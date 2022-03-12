The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Jose Adan Acuna Padilla, 44, of Milton-Freewater, pleaded not guilty to a 2021 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to two days incarceration in the Umatilla County Jail, two years probation, one year suspended drivers license and $1,500 in fines.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Lisa and J.D. McElroy vs. Hermiston School District, seeks $116,800.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Portland, vs. Red Lion Hotel Pendleton, Pendleton, seeks $2,298.64.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Charles Melvin Pevy Jr., 31, and Crystal Ann Credille, 24, both of Hermiston.
Robert Taft Warner, 35, of Milton-Freewater and Kayla Elynn Williams, 36, of Kennewick.
Sabrina Ann Pishion, 44, and Thomas James Elliot, 51, both of Pendleton.
Jazmyn Gaynell Schmaltz, 20, of Milton-Freewater and Daniel Craig Smith, 20, of Mountain Home, Idaho.
Nayeli Guadalupe Chairez, 20, of Hermiston and Leonel Carrillo, 21, of Irrigon.
Clinton Jay Fordice, 72, and Nancy Gail Novak, 67, both of Hermiston.
Kassidee Lee Cimmiyotti, 22, and Keegan Tanner Krogh, 23, both of Irrigon.
Megan Krisanne Lemay, 22, and Christmanuel Paulime, 34, both of Hermiston.
Alexander Alton Moore, 22, and Victoria Rose Roark, 25, both of Pendleton.
Michael Vern Vance, 32, and Hawley Ann Hawkes, 31, both of Umatilla.
Dissolutions
Dissolutions have been granted in Umatilla County for:
Magda Esther Reyes Astudillo, of Hermiston vs. Jeffrey Astudillo, of Kennewick.
