The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
David Lemus-Mondragon, 26, of Umatilla, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person; sentenced to one year suspension of driver’s license, two years probation and a $2,000 fine.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Maria G. Rodriguez versus DG Retail LLC, of Tennessee, doing business as Dollar General in Hermiston; seeks $98,000 for personal injury.
Dissolutions
Dissolutions have been granted in Umatilla County for:
Tammy Peters, of Hermiston, and Gregory Peters, of Fall City, Washington.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Heriberto Pinto Ramirez, 43, and Crystle Joann Garcia, 43, both of Umatila.
Frederick Charles Easter II, 55, and Colleen Jennifer Doud, 36, both of Milton-Freewater.
Rogeanna Sue Hug, 50, and Scott Andrew Ryan, 57, both of Milton-Freewater.
Abi Normal, 31, of Milton-Freewater, Alexander Edge Normal, 30, of Nottingham, England.
Reynaldo Tomas Matias, 23, and Antonia Matias Matias, 27, both of Hermiston.
Ryle Michael Campbell, 26, and Brooklynn Michele Nikula, 22, both of Pendleton.
Francisco Rafael Mejia Figueroa, 26, and Patty Elizabeth Ramirez, 23, both of Pendleton.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.