Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Peter Scott Packard, 61, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $2,400 fine-suspended.
•Clinton Lavon Lathrom, 44, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Attempt To Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Chance Lee Gibbs, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 60 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentence to discharge.
•Steven Lyle Ressler, 45, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 19 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Shane Verhey Springer, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Gail Emma Raines, 63, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $795 fine, $1,705 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•James Anthony Jones, 42, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 30 days jail, $2,000 fine and 120-day suspension of vehicle registrations.
•Cesar Plascencia, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $100 fine (sentence discharged).
•Leticia T. Madrigal, 24, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $150 fine and $1,850 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Oscar Cabezas Orozco, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Patrick Louis Oscar Rasmussen, 72, Blue River, Ore., pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $500 fine and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Alexis Lara Gutierrez, 19, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Theresa Lee Dumler, 55, Ione, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $5,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees (amended sentence).
•Teonna Rishawn Horn, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service, $895 fine, $1,605 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Cory Edward Neumann, 39, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Reyna Beteran, 24, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $2,000 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Ascorp Inc. dba Debco Construction of Idaho vs. Lamb-Weston Inc. and JH Kelly LLC: seeks $1,320,156.
•Michael K. Tucker of Walla Walla vs. Bill Luisi of Milton-Freewater: seeks $11,200.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Jeff R. Evens of Hermiston: seeks $4,212.37.
•Discover Bank vs. Juan C. Pena of Stanfield: seeks $5,914.88.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Juan Betancourt of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,756.82.
•Steven Truchon of Pendleton (EOCI) vs. Oregon Dept. of Corrections: seeks $219.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Mayra Carolina Ayala of Stanfield: seeks $543.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lisa G. Clemens of Klamath Falls: seeks $1,041.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kaycee Lytle of Pendleton: seeks $557.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarah Jo Moore (Niord) of Helix: seeks $1,314.60.
•Judy Tompkins of Hermiston vs. Marjorie M. and Jason R. Newsom of Pendleton: seeks 4513.50.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Kirri A. Lively of Athena: seeks $8,401.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carmelita M. Morrison of Boardman: seeks $1,258.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Petra I. Ledesma Alverez of Hermiston: seeks $484.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jedidiah Bond of Pendleton: seeks $523.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura Dewey of Umatilla: seeks $559.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Anthony Dobbins of Hermiston: seeks $1,131.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joshua and Dena Hill of Hermiston: seeks $632.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Andrea Madrid Lezama of Hermiston: seeks $1,174.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashlee R. Myers of Hermiston: seeks $2,941.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Diana (Dianna) Navejar of Hermiston: seeks $3,057.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alma Ortiz of Umatilla: seeks $7,182.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victoria (Maria V.) Pankey of Umatilla: seeks $512.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hanna D. Quick of Hermiston: seeks $5,275.33.
•Credits Inc. vs Lorenzo Rolden and Maria Castillo of Hermiston: seeks $2,093.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph E. Rush of Hermiston: seeks $2,649.43.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Candice and Austin Fertterrer of Umatilla: seeks $287.45.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Missy Ann Miller of Milton-Freewater: seeks $722.28.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Deborah Ann Creeley-Luke of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,015.54.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Yadira and Steven Wene of Irrigon: seeks $684.25.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Aurora Sanchez of Hermiston: seeks $1,130.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Austin and Kristen Wortman of Echo: seeks $521.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Grace Shirlene Stahl of Irrigon: seeks $477.14.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lavanda Watkins of Hermiston: seeks $1,877.52.
•Cach LLC vs. Anthony K. Pence of Hermiston: seeks $1,043.23.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Aimee Courtright of Pendleton: seeks $1,696.62.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Karen Mendoza of Hermiston: seeks $1,983.28.
•Capital One Bank vs. Steve R. Smith of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,869.62.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Fuller Omer (Omer Leon Fuller) of Athena: seeks $1,372.15.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Del Shuttleworth: seeks $1,167.54.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Clifford Culley: seeks $1,651.80.
•Sharon Lee Johnson of Pendleton vs. Robert Michael Bru (Robert Pierre): seeks $1,247.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mario Alaya (Mario Bazan Ayala) and Yaneli Ayala of Umatilla: seeks $1,441.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Janea R. and Kevin P. Fricke of Hermiston: seeks $2,988.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joe L. Givens of Grand Ronde: seeks $1,017.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donald D. and Mirisa McCullough of Pendleton: seeks $670.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Anna and William Reuter of Hermiston: seeks $542.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie L. Spradlin (Evans) of Hermiston: seeks $5,378.03.
