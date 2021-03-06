Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Johnathan Duane Hart, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Katrina Marie Chamberlain, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 90 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count.
•Cecelia Jewel Crawford, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 90 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision, $250 fine, $1,900 restitution and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage (misdemeanors): sentenced to $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension for each count; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine, Failure to Appear II and Failure to Appear on Criminal Citation (misdemeanors): sentenced to $100 fine for each count.
•Judith Marie Roe, 19, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Identity Theft: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $2,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus attorney fees; pleaded guilty to Fraudulent Use of Credit Card: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Carlos Antonio Ramirez, 30, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Theft II and Theft III: sentenced to 30 days jail for each count; pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule I, two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II, Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer, Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony, Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 3 years probation for each count, and restitution to be determined.
•Alyssa Casey Harvill, 23, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Bradley Dean Zimmer, 52, Klamath Falls, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Noah Jay Martin Holford, 20, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Manuel Ramirez Arroyo, 26, Portland, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jordan Andrew Olivares, 24, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Sethman Ouderkirk, 45, of Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and 40 hours community service.
•Joseline Pena, 33, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 30 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Darian Larain Secakuku, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $1,645 fine, $1,355 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine.
•Miguel Gomez, 26, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 150 days jail.
•Zachary Paul Masters, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police on Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 90 days jail; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentence to discharge.
•Kalvin Alex Ray Ransom, 39, Gresham, pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $700 fine and $300 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Monica Sauceda, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $500 fine and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Brooke Margaret Selam, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Forgery II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service and $300 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Nicolas Ramon Garcilazo, 30, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $2000 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•John Floyd Ware, 53, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Shon Kyle Hensley, 26, Salem, pleaded guilty to Endangering the Welfare of a Minor: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $928 restitution.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. vs. the estates of Charles H. Wohlcke and Larene M. Wohlcke, unknown heirs, assigns and devisees of the estates, Debra Rae Wohlcke, Van Andrew Wohlcke and all others claiming right, title lien or interest: seeks $98,198.23.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Lisa C. Minthorn and William Kirk of Adams: seeks $5,678.73.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Richard P. Spiess Jr. of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,171.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Clara Canchola Acosta (Acosta Chavez) of Umatilla: seeks $803.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joshua McKamey of Hermiston: seeks $3,959.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarahi H. Mendoza (Hernandez) of Hermiston: seeks $789.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victor Angel of Hermiston: seeks $1,390.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Paige B. Brause of Hermiston: seeks $819.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley and Edgar Pamplona of Hermiston: seeks $1,386.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher Puzycki of Richland, Wash.: seeks $1,920.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Colby Baker of Echo: seeks $910.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis De La Cruz of Umatilla: seeks $1,885.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alfredo Escalera of Hermiston: seeks $4,095.51.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Todd Wolden and Crystal Ann Gallaher Wolden of Pendleton: seeks $6,034.35.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Richard (Rick) Dean Ford of Pendleton: seeks $1,199.20.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Shelly Spencer (Shelly Rae Knight) of Pendleton: seeks $741.20.
•United Finance Co. vs. Maria Gurrola Covarrubias of Irrigon: seeks $1,645.87.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Daniel Wilson: seeks $1,500.67.
•American Express National Bank vs. Tim (S.) Werhan and Smiley RV Sales & Service Inc.: seeks $3,101.04.
•Accelerated Inventory Management LLC vs. Mildred Kellerhals: seeks $16,716.54.
•TD Bank USA N.A. vs. Tricia Halbert of Hermiston: seeks $817.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Antonio and Janelle Carrera of Hermiston: seeks $2,586.72.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Samuel Steele Gardner of Hermiston: seeks $9,737.05.
•Discover Bank vs. Tayler L. Craig of Pendleton: seeks $7,398.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jerry and Priscilla Ortega of Hermiston: seeks $2,047.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lorena Palacios of Hermiston: seeks $942.19.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Hailee D. Walters of Pendleton: seeks $439.08.
•Capital One Bank N.A. vs. Royce J. Lombardi of Pendleton: seeks $7,316.25.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Dawn Dunfee of Pendleton: seeks $1,353.53.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Amanda Dawn Storm of Pendleton: seeks $645.09.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Garrett J. Pryor of Pendleton: seeks $1,377.11.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Fortunato Tiscareno of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,704.96.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Lacy L. and Darrell P. Diefenbach of Stanfield: seeks $365.27.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Sam Eli Morrow of Hermiston: seeks $1,029.69.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Mylee Olivia Moller of Milton-Freewater: seeks $577.01.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Anthony Flores-Garcia of Milton-Freewater: seeks $528.12.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Amanda and Eric McLaughlin of Pendleton: seeks $1,438.96.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Naomi A. and Richard Oertwich of Pendleton: seeks $2,639.37.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Tanner J. Harris of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,431.62.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Kelly S. and Jennifer R. Kessler of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,585.98.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Steven Dale Strong of Milton-Freewater: seeks $546.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Rosemary Guardado of Milton-Freewater: seeks $444.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lori Richards of Hermiston: judgment for $3,393.06.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kylie Tasker of Stanfield: judgment for $1,531.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyson and Jennifer L. Cross of Athena: judgment for $1,079.48.
•United Finance Co. vs. Gregory and Beth Piper: judgment for $3,626.82.
•Capital One Bank vs. Alma R. Roberts of Hermiston: judgment for $3,183.79.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Amica Bryant of Pendleton: judgment for $1,165.61.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Kim K. McNeil of Hermiston: judgment for $5,022.17.
•United Finance Co. vs. Christine Ellis of Reno, Nev.: judgment for $2,138.85.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Sally D. Hunstad Lowry of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $648.12.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Raul Lopez of Umatilla: judgment for $1,318.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. William Gibson D. and Michelle Koskela of Walla Walla, Wash.: judgment for $2,435.41.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Cynthia Kay Rita and Jerry Lynn Rita (Leinweber) of Pendleton; Andrea A. Ortega of Hermiston and Isidro M. Virgen of Umatilla; Amy Edith Juarez and Moises Ramon Lopez of Hermiston; Dianna Lynn Melton of Athena and Thomas Ross Melton of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Karlee Sherry Harris, 26, and Pyper Lynn McCallum, 24, both of Pendleton.
Amanda Kathryn Melton, 27, and William Clayton Simmons, 29, both of Athena.
Gretchen Kern, 39, and Dialigui Ndao, 32, both of Pendleton.
Curtis William Underwood, 53, and Nicole Marlene Dobbs, 49, both of Sunnyside, Wash.
Deena Meshell Moser, 26, and Peter Leighton Josue, 30, both of Hermiston.
Aleshia Marie Anglin, 28, and Matthew Sean Chandler, 28, both of Pendleton.
Maria Guadalupe Delacruz, 22, and Edgar Daniel Ramos, 27, both of Boardman.
Sandra Erika Aguado Perez, 44, and Jose Isabell Escobedo Cervantes, 55, both of Milton-Freewater.
Angelica Jaime Avila, 26, and Victor Manuel Torres Munoz, 32, both of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.