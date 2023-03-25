Sentences
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Morrow County Circuit Court:
Jose Agripino, 25, of Boardman, pleaded guilty to a charge from 2022 of third-degree sexual abuse; sentenced to two years probation, a $100 fine and sex offender registration.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Eric Snively, of Pilot Rock, versus Tia Gentner, of Pendleton; seeks $10,000.
Harvey Peterson, of Dayton, Washington, versus Justin Matteson, of Hermiston; seeks $8,000.
PNC Equipment Finance LLC versus Blue Mountain Rentals LLC and Stacey Wilson, of Umatilla County, seeks $228,343.01.
Kuhn Law Offices, of Hermiston, versus Ericka Y. Aguilar, of Umatilla; seeks $2,278.17.
June M. Frederickson versus Juan Luis Gustavo Calmo, both of Umatilla County, seeks $10,000.
The following lawsuits have been filed in Morrow County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Brook and Heith Baker, of Morrow County, versus Kodi Challis and C. C. Hill Construction LLC, of Stanfield; seeks $40,415.
Dissolutions
Dissolutions have been granted in Umatilla County for:
Daleleta M. Wicklander and Daniel R. Wicklander, both of Pendleton.
Jared Daniel Mount, of Pilot Rock, and Kelsey Lee Geil, of Newberg.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Tyler Jason Holt, 31, and Melinda Eileen Schwark, 20, both of Milton-Freewater.
James Daniel Riley, 29 and Christina Marie Luna, 25, both of Hermiston.
Amber Lynn Criss, 27, and Zachery Terrence Sprague, 28, both of Pendleton.
Ryle Michael Campbell, 26, and Brooklynn Michele Nikula, 22, both of Pendleton.
Francisco Rafael Mejia Figueroa, 26, and Patty Elizabeth Ramirez, 23, both of Pendleton.
Heather Lynn Griffin, 34, and Brandon Paul Prentice, 35, both of Kennewick, Washington.
Angel Marie Torres, 21, and Pedro Javier Valencia Melendrez, 21, both of Boardman.
Ernest Davis Begay, 44, and Kimberly Nicole Williams, 38, both of Umatilla.
