiston: judgment for $6,440.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Anna Marrietta of Irrigon: judgment for $2,157.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Roselie Ramirez of Hermiston: judgment for $4,821.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nakesha M. Willingham of Pendleton: judgment for $612.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Teddy L. Collier of Boardman: judgment for $595.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kimberly L. Brown of Hermiston: judgment for $1,758.51.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Doyle G. Woods of Pendleton: judgment for $313.35.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tomas Cortez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,667.22.
•United Finance Co. vs. Odilon Villagrana of Hermiston: judgment for $1,709.25.
•Capital One Bank vs. Fred L. Breeding of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,918.82.
•Webcollex LLC dba CKS Financial vs. Thomas Barnett of Hermiston: judgment for $6,761.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joanna Eby and James Emry of Stanfield: judgment for $621.81.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Michael J. Logan and Chelsey Lancaster of Hermiston: judgment for $364.52.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Clinton Wade Troyer of La Grande and Brooke Laree Troyer of Boise, Idaho; Larry Louthan Rasmussen and Sandra Liberty Rasmussen of Hermiston; Dan Ray Tuinstra of Umatilla and Cindy Tuinstra of Indianapolis, Ind.; Miranda Kay Bloom of Pendleton and Jason Lynn Bloom of Hermiston; Leah Halligan of Adams and Leighton Halligan of Pendleton; Donna Rae Hoadley of Umatilla and Eugene Elmer Hoadley of La Grande; Russell Norman Findley of Hermiston and Brandy Michelle Findley of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Peter Josiah Tibbetts, 27, and Avery Justice Thomas, 23, both of Pendleton.
James Arthur Tolley Jr., 42, and Valerie Laurose Falconer, 27, both of Pendleton.
Logan Ryan Eddens, 27, and Tonya Leanne Myers, 33, both of Pendleton.
Heriberto Cortez, 51, and Travis Allan Cook, 25, both of Pendleton.
