Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Nicholas Gerardo Guerra, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 12 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Kristopher Shane Bishop, 41, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance in Schedule III: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $2,400 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Tony James Jone, 30, Salem, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 10 days jail, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $1,750 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension.
•Maximillian Hearld, 34, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $8,448.27 compensatory fine.
•Seth Edward Lee Finch, 24, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine and Delivery of Heroin: sentenced to 19 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count.
•Joseph Clarence Day, 46, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $2,750 fine-suspended and 6 months driver’s license suspension.
•Brian James Halfmoon Jr., 22, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to $200 fine and 3 years driver’s license suspension.
MISDEMEANOR
•Juan Jeronimo Pablo, 34, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Mario Bazan Ayala, 26, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Max Anagin Wilson, 20, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Escape III: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II and Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tonya L. Bosworth of Pendleton: seeks $1,892.89.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Tracy L. Scott: seeks $1,001.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alonzo Alatorre of Hermiston: seeks $3,226.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gloria M. Agnew of Portland: seeks $1,756.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyra L. Carter of Hermiston: seeks $463.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carmen Oliveros Castaneda of Hermiston: seeks $635.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacqueline R. Chavez of Stanfield: seeks $1,047.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria and Eliezer B. Zamarron of Hermiston: seeks $2,625.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert and Christina Wright of Hermiston: seeks $735.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amanda S. Walker of Umatilla: seeks $2,270.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Curtis L. and Tisha Polston of Hermiston: seeks $787.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brandon Mele of Hermiston: seeks $3,619.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura Estrada of Pilot Rock: seeks $499.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donald D. and Riki McKague of Pendleton: seeks $648.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Karen Mendoza of Hermiston: seeks $8,428.69.
•Kenley J. Ward vs. Adam A. Cole: seeks $49,988.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thomas D. and Andrea C. Roberts of Irrigon: seeks $511.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian and Laurie Snyder of Irrigon: seeks $3,815.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel R. Taylor of Hermiston: seeks $3,595.59.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Annette R. Hammond of Athena: seeks $945.04.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jasmin Ramirez of Hermiston: seeks $2,807.73.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Dean E. Curry of Pendleton: seeks $3,878.99.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Luis Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $1,116.10.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tara L. Jonson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,481.53.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Ryan L. Bork of Pendleton: seeks $4,299.47.
•Bank of America vs. Shamria D. Kirk of Hermiston: seeks $2,617.11.
•Troy Capital LLC vs. Jose Flores of Hermiston: seeks $13,186.40.
•Columbia Credits Inc. vs. Anneliese M. and James Hasty of Hermiston: seeks $1,841.06.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Delroy Cullen of Pendleton: judgment for $1,270.04.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Weston B. and Reva Ferguson of Hermiston: judgment for $316.39.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Karina Torres of Hermiston: judgment for $6,743.77.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Casey Moutray of Pendleton: judgment for $886.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Travis A. and Talese Dollarhide of Hermiston: judgment for $754.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph Rivera and Karina Torres of Hermiston: judgment for $1,342.69.
•TD Bank USA vs. Matthew Malinoff-Ford of Hermiston: judgment for $2,496.99.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Alicia Ciriano of Pendleton: judgment for 174.57.
•Capital One Bank vs. Dawnita L. Picard of Pendleton: judgment for $2,340.30.
•Fred Irons of Stanfield vs. Cleo Faye Zyph of Pendleton: judgment for $2,300.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Lindsey X. Watchman and Jacintha Stanley of Pendleton: judgment for $523.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Valentine and Maria Lomas of Irrigon: judgment for $3,871.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victor Jimenez (Jimenez-Honesto) of Boardman: judgment for $567.44.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Angel Sanchezgarcia of Hermiston: judgment for $3,244.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Leonorilda and Mario Iniguez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,584.84.
•Matthew Murfin vs. Michael Hamman dba Mike Hamman II General Construction of Hermiston: judgment for $65,000.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. William Michael Stewart of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $42,354.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kenneth S. Weaver of Walla Walla: judgment for $1,470.92.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jessica D. and Craig Raphael of Pendleton: judgment for $315.84.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Isaac Dally of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $696.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Rachel Hulett of Pendleton: judgment for $1,048.93.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jeffrey Randolph of Hermiston: judgment for $1,540.05.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Lyle Ledbetter of Pendleton: judgment for $738.
•United Finance Co. vs. Anthony Hendershot of Pendleton: judgment for $2,983.15.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Travis Wilson of Hermiston and Karen Wilson of Methuen, Mass.; Crystal Cole of Umatilla and Marcus Cole of Richland, Wash.; Armandina Beliz of Othello, Wash., and Benjamin Beliz of Pendleton (UCJ); Christopher Bowen Chancellor of Umatilla (TRCI) and Desiree Bowen of Kennewick, Wash.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
J. Jesus Garcilazo Alcaraz, 41, and Elsa Morales Yepez, 40, both of Umatilla.
Justin Dean Richards, 24, and Lianne Elizabeth Kiejzo, 30, both of Pendleton.
Julio Fernando Leiva Frasser, 20, and Danielle Megan Skinner, 20, both of Hermiston.
Devon James Satterwhite, 21, and Lexus Louise King, 21, both of Pendleton.
Howard William Mackie, 23, of Port Orchard, Wash., and Haley Jessie Nicole McLaughlin, 23, of Pasco, Wash.
Ubaldo Perez Soriano, 37, and Precilla Chavez, 30, both of Hermiston.
Jamey Richard Bleichner, 37, and Donna Jean Wise, 40, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Levi Gary Fluharty, 26, and Kelli Ann Martin, 24, both of College Place, Wash.
Tanner Alan Morris, 29, and Marissa Ann Myers, 24, both of Pilot Rock.
Bryce John Skinner, 33, and Jessica Diane Terry, 30, both of Echo.
Edgar Eduardo Hernandez Espinoza, 28, and Violeta Vanessa Villagran Gomez, 30, both of Hermiston.
Logan Aaron Edward Sturdevant, 32, and Katie Elizabeth Manning, 36, both of Umatilla.
Segundo Mendoza Lopez, 30, and Paulina Calmo Lorenzo, 31, both of Hermiston.
Brenna Olivia Saldana, 28, and Melissa Anne Hale, 29, both of Pendleton.
Gilberto Ramirez Matias, 35, and Odilia Matias Ramirez, 33, both of Hermiston.
Joe Jerome Whitfield, 59, and Jodine Louise Frost, 59, both of Hermiston.
Zackary Felix Bacca, 28, and Stephanie Larae Comstock, 33, both of Pilot Rock.
Matthew Dalton McGill, 26, and Bobbie Ann Wagner, 24, both of Watford City, N.D.
Jackson Donald Murphy, 26, and Katie Marie Harris, 27, both of Pendleton.
