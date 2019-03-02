Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Whitney Shay Sickler, 29, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service, $200 fine, $2,300 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $100 fine (sentence to discharge); pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear I: sentenced to $200 fine for each count (sentences to discharge).
•Kyle Thomas Simpson, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Loretta May Melendrez, 69, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,300 fine-suspended (conditional discharge).
•Alisha Emily Thompson, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Ryan Scott Sullivan, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 21 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Jerry Ray Phillips, 60, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 25 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision.
MISDEMEANOR
•Craig Allen Dircksen Jr., 25, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees (deferred).
•Bert McClellan Stiffler, 36, Athena, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,300 fine-suspended (conditional discharge).
•Jeanne Marie Moles, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Pedro Noel Ortega, 35, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine, two counts of Failure to Appear I and one count of Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Miguel Menchaca, 37, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Taylor Robert Parks, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Raymond Lafountain, 31, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police on Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 15 days jail and $100 fine.
•Roxanne Lynn Sears, 54, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Sandra Lenore Hodges, 48, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,750 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Barbara Davis: seeks $2,642.78.
•Cach LLC vs. Rhonda M. Scott: seeks $3,919.45.
•Cach LLC vs. Kathleen Peterson: seeks $4,135.11.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Rockal L. Newtson of Helix: seeks $22,413.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Weston and Reva Ferguson of Hermiston: seeks $775.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian T. and Cindy F. Finch of Walla Walla: seeks $1,278.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vicki and Steven Littrell of Hermiston: seeks $2,024.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thomas Way and Tara Fredrickson Way of Boardman: seeks $1,036.75.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Axel Barrera of Hermiston: seeks $7,287.41.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Felicety Boodt of Pendleton: seeks $825.30.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kacie Hemphill of Pendleton: seeks $1,894.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Glenn Purcell of Stanfield: seeks $644.66.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Catalina Foust of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,284.09.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Saul Solorzano of Hermiston: seeks $1,411.51.
•TD Bank USA vs. Connie Shelton of Hermiston: seeks $2,484.76.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Teonna D. Raymond of Hermiston: seeks $1,363.15.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Rena L. Blouin: seeks $3,887.65.
•Unifund CCR LLC vs. William L. Engblom of Pendleton: seeks $4,708.53.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Rumaldo A. Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $422.81.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Tara and Thomas Way of Hermiston: seeks $281.01.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisbet Gutierrez of Hermiston: seeks $761.99.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Juliene Bork of Pendleton: seeks $940.21.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sheri L. Harper of Stanfield: seeks $1,137.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Blema Fangamou and Fatoumatou Diallo of Boardman: seeks $5,709.26.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Teresa Digregori of Pendleton: seeks $537.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jaime A. Morales Martinez and Victor H. M. Martinez (Octavio Morales Martinez) of Hermiston: seeks $1,861.15.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Brenda M. Drenon of Boardman: seeks $7,284.18.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Luke Clark of Hermiston: judgment for $846.01.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Angel Sanchez of Hermiston: judgment for $3,251.95.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Carloe Pinto Garay and Elva Pinto of Hermiston: judgment for $608.67.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Stacie Bates of Hermiston: judgment for $2,964.02.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Juanita and Miguel A. Diaz of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,576.02.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Tamara Bacon (Guzzetta) of Hermiston and Andrew Bacon of Sterling, Colo.: judgment for $435.40.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Erik Matthew Wydra of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,247.08.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Felipe Resendiz of Umatilla: judgment for $893.92.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Joylynn M. Love of Umatilla: judgment for $3,832.51.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Norma Mendoza of Pendleton: judgment for $5,369.57.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Jaime Villarreal of Hermiston: judgment for $1,014.25.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Paul Daniello of Pendleton: judgment for $404.22.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Kera Smith of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $500.14.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jorgen Scott McAllister and Darlene McAllister of Athena: judgment for $5,309.28.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Howard A. Stephens of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,475.70.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Wade Knopf and Yolanda Joanne Knopf of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,905.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jayme L. Pettibone of Heppner: judgment for $1,493.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Autumn and Mark Fehrenbacker of Athena: judgment for $620.58.
•Joshua L. Reddick of Hermiston vs Ali’s Pilot Service of Irrigon: judgment for $2,340.59.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Kenneth James Knight of Weston: judgment for $204.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kenneth and Jennifer Rhoades of Pendleton: judgment for $539.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ilene Gilchrist of Pendleton: judgment for $705.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heather Ambrose of Tillamook: judgment for $5,953.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eduardo Torres of Stanfield: judgment for $5,332.82.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Norma Garcia (Salinas) and Alexis Salinas of Pasco, Wash.: judgment for $1,091.19.
•United Finance Co. vs. Gloria Rubio Camargo of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,797.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bill K. Workman of Madras: judgment for $861.22.
•Capital One Bank vs. Aimee M. Courtright of Pendleton: judgment for $2,433.02.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Joshua R. Dickinson of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,629.
•Jennifer Adele Daugherty of Issaquah, Wash., vs. Christopher Charles Daugherty and Tabetha Koehler of Pendleton: judgment for $3,326.91.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wesley T. Thomas of Umatilla: judgment for $2,809.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Paola Arciniega of Hermiston: judgment for $551.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Claudia Carrera Cisneros of Hermiston: judgment for $908.35.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Kenneth and Jasmine Michaels of Pilot Rock: judgment for $8,439.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Budd E. Richards of Hermiston: judgment for $9,854.52.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Tom Walter Kludt and Christine Lynn Kludt of Pendleton; Rhonda Lee Henshaw and Denny Neal Henshaw of Pendleton; Andrew James Hamilton and Sharon Elaine Hamilton of Hermiston.
