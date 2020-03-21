Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Joseph Alexander Heard, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempting To Elude Police: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Julian Isaac Bronson, 36, Lapwai, Idaho, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to $200 fine and restitution to be determined, plus attorney fees (sentence discharged); pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to $200 fine plus attorney fees.
MISDEMEANOR
•David Gonzalo Perez Velasquez, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to a second charge of DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail, $1,500 fine and 3 years driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to a third count of DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail, $2,000 fine and lifetime suspension of driver’s license; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension (sentence discharged); pleaded no contest to Assault IV: sentenced to restitution to be determined (sentence discharged).
•Shirleen Speedis, 53, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 35 days jail; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Brandon Lamar Williams, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II and Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine for each count.
•Norma Patricia Coutino Ruiz, 42, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and $2,595 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Allen Martin, 74, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentence to discharge.
•Donald Ray Frey, 56, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, $2,000 fine and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 45 days jail and $100 fine.
•Rylee James Watson, 21, Mitchell, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine, plus attorney fees.
•Victor Alfonso Espain, 30, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $5,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Isidro Alfonso Santana Calderon, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $3,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Scott Dale Shattuck, 58, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and 25 hours community service; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 18 moths probation.
•Michael Von Vertrees, 43, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 30 days jail, $100 fine and $42.43 restitution; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Samantha Daun Irwin, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I and Theft III: sentenced to $100 fine for each count (sentences discharged).
•Michelle Diane Grende, 40, North Powder, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence discharged.
•Eduardo Irvin Moreno, 29, Hermiston, was convicted of Criminal Trespass II: sentence to discharge.
•Michael Eric Scott Lane, 46, Albany, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 45 days jail.
•Charles Scott Ronald G. Chapel, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence discharged; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 1 year probation.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Kristopher C. Picard of Adams: seeks $2,155.44.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Zach Batterton of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,329.39.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Yesenia N. Gutierrez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,640.84.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Russel G. Weber of Hermiston: seeks $5,009.91.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Susan J. Warne of Pendleton: seeks $1,665.66.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. William A. Morrison of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,760.25.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Peggy Lee Parisien of Umatilla: seeks $8,155.53.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Monica D. Guardado: seeks $2,907.52.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Charles Evens of Hermiston: seeks $772.77.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kathleen M. Marshall of Pendleton: seeks $1,264.04.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dean Murphy of Pendleton: seeks $2,152.75.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Joanita G. Williamson of Pendleton: seeks $4,215.58.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Claribel Martinez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $6,371.94.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Robert L. Finch of Milton-Freewater: seeks $751.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Corey J. Vanhouten: seeks $8,523.89.
•TD Bank USA N.A. vs. Janie Cuellar of Hermiston: seeks $1,546.24.
•Capital One Bank vs. Lecia L. Calhoun of Stanfield: seeks $3,131.51.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Jacob D. Moreland of Pendleton: seeks $1,161.02.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Lizet Navarrette of Hermiston: seeks $4,207.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Paul E. Carlson of Umatilla: seeks $3,538.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Darrin L. Collinsworth of Hermiston: seeks $4,713.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeffrey and Kacilyn Greene of Umatilla: seeks $591.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victoria and Terry Hatch of Pendleton: seeks $1,906.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dakota J. and Lorena Hodges of Umatilla: seeks $607.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler Holland of Helix: seeks $483.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler L. Lathrom of Hermiston: seeks $1,598.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria D. Llamas of Boardman: seeks $880.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheryl D. McDonough of Boardman: seeks $3,374.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Abran Perez and Bobbie Cardenas of Umatilla: seeks $1,305.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicolas Quiroga and Briseida Vargas of Boardman: seeks $610.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kimber L. Thompson and Gary Langevin of Ione: seeks $1,832.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tina M. Trana of Hermiston: seeks $4,110.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. John R. and Jillian Vanfossen of Irrigon: seeks $6,359.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Edward C. and Susan Widell of Umatilla: seeks $960.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley Brooks of Pendleton: seeks $1,290.81.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Brice W. Green of Milton-Freewater: seeks $860.24.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Yessenia Rodriguez Serrano of Milton-Freewater: seeks $715.98.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Abigail I. Cantu of Milton-Freewater: seeks $416.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Chavez of Boardman: seeks $582.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Steve and Teri Sue Desjadon of Umatilla: seeks $6,203.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amber Henderson of Pendleton: seeks $609.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mariah Lambert (Norris) of Hermiston: seeks $6,659.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel Lemus of Umatilla: seeks $3,469.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sandra C. Moore of Pendleton: seeks $1,131.83.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jeriel Santiago of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,367.13.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Ricardo Ruiz Lara and Crystal Ruiz Pacheco Lara of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,134.33.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Eric S. Carlos of Athena: seeks $908.64.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Michael and Tammy Martinez (Tammy Davis) of Pendleton: seeks $540.87.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Margaret Anne and Jammie L. Fitzjarrel of Athena: seeks $377.63.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Delwyn D. Prince of Milton-Freewater: seeks $395.63.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Sean P. and Karrisa L. Cooper of Milton-Freewater: seeks $315.44.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Joshua McKamey of Hermiston: seeks $328.09.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Gary and Joan Carrie Parisien of Pendleton: seeks $477.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Katheryn L. Rogers of Milton-Freewater: seeks $928.94.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Tami L. Crum of Springfield: seeks $572.08.
•Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. William David Dickerson, Clayt Hendrickson and Brandi Hendrickson of Pendleton, Midland Funding LLC, Cach LLC and parties in possession: seeks $12,471.81.
•Ronald W. Buwalda of Hermiston vs. Justin Bissonette: seeks $4,595.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Julianita Ortiz: seeks $2,287.02.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Jerrad and Jessica Romig of Umatilla: seeks $1,934.51.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Sean P. and Karissa L. Cooper of Milton-Freewater: seeks $7,169.43.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Jose Perez of Pendleton: seeks $493.09.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Natasha Conrad of Pendleton: seeks $1,317.52.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Duane Grassl: judgment for $1,152.47.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Idet Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,333.22.
•Progressive Casualty Insurance Company vs. Gabriel Christopher Butler of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $6,249.29.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Yesenia Z. Carmona of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $886.32.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Rosemarie G. Spenst of Pendleton: judgment for $676.31.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jose R. and Luz Cazarez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $644.35.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Daniel E. Whitmore of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,724.52.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Agustin Cano of Hermiston: judgment for $755.41.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Edward R. Martinez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,938.33.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Ron D. Hinkle of Echo: judgment for $459.51.
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Sherinda M. McKnight of Umatilla: judgment for $2,028.71.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Kevin Moore of Pendleton: judgment for $14,287.71.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Ryan Dahl of Pendleton: judgment for $3,460.49.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Curtis Goller of Hermiston: judgment for $6,406.02.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Michael J. Lieuallen: judgment for $15,096.11.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Nancy Gomez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,491.75.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Marci Fitzgerald of Pendleton: judgment for $2,737.53.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Michele E. Cox (Michele E. Massari Cox): judgment for $1,020.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Chavez Acosta (Jose Chavez) of Hermiston: judgment for $4,214.76.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Milda M. Rayfield of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $600.54.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jose L. Chavez Gonzalez and Cristian Chavez Flores of Umatilla: judgment for $5,367.08.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Jason Douglas Heimgartner of Richland, Ore.: judgment for $1,434.53.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Sumer Deon Murphy of Pendleton: judgment for $321.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Erin C. Braun of Pilot Rock: judgment for $584.25.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jocelyn Guardado of Umatilla: judgment for $2,567.33.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Steven Daniel Klein of Athena and Ann Maureen Klein of Yreka, Calif.; Mitch Robert Hoover of Ellensburg, Wash., and JoLinn Hoover of Athena; Tricia Lynn Martinez and Rickey Martinez of Pendleton; Jamie Lea Loiland of Echo and Jeffrey Dwane Wallace of Hermiston; Melissa Anne Saldana and Brenna Olivia Saldana of Pendleton; Humberto Ramirez and Cenorina Nava of Milton-Freewater; Christine Marie Studer and Loyd Dale Studer of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Enrique Navarro Castro, 46, and Rosa Isela Romero Gonzalez, 32, both of Hermiston.
Hanna Elizabeth Johnson, 21, and Tyson Alexander Creger, 22, both of Pendleton.
Scott Derald Haney, 45, and Sharon Marie Northrop, 33, both of Milton-Freewater.
Miguel A. Mendoza Cortez, 43, and Maria DeJesus Rubio, 40, both of Hermiston.
Andrea Summer Crane, 42, and Paul Russell Miller, 42, both of Hermiston.
Isaac James Dally, 37, and Jameson Lynn Clark, 35, both of Milton-Freewater.
Tehya Nicole Thompson, 20, and Darren Alexander Becenti, 27, both of Pendleton.
Deborah Ann Neil, 63, and James Thomas O’Brien Jr., 71, both of Pendleton.
Christina Brittany Mecham, 26, and Christopher Richard Holden, 36, both of Umatilla.
Lucas Dean Gushwa, 24, and Alexis Breean Swales, 27, both of Pendleton.
Charlene Ann Jaeger, 49, of Athena, and Johnny R. Cater, 71, of Adams.
Kevin Michael Fitzpatrick, 30, and Guadalupe Yave Garza Monsivais, 31, both of Hermiston.
Logan John Faught, 24, of Oak Harbor, Wash., and Ciarra Jean Smith, 22, of Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.