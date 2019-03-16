Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jessica Richel Baker, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 10 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Selene Sanchez, 29, Prosser, Wash., pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 3 years probation, $400 fine and $1,600 fine-suspended.
•Alma Renee Arenas, 34, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended for each count.
•Jesse Patrick Jackson, 32, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $2,250 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to $100 fine (sentence to discharge).
•Eric Daniel Drake, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Class C Felony: sentenced to conditional discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Martha Rodriguez, 21, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Endangering the Welfare of a Minor: sentence to discharge.
•Sergio Daniel Briones Gomez, 22, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 30 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Catherine Marie Dougharity, 32, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Aaron Forrest Ham, 40, Umatilla, was convicted of Driving While Suspended/Revoked and Failure to Report As Sex Offender: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended for each count; pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Rigoberto Ponce of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,338.74.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Angela D. Fox and Johnathon M. Buchholz of Hermiston: seeks $1,703.89.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Angel Sanchez Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $3,244.42.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Hattie Thompson of Pendleton: seeks $606.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. and Francisco Arreola of Umatilla: seeks $8,058.08.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jennifer Johnson of Hermiston: seeks $525.06.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jessica D. and Craig Raphael of Pendleton: seeks $330.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dalyla Campos Ramos of Irrigon: seeks $1,225.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shannon Farrington of Hermiston: seeks $5,564.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph and Mary Lombard of Burns: seeks $644.39.
•Barns Across America LLC vs. Ryan Kelty: seeks $7,184.08.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Erick Villarreal of Hermiston: seeks $753.29.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Berenice Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $1,424.12.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Chandra Richardson (Smith) of Pendleton: seeks $1,142.31.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Carie Horn of Hermiston: seeks $2,084.04.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Pedro Valdez of Hermiston: seeks $1,393.12.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Saul Solarzano of Hermiston: seeks $10,383.24.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Kristen Graber of Pendleton: seeks $5,882.56.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Kristy Frank of Milton-Freewater: seeks $762.90.
•American Family Mutual Insurance Co. as subrogee of Michael Brown vs. Leticia T. Madrigal: seeks $4,982.34.
•The Hertz Corporation vs. Dora Posada: seeks $10,452.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. John Benson of Pendleton: seeks $985.39.
•Cach LLC vs. Janelle R. Kaiel of Pendleton: seeks $1,384.85.
•Capital One Bank vs. Ryan L. Bork of Pendleton: seeks $2,470.16.
•Capital One Bank vs. Bruce A. Doty of Hermiston: seeks $5,532.58 and $2,137.93 in separate suits.
•Capital One Bank vs. Dawnita L. Picard of Pendleton: seeks $2,340.30.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Maria N. Alanis of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,757.18.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Douglas Halbert Jr. of Hermiston: seeks $798.02.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Robert G. Chandler of Pendleton: seeks $548.09.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Ron C. and Kayla Farmer of Stanfield: judgment for $614.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer Lynne Cross of Athena: judgment for $2,314.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alfonso Aguiler Jr. of Hermiston: judgment for $1,876.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amy A. Gomez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,357.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rumaldo Rodriguez of Hermiston:judgment for $1,170.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Edgar Leal of Hermiston: judgment for $888.44.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jessica Jolene Dodgin (Hurt) of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $500.45.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Britnee N. Osborn of Walla Walla: judgment for $889.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarah L. Brandt (May) of Pendleton: judgment for $1,104.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katelynn Eiden of Hermiston: judgment for $5,951.50.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Araceli Z. Ponce of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $760.46.
•United Finance Co. vs. Morgan Leanne Smeltzer of Pendleton: judgment for $6,333.52.
•United Finance Co. vs. Richard Price of Hermiston: judgment for $2,181.19.
•United Finance Co. vs. Ambar Oseguera of Umatilla: judgment for $4,987.84.
•United Finance Co. vs. Kimberly Hamilton of Pendleton: judgment for $4,405.23.
•United Finance Co. vs. Diego Gonzalez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,739.72.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Robert Shannon O’Brien, 42, and Genevieve Welk, 38, both of Pendleton.
Brett Lee Johnson, 29, and Sabrina Lavern Magruder, 31, both of Hermiston.
Jose Antonio Barajas Novela, 27, and Irlanda Lizbeth Jimenez Rodriguez, 19, both of Hermiston.
Kevin Haskel Bond, 46, and Sandra Susan Kennedy, 54, both of Stanfield.
