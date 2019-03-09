Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Bernabe Guardado Escalante, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision for each count.
•Michael Scott Mount, 39, Oakhurst, Calif., pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine and 6 months driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Supplying Contraband: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Tampering With Physical Evidence: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Jeremy Leon Beard, 26, Yakima, Wash., pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Joe Matthew Rivera, 23, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $140 restitution.
•Tana Nicole Halligan, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine-suspended, $6,810.89 restitution and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and 80 hours community service.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jessamen Myshel Elwood, 28, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Santana Cruz Angel Munoz, 20, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,755 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Destinee Nicole Sally, 30, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Christopher Michael Charlo, 32, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 45 days jail and $100 fine, plus attorney fees.
•Kieran Gerard Hawley, 66, Heppner, pleaded guilty to two counts of Harassment: sentenced to 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Heath Louis Gilliland, 21, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Violation of Wildlife Law with Culpable Mental State: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $1,750 fine-suspended, $750 restitution and 3 years hunting license suspension; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentence to discharge.
•Kelly Ray Chapman, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $600 fine and $600 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Second Round LP vs. Jodie McNeil Carter of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,774.55.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Keyla Roman of Hermiston: seeks $2,348.31.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Celeste Owen of Hermiston: seeks $834.82.
•Health Services Asset Management LLC vs. Carol L. Geer: seeks $978.48.
•Health Services Asset Management LLC vs. Lauri R. Huxoll: seeks $1,420.28.
•Asset Recovery Group Inc. vs. Maria I. Walchli of Hermiston: seeks $888.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. William Michael Stewart: seeks $42,354.10.
•HAPO Community Credit Union vs. Cheira L. Mendoza Carrillo of Umatilla: seeks $23,075.65.
•Capital One Bank vs. Derek L. Portillo of Hermiston: seeks $4,350.63.
•Capital One Bank vs. Kenneth W. Hahn of Pendleton: seeks $2,477.80.
•Capital One Bank vs. Barbara E. Barboe of Hermiston: seeks $3,925.71.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Christy and William McMillen of Hermiston: seeks $326.86.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Janet McFarlane of Pendleton: seeks $1,017.08.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Briana Reyes of Hermiston: seeks $1,602.65.
•Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Mary G. and Kenneth Gill of Ukiah: seeks $29,160.46.
•Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Keith Logan Weaver of Pilot Rock: seeks $15,304.78.
•Discover Bank vs. Richard Methvin of Hermiston: seeks $8,070.06.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Elizabeth Weems of Hermiston: seeks $503.42.
•Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Karlee J. Wallace of Pendleton: seeks $6,086.18.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Casandra Leonard of Umatilla: seeks $875.92.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ryan Meiers of Stanfield: seeks $1,030.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angelia Aguilar of Pilot Rock: Seeks $614.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jason Beyers of Umatilla: seeks $3,952.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michele A. Bidlake of Athena: seeks $884.33.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Kyle William Fraunfelder of Hermiston: seeks $1,677.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dakota J. and Lorena S. Hodges of Umatilla: seeks $573.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kenneth S. Weaver of Walla Walla: seeks $2,701.81.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. John Butler of Milton-Freewater: seeks $754.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis R. Gutierrez of Irrigon: seeks $1,147.83.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Justin William McCormack of Milton-Freewater: seeks $615.38.
•Bitterroot QC Inc. vs. Surplus Recycling Inc. of Milton-Freewater: seeks $6,850.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jennifer and Jesse Lantz of Weston: seeks $175.85.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Thomas Benard Patt of Milton-Freewater: seeks $938.94.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Kaden L. Stice of Umatilla: seeks $329.26.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Angela M. Cossit of Pendleton: judgment for $2,891.84.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Tia Warren of Hermiston: judgment for $1,000.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Rachelle Rae and Ernie Morrison of Pendleton: judgment for $291.40.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Tammara Louise and John Pittman of Athena: judgment for $1,790.81.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Maria Guadalupe Colin of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $309.14.
•State Accident Insurance Fund (SAIF Corporation) vs. Maxwell PDL Lodging LLC of Pendleton: judgment for $3,334.96.
•United Finance Co. vs. Isabel Alvarez Ramirez of Stanfield: judgment for $6,660.67.
•Cach LLC vs. Marty Stewart of Hermiston: judgment for $8,059.91.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Curtis Fraser M. McGarva of La Grande: judgment for $507.97.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Randy Grell of Pendleton: judgment for $1,445.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarahi H. Mendoza (Hernandez) of Hermiston: judgment for $591.49.
•United Finance Co. vs. Patrick and Joli Thompson of Pilot Rock: judgment for $2,578.19.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Clark D. Thomason of Hermiston: judgment for $1,747.61.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Robert E. Culp of Athena: judgment for $407.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christina A. Fritz of Hermiston: judgment for $697.80.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Alejandra Edmiston of Adams: judgment for $2,972.47.
•York International Corporation-UPG vs. Columbia Basin Heating and Cooling LLC of Umatilla: judgment for $6,674.20.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Austin Fowler of Hermiston: judgment for $1,962.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dawn M. Raymond of Hermiston: judgment for $2,005.77.
•United Finance Co. vs. Alfonso Colin Gutierrez of Boardman: judgment for $722.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ernesto Gutierrez and Belen Carrillo Gutierrez of Umatilla: judgment for $2,340.47.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Steven Mendoza Estrada and Ada Alicia Castillo of Hermiston; Richard L. Dockins of Pilot Rock and Anna F. Dockins of Pendleton; Erin Brooke Russell and William Lee Russell of Milton-Freewater; Carrie Lynn Carman of Pendleton and Casey Ray Carman of La Grande; Rob Rankin and Tina Rankin of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Michael Elliott Baskins, 28, and Amanda Hope Nycz, 34, both of Hermiston.
Richard James Koenig, 74, and Merla Darlene Hurd, 64, both of Echo.
Alan J. Parker, 38, of Walla Walla, and Maricris Dumoran Bean, 28, of Pendleton.
Sebastian Perez Ramirez, 23, and Maria Jimenez Ramirez, 26, both of Hermiston.
Trevor Sumner Vandeman, 23, and Beatrice Pinon, 27, both of Goodyear, Ariz.
Manuel Enrique Reyes Rios, 26, and Edith Carol Jimenez Ramirez, 23, both of Pasco, Wash.
Jesus Gregorio Gonzalez Guevara, 31, and Reyna Garcia Ibarra, 30, both of Plymouth, Wash.
Julio Cesar Aparicio Perez, 44, and Olivia Luna, 52, both of Boardman.
Kevin Von Scherrer, 65, and Yvonne Manning, 55, both of Boardman.
