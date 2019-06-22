Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Juan Lucas Garcia Perez, 24, Boardman, pleaded no contest to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $4,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second count of DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,500 fine, $4,750 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Benjamin Breazile, 44, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine Within 1,000 Feet of a School: sentenced to 27 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 3 years post-prison supervision.
•Patrick Keith Thompson, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Rape III: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Thomas Deangelo Warnsley, 23, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 25 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Florencio Garcia Quezada, 29, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Identity Theft: sentenced to 26 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to three additional counts of Identity Theft: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count, plus restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Stephanie Lee Cruz, 51, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,400 fine and $600 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Antoine Lawrence Bradford, 32, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 30 days Oregon DOC and $100 fine.
•Jake Scott Mackin, 30, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Gustavo Armando Sanchez, 18, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $2,00 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. David H. Cazares of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,277.27.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Iafeta T. Iese of Pendleton: seeks $3,962.99.
•Ashley Pitts of Portland vs. Good Shepherd Health Care System dba Good Shepherd Medical Center, Good Shepherd Medical Group and Good Shepherd Surgical Specialists, and Nurses 1-10: seeks $750,000.
•Xavier Deleon of Pendleton (EOCI) vs. Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and Correctional Officer Rossi: seeks $10,000.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Casey Hinkley of Hermiston: seeks $990.83.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Andrew Steinmeyer of Pendleton: seeks $6,695.75.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Scott Furstenberg of Pendleton: seeks $4,310.07.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Katherine Harris of Hermiston: seeks $2,874.66.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Cecil Shippentower of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,159.31.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Troy Muraco of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,881.79.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Leslie Halbert (Bray) of Pendleton: seeks $2,179.79.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Becky Eakin of Hermiston: seeks $8,374.57.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Katrina N. Capote: seeks $6,443.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert L. Delcurto of Stanfield: seeks $5,614.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Richard B. Kelly of Hermiston: seeks $7,101.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Samantha Kingman of Pendleton: seeks $5,582.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Casey Landis of Pilot Rock: seeks $1,933.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Julian G. Lopez of Irrigon: seeks $553.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marc Mathew McWilliams of Hermiston: seeks $1,812.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raul Mendiola (III) of Hermiston: seeks $1,209.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jesus Soto of Hermiston: seeks $486.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Tester of Pilot Rock: seeks $521.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juanita Trujillo of Umatilla: seeks $493.69.
•Discover Bank vs. Brian Frost of Hermiston: seeks $5,368.92.
•Discover Bank vs. Kathleen M. Marshall (Phifer) of Pendleton: seeks $13,462.89.
•Capital One Bank vs. Lindsay A. Oliver of Pendleton: seeks $2,751.89.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Amber Westfall: seeks $763.60.
•Capital One Bank vs. Tracey Miller of Pendleton: seeks $2,991.59.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Isidro Diaz and Rosa Zavala of Hermiston: seeks $2,063.58.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Ryan and Amy Flores of Stanfield: seeks $2,056.46.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Terese C. Longoria of Hermiston: seeks $282.87.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Discover Bank vs. Tandy Schweigart of Echo: judgment for $3,121.99.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Daniel Valdovino of Hermston: judgment fo r$1,402.82.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robert W. Fennimore of Umatilla: judgment for $3,713.30.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Vernon C. and Brenda M. Wildt: judgment for $3,850.20.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kathy Bellamy of Hermiston: judgment for $2,915.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angela L. Means of Eugene: judgment for $1,698.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Denise Sevilla of Hermiston: judgment for $691.35.
•Capital One Bank vs. Evelyn M. Keller of Hermiston: judgment for $1,742.50.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Shawn Thomas White of Hermiston: judgment for $3,230.65.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Rigoberto Ponce: judgment for $5,029.94.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rachel Hoptowit of Pendleton: judgment for $2,289.69.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jennifer Konrad: judgment for $1,056.16.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Don B. Collier of Hermiston: judgment for $3,216.82.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Joseph Barnes of Pendleton: judgment for $694.54.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Catalina Z. Rivera: judgment for $1,563.64.
•Citibank vs. Ronald W. Wart of Hermiston: judgment for $7,214.55.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Brianna Abbott of Hermiston: judgment for $535.57.
•United Finance Co. vs. Dellyne Trumbull of Irrigon: judgment for $6,745.89.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Timothy and Mary Elizabeth Collett of Umatilla: judgment for $769.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jesus Barajas Andrade of Hermiston: judgment for $1,247.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeffrey and Kathleen Persinger of Pendleton: judgment for $741.14.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Elizabeth Rose Roberts of Hermiston: judgment for $2,460.63.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Serina Janette Wilson of Hermiston and Bryan Eugene Wilson of Stanfield; Wallace Gary Smith of Pendleton and Sherri L. Flanagan-Smith of Hermiston; Shawn Patrick Callahan of Umatilla and Roxanne Lynn Callahan of Hermiston.