•United Finance Co. vs. Chance A. Habig of Pendleton: seeks $959.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Aaron Wilson of Irrigon: seeks $1,159.73.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Mitchell Myers of Hermiston vs. Angela D. Todd of Hermiston: judgment for $1,200.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Marsha and Timothy J. McElrath of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $592.61.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Josh and Dena Marie Hill of Hermiston: judgment for $493.41.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Elaine Lori Quintero of Pendleton: judgment for $373.37.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Jessica Raphael of Pendleton: judgment for $911.69.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Maria Lourdes Sanchez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $583.91.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Stevie Rachor of Pendleton: judgment for $622.90.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Gabriel R. Campbell of Pendleton: judgment for $631.75.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Ryan Sibley of Bandon: judgment for $305.60.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. James Craig Uptain of Weston: judgment for $9,253.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melody and Steve Humphrey of Umatilla: judgment for $584.23 (amended).
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Mitchell O. Payne of Meacham: judgment for $3,107.60.
•United Finance Co. vs. Elena Mendoza Matias of Hermiston: judgment for $6,737.75.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Don Long of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $246.85.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Melissa Johnson of Pendleton: judgment for $510.97.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Bonney Kerry Bozarth and William Wayne Bozarth of Hermiston; Ella Elena Duenas of Milton-Freewater and Wilberto Alonso Garcia of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Wilson Mark Huber, 27, of Spokane, Wash., and Katherine Bruyere Knowles, 22, of Nine Mile Falls, Wash.
Richard Alan Smutz, 36, and Jennifer Lynn Holmes, 39, both of Pendleton.
Arlan Miller Gagnon, 21, and Amanda Nicole Paulson, 22, both of Shirley, Mass.
Matthew Edwin Hurst, 39, and Breanna Brooke Blankenship, 28, both of Hermiston.
Ricardo Calvillo Ramirez, 40, and Patricia Ortiz, 36, both of Umatilla.
Garth Patrick Mavis, 27, and Anali Maria Rubio, 24, both of Stanfield.
Michael Finley Christy, 33, and Brooke Lynn Davis, 27, both of Adams.
Jeremy William Baker, 20, of Pendleton, and Alexis Cheyenne Parker, 19, of Pilot Rock.
Garland Timothy Barcum, 64, of Kennewick, Wash., and Jennifer Gail Cecil, 60, of Hermiston.
David Edward Stockard, 67, of Umatilla, and Leah Christine Lutz, 62, of Hermiston.
Blake Shane Yensen, 23, and Mackenzie Lynn Fite, 23, both of Spokane Valley, Wash.
Drake Ian Akari, 25, of Touchet, Wash., and Amber Marie Fry, 26, of College Place, Wash.
Damian Lyman Bowen, 48, and Sarah Elizabeth Jacobson, 42, both of Pendleton.
Daniel Scott Mack, 39, and Alaura Lee Colbray, 29, both of Hermiston.
William Dean Rill Jr., 52, of Heppner, and Tammy Anita Smith, 34, of Lexington.
Joshua Wayne Yeigh, 43, and Nerissa Valena Sorensen, 38, both of Hermiston.
Mario Angel Carrillo, 22, and Alicia Anne Walter, 21, both of Milton-Freewater.
Travis Jacob Gaines, 39, and Sharon Ann Baremore, 43, both of Weston.
Niqolas Sean Brake Ruud, 22, of Pendleton, and Josephine Alyssa Stubbs, 22, of Corona, Calif.
Nathaniel Mishael Cabacungan Scott, 26, and TOri Maria Renee Espinosa, 26, both of Hermiston.
Steven Matthew Delahunt, 22, and Ashlyn Bailee Mohler, 19, both of Hermiston.
Martin Cardona Ordonez, 19, and Viviana Gomez Ordonez, 22, both of Hermiston.
Ramon Sanchez Macias, 34, and Blanca A. Avina Trujillo, 27, both of Hermiston.
Glenn Michael Dohman, 52, and Denise Ellen Simmons, 52, both of Umatilla.
Joshua Lee Zacharias, 43, and Kristin Michelle Smith, 35, both of Pendleton.
Jarrod Ryan Baird, 36, and Trisha Clorrin Parker, 40, both of Pendleton.
Paul James Kelly, 29, and Travis Steven Pollard Jr., 30, both of Pendleton.
Taber Wilson Tompkins, 31, and Ashley Lynn Florence, 27, both of Adams.
Matthew Skyler Mascarenas, 21, and Sierra Dawn Bryant, 21, both of Pendleton.
Swaroop Vasant Agaskar, 47, of Mumbai, India, and Lisa Marie Shelton, 51, of Milton-Freewater.
Kenneth John McCullough, 30, and Nichole Faith Sloan, 26, both of Weston.
Travis Ryan Wood, 29, of Hermiston, and Kristin DeeAnna Walker, 29, of Salem.
Trevor Lee Gilman Sr., 51, and Tammy Marie Gilman, 43, both of Athena.
