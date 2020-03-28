Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Byron Allen Adels, 29, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and restitution to be determined.
•John Arthur Hanner, 34, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to a second count of Failure to Appear I: sentence discharged.
•David Ulices Ponce, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 20 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentence to discharge.
•Ashtin Clay Romine, 24, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Amanda Lynn Clawson, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and $2,000 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jesse Thomas Moore, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine and Giving False Information to a Peace Officer in Connection with a Citation/Warrant: sentences to discharge.
•Juan Rodriguez Pacheco, 49, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Jose Luis Chabolla Meza, 36, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, and 3 years driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II and three counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentences to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Natasha L. Roberts of Pendleton: seeks $737.91.
•Scott Leander Camirand of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Robert Shiflet of Roseburg and TRCI Superintendent Tyler Blewett: seeks $10,000.
•Capital One Bank vs. Kelly L. McLaughlin of Hermiston: seeks $2,967.34.
•Capital One Bank vs. Kaley Lankford of Hermiston: seeks $3,514.78.
•Capital One Bank vs. James T. Voss: seeks $23,747.26.
•Second Round LP vs. Maribel Sanchez of Hermiston: seeks $1,074.95.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Saritta Bedolla of Pendleton: seeks $2,178.73.
•Kenneth White and KAW Drafting & Design of Pendleton vs. Nicole and Robert Harris Jr. of Echo as registered agent for ARC Fabrication of Hermiston: seeks $51,271.62.
•Scott Leander Camirand of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Ms. Molloy, corrections officer (TRCI): seeks $4.23.
•Scott Leander Camirand of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Cpl. Kennedy (TRCI): seeks $269.99.
•Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Mellanie N. and Seth R. Charette: seeks $6,247.60.
•Norris & Stevens Inc., property manager for Sundial Apartments vs. Jacob L. and Selina M. Riggs of Hermiston: seeks $927.17.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Devyn Marie Huddleson of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $254.94.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jose Verdugo Rios of Hermiston: judgment for $1,507.61.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Scott D. and Jeri Renner Bier of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $18,975.74 and $9,297.47, in separate suits.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Schichtel’s Nursery and Andy Schichtel of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,774.
•United Finance Co. vs. Candace Autry of Umatilla: judgment for $2,916.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Martin F. Glascock of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,177.04.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Rosemary A. Polich (Brinkley) of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $105.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amedo E. (Amado) Rosas of Pendleton: judgment for $1,078.18.
•United Finance Co. vs. Glenda Moyer of La Grande: judgment for $1,081.79.
•Capital One Bank vs. Vernon R. Neil of Meacham: judgment for $2,743.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mikel Lepp of Pendleton: judgment for $2,853.81.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Maria Isabel Morales of Milton-Freewater and Juan Carlos Morales of La Grande; Leah June Lieuallen of Athena and Nathaniel Thomas Charles Lieuallen of Weston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jacob Nicholas Martinez, 21, and Jakelyne Melliza Pacheco Santos, 19, both of Hermiston.
Ryan Joe Hulce, 30, and Kendall Brittani Davis, 30, both of Pendleton.
Steffanie Ashtin Sperry, 32, and Johnathan Coy Breshears, 27, both of Umatilla.
Henry Dwayne Perkins, 25, and Lacy Annalisa Vernon, 26, both of Pendleton.
Yadira Martinez, 32, and Lucas L. Nogueira, 26, both of Stanfield.
