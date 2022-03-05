The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Howard Oliver Califf, 47, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person; sentenced to five years incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served and $3,781.43 in fines and restitution.
Alfredo Jr. Escalera, 28, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to a 2021 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to 180 days incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served, two years probation, 80 hours of community service and $2,955 in fines.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Caitlin Heath, of Pendleton, vs. Michael A. Greene, of Pendleton, seeks $1,699.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Cameron Juliemae Estes, 26, and Anthony Wayne Baldwin, 27, both of Pendleton.
Tessa Kasandra Mcmurrick, 25, and Sean Elliot Ferguson Jr., 26, both of Hermiston.
Dylan Colby Peters, 35, and Carly Joy Knutzen, 35, both of Richland, Washington.
Shannon Loveta Van Houten, 47, and George Lee Reinhart, 47, both of Pendleton.
Louise Bonnie Ward, 58, and Christopher Dean Mandrell, 54, both of Pendleton.
Joshua Joseph Quick, 42, and Nisha Lee Phillips, 40, both of Echo.
Megan Michelle Sevey, 31, and Jeffrey Jason Scott Allen, 41, both of Pilot Rock.
Riley Star Sorenson, 21, of Pilot Rock and Dylan Abran Muniz, 21, of Pendleton.
Miah Lyn Rueber, 23, and Jayce Lee Kind-Calder, 23, both of Pendleton.
Rebecca Alexendra Diaz, 28, and Chrystian Uriel Balderas Vega, 22, both of Hermiston.
Jannet Ayala Sandoval, 30, and Sergio Inzunza, 29, both of Hermiston.
Vance William Ruloph Jr., 46, and Tricia Hope Halbert, 35, both of Hermiston.
Jacob Paul Albitre, 34, and Lea Elizabeth Allison, 33, both of Pendleton.
Dawn Ranae Mahaffey, 53, and Brady Glen Collinsworth, 50, both of Umatilla.
Amanda Irene Coy, 34, and Daniel James Brittin, 32, both of Pendleton.
Jeremy Kane Dolar, 35, and Ashley Marie Johannbroer, 34, both of Pendleton.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.