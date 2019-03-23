Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Ronald Joshua Milton Rice, 33, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,300 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Dustin Gene Sanders, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Martin Carrillo Arizmendi, 24, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police (felony): sentenced to 90 days jail and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police (misdemeanor): sentenced to 90 days jail and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to $100 fine (sentence to discharge).
MISDEMEANOR
•Meliza Flores Vega, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Carlos Antonio Ramirez, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer and two counts of Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to $100 fine for each count (sentences to discharge).
•Brent Allen Hays, 20, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Tryston Tomas Williams, 22, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $1,255 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Cody R. Galbreth: seeks $4,742.19.
•Citibank vs. Yolanda Nunez of Hermiston: seeks $2,701.47.
•Citibank vs. Sergio Rosales of Hermiston: seeks $2,948.32.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kristen Thompson-Graber of Pendleton: seeks $1,079.78.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kathy Bellamy of Hermiston: seeks $2,915.34.
•Tracey and Ruth Rittenbach of Walla Walla vs. Troy and Jennifer Davis of Milton-Freewater: seeks $955.04.
•Discover Bank vs. Tandy Schweigart of Echo: seeks $3,121.99.
•Discover Bank vs. Lamont Prophet of Hermiston: seeks $4,907.88.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Consuelo Corona of Pendleton: seeks $3,228.35.
•JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC vs. Patricia Woods: seeks $3,429.18
•United Finance Co. vs. Israel Ramirez Mejia of Umatilla: seeks $2,892.98.
•United Finance Co. vs. Benjamin De La Cruz of Umatilla: seeks $2,317.05.
•United Finance Co. vs. Lorena Corona of Pendleton: seeks $3,783.19.
•United Finance Co. vs. Manuel Grave Lorenzo of Boardman: seeks $4,304.25.
•Jordan Beckley of Hermiston vs. Shannon Hensley of Hermiston: seeks $650
•Credits Inc. vs. Amber C. Seed of Hermiston: seeks $3,065.79.
•Credits Inc. vs. Roy D. Orcutt of Boardman: seeks $1,069.87.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Steve Breeding and Michelle Kessler Breeding of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,023.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Silvia and Marcelino Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $775.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lynnea A. Kennedy of Umatilla: seeks $916.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Moises Robles and Sofia Aguado of Irrigon: seeks $693.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Yaneli Idali Jaime of Hermiston: seeks $486.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Felicety Boodt of Pendleton: seeks $619.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brandon Clark (Clarke) of Stanfield: seeks $541.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. David L. Colbray of Hermiston: seeks $5,983.80.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Jolee M. Romanick of Hermiston: seeks $9,299.37.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. McKenzie B. Davis Kadlec of Pendleton: seeks $644.68.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Daleena and Jimmy Caldwell of Milton-Freewater: seeks $200.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gabriel and Martha Y. Torres of Hermiston: seeks $976.64.
•Arlen Porter Smith vs. State of Oregon, acting by and through the Department of Corrections and the Department of Administrative Services: seeks $75,000.
•Asset Recovery Group Inc. vs. Bryon N. Demos: seeks $4,652.28.
•Buttercreek Mobile Home Park vs. Juan Carlos Rangel and Tiana Rangel of Hermiston: seeks $1,986.89.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Valerie R. Califf of Hermiston: seeks $308.28.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections inc. vs. Daniel Rhorer of Hermiston: seeks $283.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Charles Babcock of Hermiston: seeks $458.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jamie Bautista of Umatilla: seeks $2,134.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maribel Carrasco Estrada of Hermiston: seeks $7,545.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Allen and Katrina Goatley of Hermiston: seeks $419.13.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Second Round LP vs. Samantha Pedro of Pendleton: judgment for $952.75.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Juan Hernandez of Umatilla: judgment for $1,150.87.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Ronald Fossek of Pendleton: judgment for $1,274.44.
•Kalvin B. Garton of Pendleton vs. Michael and Julia DeVerna of Hermiston: judgment for $2,900.
•Discovery Bank vs. Danny J. Nolan of Umatilla: judgment for $6,839.46.
•Citibank vs. Abel R. Ocampo of Umatilla: judgment for $4,102.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marilyn K. Haines of Umatilla: judgment for $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katelynn Eiden of Hermiston: judgment for $5,951.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel C. Almonte of Hermiston: judgment for $774.72.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Karol M. Westfall of Hermiston: judgment for $1,061.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jesus Diaz of Boardman: judgment for $4,467.41.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. June Elizabeth Partin of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $324.47.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Danial Ray Durfey and Jody Lynn Durfey of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Dustin James Estes, 30, and Kimberly Marie Manson, 28, both of Stanfield.
Randy Wayne Ezell, 26, and Leslie Banessa Virrey, 21, both of Milton-Freewater.
Anthony Guinn Simmons, 28, and Rebecca Joanne Thompson, 25, both of Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.