PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Steven Dario Quiriconi, 63, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 45 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 15 months post-prison supervision, $500 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 60 days jail, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to four counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person (misdemeanors): sentences to discharge; pleaded guilt to a second count of DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 90 days jail, $2,000 fine and 3 years driver’s license suspension.
•Curtis Wendell Bevan, 45, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Clifford Eugene Bradley, 55, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked (misdemeanor): sentenced to $2,000 fie; pleaded guilty to six additional counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked (misdemeanors): sentences to discharge.
•John Kameron Connell, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended for each count, and 160 hours community service.
•Cindy Lee Fisher, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units and $200 fine.
•Dillan Drake Massey, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Theft III (misdemeanor): sentenced to 5 years probation and $800 compensatory fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Theft III, Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying Concealed Weapon and Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer (misdemeanors): sentences to discharge.
•Amber Mae Stone, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
MISDEMEANOR
•Jason Jackson Terkelson, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second count of Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Ruth Diane Phillips, 40, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Ross Carlisle Vanetta, 51, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as a Sex Offender: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Luis Enrique Valenzuela, 20, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Anthony Todd Richards, 55, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $250 fine and $6,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail; pleaded guilty to a second count of Disorderly Conduct II and two counts of Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•William A. Sutton, 45, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 10 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Erika Christine Camara, 26, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to $100 fine for each count.
•Joshua Paul Simpson, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentence to discharge.
•Marcial Tiscareno Jr., 33, Portland, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Mindy Louise Morgan, 40, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 25 hours community service and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Leobardo Covarrubias, 20, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Kelly Ray Fox, 48, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $200 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•William Wayne Ezell, 68, Adams, pleaded guilty to Violation of Wildlife Law with Culpable Mental State: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $4,000 compensatory fine and 3 years hunting license suspension, plus restitution to be determined.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Patricia E. Lopez Parada of Hermiston: seeks $1,100.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Kelly L. Palomino of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,259.27.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Travis A. Mix of Umatilla: seeks $1,292.60.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Timothy Mullanix of Pendleton: seeks $2,873.63.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Vernon R. Neil of Meacham: seeks $808.74.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Manuel Reyes of Milton-Freewater: seeks $758.01.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Chris McClellan of Pendleton: seeks $1,460.31.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Isaac Murguia (Romero) of Umatilla: seeks $5,770.72.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Michelle Alvarado of Hermiston: seeks $21,566.88.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Tayler Craig of Pendleton: seeks $2,933.60.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Stephanie Duquette of Hermiston: seeks $4,592.31.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Francisco Cancino: seeks $2,905.79.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. David A. Bender: seeks $1,734.62.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Dusty J. Cooper of Hermiston: seeks $846.43.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Kimberly A. Lane of Pendleton: seeks $916.80.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Stephanie Duquette of Hermiston: seeks $4,195.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Esgar Sanchez Carrillo of Hermiston: seeks $1,265.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Roberto Esparza Chavez of Hermiston: seeks $1,616.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sutton Comstock of John Day and Emily Marie McIntosh of Richland, Wash.: seek $1,050.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nubia L. Loera of Irrigon: seeks $2,736.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adriana Madrigal of Umatilla: seeks $2,545.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian S. Patrick of Hermiston: seeks $2,053.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Malisa Lee Pines of Baker City: seeks $1,212.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebecca j. Quesada of Boardman: seeks $454.67.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Alanna Nanegos of Cayuse: seeks $2,067.75.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Tirah Jo Mayenschein of Hermiston: judgment for $18,344.96.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Alison Olson of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $575.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Steven Castillo Sr. of Umatilla: judgment for $710.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. William Gibson D. Koskela and Michelle Koskela of Walla Walla, Wash.: judgment for $2,096.13.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Carol M. Danford and Gilbert J. Danford of Pendleton; Colby J. Alexander and Candace Renee Cooper of Hermiston; Angelica Ramirez and Amador O. Ramirez of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Brady Lee Faircloth, 35, of Weston, and Leanne Denise Buff, 33, of Milton-Freewater.
Guadalupe Adriana Cervantes Garcilazo, 29, and Lino Javier Fuentes Guerra, 22, both of Boardman.
Kenneth Sterling Turner, 34, and Isabell Mortensen, 41, both of Stanfield.
