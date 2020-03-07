Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Cody Scott O’Grady, 31, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $5,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Noel Nava Jimenez, 47, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, 120 days vehicle registration suspension and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Diego Adrian Hernandez Garcia, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentence to discharge.
•Travis Lee Lindeman, 21, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to $500 fine.
•Francisco Ivan Ramirez, 26, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $2,000 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second charge of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Department Stores National Bank vs. Alejandra Monclova of Hermiston: seeks $2,725.39.
•Bank of America N.A. v. Jordan Victoria Masters of Adams: seeks $8,036.44.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Rebecca A. Tesch of Pendleton: seeks $12,130.33.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Jeffrey H. Randolph of Hermiston: seeks $6,086.64.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Scott Magnuson of Hermiston: seeks $2,669.33.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Kayla Condit (Wren Poppe) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,730.44.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Gilbert A. Torres and Catherine E. Brenaman of Hermiston: seeks $678.58.
•Banner Bank vs. Daisy Milkk Co. LLC of Pendleton and Jessica Stelk and Andy Stelk of Echo: seeks $29,891.51.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jadene Dickerson of Umatilla: seeks $914.24.
•Robert E. Meakins Jr. of Umatilla vs. Gerald R. and Danice R. McBee of Umatilla: seeks $20,000.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rhiannon Imel of Hermiston: seeks $1,008.62.
•Capital One Bank vs. Cedric Wildbill of Pendleton: seeks $2,186.69.
•George White of Milton-Freewater vs. Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance: seeks $9,965.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. David and Cheryl Nasario of Stanfield: seeks $307.95.
•4 Season’s Paint Co. LLC of Hermiston vs. Nicole Harris of Echo: seeks $7,583.55.
•Linda Weaver of Salem vs. Alvaro Renato Martinez, Stewart Transport Inc., Travis Lee Perkins, ABF Freight System Inc. Craig DeForest Hoover and URS Midwest Inc: seeks $161,750.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rachel Luke of Pendleton: seeks $2,546.34.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jamie Hathaway of Pilot Rock: seeks $727.43.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Jace Walters of Hermiston: seeks $6,568.19.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Ezra McGainey of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,831.73.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Mayra C. Ayala of Stanfield: seeks $1,903.31.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Larry McCracken of Hermiston: seeks $783.43.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Emily L. Gaston of Pendleton: seeks 43,707.41.
•Capital One Bank vs. Veronica M. Smith of Hermiston: seek $1,596.49.
•Capital One Bank vs. Evan V. Luczak of Hermiston: seeks $3,886.78.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Western Mercantile Agency Inc. vs. Sylvia Sharon Taylor (fka Helton, Reeves) of Pilot Rock: judgment for $7,50.74.
•Round-Up City Plumbing LLC vs. Tamera Brogiotti of Pendleton: judgment for $4,698.22.
•Columbia Collection Service Inc. vs. Eleanor Kimberly St. Clair-Bidlen and Robert R. Bidlen of Pendleton: judgment for $1,050.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ismael and Maria R. Rivera of Irrigon: judgment for $530.10.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rigoberto P. Ponce Sr.: judgment for $4,731.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melody A. and Steve Humphrey of Umatilla: judgment for $1,096.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Veronica N. Legarda of Hermiston: judgment for $2,332.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kevin M. Mitchell of Hermiston: judgment for $1,305.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adan Torres Rafael and Elizabeth Olivo of irrigon: judgment for $252.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sonia Salazar Sanchez of Irrigon: judgment for $852.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Molly C. Sells of Hermiston: judgment for $3,750.64.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Andres S. Martinez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,495.82.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Richard T. Curtis of Hermiston: judgment for $4,394.51.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Apryl D. Stanford of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,389.86.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp vs. Sally Dumont of Pendleton: judgment for $2,934.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria I. Delgado of Hermiston: judgment for $3,331.56.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Antonio Julian Soto of Umatilla (TRCI) and Guadalupe V. Maldonado of Sacramento, Calif.; Laura Janet Lopez and Jesus Rafael Lopez Garcia of Hermiston; Alfred Warren Scott and Janice Lynn Scott of Echo; Ellen Vandever and Darcy Vandever of Hermiston; Jeffry Carl Spike and Cynthia Marie Spike of Echo.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Charlotte Inez Espinoza, 30, and Eslam Ismail Elshoura, 37, both of Pendleton.
Travis Michael O’Neal, 37, and Maria Andrea Dominguez Andere, 30, both of Pendleton.
Kaden Rae Adams, 27, and Nicholas Paul Servi, 35, both of Pilot Rock.
Dominique Claire McLean, 25, and Gunner Von Nemechek, 28, both of Pendleton.
Rebecca Lea Beem, 41, and Kevin Leeroy Hartung, 44, both of Hermiston.
Jeffrey Louis Murphy, 28, and Talya Roseanne Ponte, 29, both of Pendleton.
