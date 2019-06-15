Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Johnathan Gerald Rosencrans, 35, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees.
MISDEMEANOR
•Cecillia Nicole Mitchell, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Raouf Jouini, 54, Baton Rouge, La., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $745 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Lorraine Lila Wallis, 63, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeffrey John Kapica, 50, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Stephen Michael Swope, 49, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Reynaldo Zepeda Perez, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to three counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended for each count.
•Noe Estevan Monreal Jr., 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jordan Ryley Smith, 30, Touchet, Wash., was convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees.
•Meliza Valenzuela, 22, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeffery Allen Brooks, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 104 days jail.
•Hector Barraza, 56, Sunnyside, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 120 hours community service, $2,145 fine and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Bruce A. Doty of Hermiston: seeks $1,285.44.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Vernon Wildt of Hermiston: seeks $1,745.03.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Raylena Cimmiyotti of Hermiston: seeks $2,597.45.
•Capital One Bank vs. Khami M. Kelty of Pendleton: seeks $4,688.98.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Ashley J. Brandsen of Pendleton: seeks $9,065.74.
•Capital One Bank vs. Deborah A. Toliver of Hermiston: seeks $5,335.97.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Aimee M. Collins of Pendleton: seeks $4,314.52.
•Capital One Bank vs. Greg A. Jones of Pendleton: seeks $11,009.12.
•Capital One Bank vs. Alfredo Escalera of Hermiston: seeks $2,106.71.
•Capital One Bank vs. Janet M. Doty of Hermiston: seeks $1,673.69.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jason Lee Harris of Talent: seeks $7,156.46.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Kelli M. Calderon (Diaz) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,069.97.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Alex Clarice Pennington of Hermiston: seeks $229.57.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Thoms E. and Stacey Wells of Hermiston: seeks $669.16.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Gustavo Armando Sanchez of Hermiston: seeks $629.25.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jose L. and Isidra Gomez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,178.60.
•Tyler Nokes, acting by/through Home Run Property Management of Pendleton vs. Aaron Nelson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,728.71.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Mica J. Bartlett of Pendleton: seeks $8,273.12.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Isaac Guzman of Stanfield: seeks $8,413.30.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. James E. Ferrier of Milton-Freewater: seeks $433.75.
•Linda Mills of Echo vs. Alvin Roberts of Echo: seeks $2,500.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Michelle and Aaron Hoeft of Pilot Rock: seeks $305.10.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Cody Whalen of Pendleton: seeks $615.66.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Candice and Austin Fertterer of Umatilla: seeks $390.67.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Justin Atkins of Pendleton: seeks $520.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stacy and Duane Carter of Hermiston: seeks $607.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica Cruz of Hermiston: seeks $509.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raymond and Dawndi Johnson of Pilot Rock: seeks $699.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Darlene and Fortunato Pacheco of Umatilla: seeks $1,336.70.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jose L. Munoz: seeks $7,565.63.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•TD Bank USA vs. Connie Shelton of Hermiston: judgment for $2,484.76.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Teonna D. Raymond of Hermiston: judgment for $1,363.15.
•Discover Bank vs. Gilberto I. Virgen of Hermiston: judgment for $1,655.60.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Blanca Romero: judgment for $764.65.
•Portfolio Recover Associates LLC vs. Roberto Enriquez: judgment for $790.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ramon B. Leon of Hermiston: judgment for $1,512.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Yajairo Guzman of Hermiston: judgment for $3,191.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica Ibarra of Hermiston: judgment for $8,692.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Thompson of Echo: judgment for $1,885.53.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Gabriela Rubio of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $420.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacob Cahill of Pendleton: judgment for $2,311.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carey and Sandra Pyle of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $492.88.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Larry Fitzpatrick of Pendleton: judgment for $2,093.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Blais Jr. of Hermiston: judgment for $971.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victor E. Caputo of Pendleton: judgment for $1,237.11.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sue A. Brown of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $724.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria K. Winebarger of Hermiston: judgment for $2,055.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arianna Amezcua of Hermiston: judgment for $724.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gabriela Nieto Balcazar of Boardman: judgment for $513.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tori E. Cate-Hinz of Hermiston: judgment for $1,267.66.
•Capital One Bank vs. Karen L. Kirkman of Pendleton and Miracle Hands Massage of Idaho Falls, Idaho: judgment for $8,960.15.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Deborah Keller of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $256.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cadie L. Ledbetter of Pendleton: judgment for $1,286.50.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Natasha Browning and Eldon M. Browning III of Pendleton; Chad McDonald of Hermiston and Justine McDonald of Kennewick, Wash.; Cory Wilkening and Satin Wilkening of Hermiston; Giovanna Vazquez Martinez of Hermiston and Jose Jimenez Estrada.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Alejandro Tejeda, 23, of Hermiston, and Gloria Esmeralda Velasco, 23, of Stanfield.
Wyatt Kain Morris, 20, of Ritter, and Hanna Jane Hayden, 20, of Pilot Rock.
Jose Alfredo Nuñez, 32, and Leah Paige VanLaarhoven, 29, both of Seattle.
Aaron Cronkright, 27, and Melissa Ann Rice, 26, both of Milton-Freewater.
Richard Correa, 35, and Daniele Brooke Seed, 25, both of Hermiston.
Trevor Scott Reser, 28, and Kaitlyn Mary Everson, 26, both of Walla Walla.
Matthew Louis Gabel, 25, and Emma Ruth Altman, 24, both of Pullman, Wash.
Andrew Poletto, 33, of West Richland, Wash., and Leanna Rose French, 32, of Hermiston.
Kevin Allen Stone, 25, and Maranda Jean Merkes, 25, both of Anchorage, Alaska.
