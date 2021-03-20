Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Belinda De La Cruz Hartsteen, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,550 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Mathew Keith Ashton, 48, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Assaulting Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 35 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 25 months post-prison supervision.
•Mary Louise Simpson, 58, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Forgery I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Dylan Wade Howell, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Elizabeth Leanne Jayne Banda, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine and two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine for each count (sentences discharged); pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine (misdemeanor): sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Christopher Allen Cooley, 49, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and 80 hours community service.
•Michelle Kay Plueard, 41, Weston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 2 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Juan Raul Camargo Virrey, 34, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Jefferson Thomas Wayne Pishion, 49, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and $6,297.48 restitution; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person (misdemeanor): sentenced to 364 days jail.
•Jaime Moras Nava, 32, Paterson, Wash., pleaded guilty to Aggravated Theft I: sentenced to 12 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days Oregon DOC and $1,000 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jess Rene Martin, 28, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentence to discharge.
•Rogelio Diaz Lara, 56, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $900 fine and $2,100 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Rylen James Crawford, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 80 hours community service, $700 fine, $1,300 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence to discharge.
•J. Abel Bazan Chavez, 62, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus restitution to be determined.
•Christopher Lee Macias, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 5 days jail; pleaded guilty to a second count of Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Michael Paul Monger Jr., 50, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeremiah Isaiah Ayers, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police and Alter/Remove/Obliterate Firearm ID Number: sentences to discharge; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 10 days jail, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentence to discharge.
•Austin Jeffery Hinrichsen, 30, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Escape III: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Heladio Pablo Ordonez, 20, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program.
•Johnny Dean Fleming, 72, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program.
•Christopher Jeremy Garcia, 27, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $1,30 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,400 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Kevin Anthony Chavez, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Serena Anne Lopez, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jacob Joe Martinez, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 100 hours community service, $1,145 fine, $2,855 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•William Harry Quick II of Hermiston and Nancy Lou Hunt of Klamath Falls, representatives of the estate of Norma Lou Quick vs. Kristine J. McCullough of Hermiston: seeks $602,758.92.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Young of Pendleton: seeks $1,267.97.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Mikayla S. Bodin: seeks $2,694.49.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Javier R. Padilla of Irrigon: seeks $2,420.23.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Misty Hedge of Pendleton: seeks $8,087.85.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Michael L. McNeeley of Pilot Rock: seeks $9,477.50.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jonte M. Armstrong of Hermiston: seeks $1,287.28.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. John Mabry of Hermiston: seeks $6,488.62.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Amanda Cherry of Pilot Rock: seeks $3,832.57.
•Meredith A. Corliss of Milton-Freewater vs. Community Action Program of East Central Oregon, Milton-Freewater Neighborhood Senior Center, Klicker Enterprises, City of Milton-Freewater, Susan K. Thompson as personal representative for the estate of Loretta E. Hanley-Miller, and Clarence William Miller: seeks $5,785,737.95.
•United Finance Co. vs. Brian Kelly of Roseville, Calif.: seeks $1,620.52.
•United Finance Co. vs. Derek Baker of Hermiston: seek $3,685.58.
•United Finance Co. vs. Juan Leon Garcia of Boardman: seeks $6,407.73.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Deena and Anthony S. Robinson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,419.74.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Rafael and Jaime Ybarra of Hermiston: seeks $273.99.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Traci and Travis Powers of Adams: seeks $409.75.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Joaquin E. and Martha M. Jaimes of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,164.06.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Jessica M. Tinsley Fitzjarrell of Milton-Freewater: seeks $613.23.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Andres Garcia Meza of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,882.06.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Oscar Castaneda of Pendleton: seeks $6,301.46.
•American Express National Bank vs. Stephanie Duquette of Hermiston: seeks $5,917.09.
•Carolyn A. Peterson (fka Travis) of Walla Walla, Wash., vs. Alejandro Zurita of Mirage, Ariz.: seeks $48,020.72.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Susana Gallegos: seeks $9,176.67.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Derrick Futter of Pendleton: judgment for $3,546.60.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Isidro Diaz-Lara: judgment for $1,104.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Glinda Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,172.29.
•Steve Reed of Gig Harbor, Wash., vs. Metro Mart Inc. of Hermiston: judgment for $583.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kaitlin V. Malone Smith of Hermiston: judgment for $3,172.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mark and Jana Pursel of Pendleton: judgment for $2,074.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley Longhorn of Hermiston: judgment for $951.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Martin Rizo of Boardman: judgment for $1,024.75.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Wenseslao Balderas Sixtos of Umatilla and Guadalupe Balderas of Los Angeles, Calif.; Raylena Maria Cimmiyotti and Jacob Bradley Cimmiyotti of Hermiston; Travis Shawn Atkinson and Stephanie Lynn Boren Atkinson of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Maria Francisco Nolasco, 32, and Jose Luis Antonio Alonzo, 33, both of Hermiston.
