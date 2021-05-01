Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Erik Jovanni Farfan, 32, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 25 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Brandie Bertell Woodward, 45, Long Creek, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 36 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $500 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
•Nicholas Gerardo Guerra, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of a School: sentenced to 3 years probation, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to $200 fine.
•Baustun Alan Burgin, 21, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Fraudulent Use of Credit Card: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $3,300 fine-suspedneded and $3,049.67 restitution; pleaded guilty to Identity Theft: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to three counts of Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (misdemeanors): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and restitution to be determined (two counts discharged); pleaded guilty to Theft II (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Dylan Lance Cantrell, 19, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $250 fine, plus restitution to be determined, for each count; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Juan Ernesto Brambila, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $500 fine; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Recklessly Endangering Another Person (misdemeanors): sentences to discharge.
•Samantha Daun Irwin, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Steven Lyle Ressler, 47, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC and 1 year post-prison supervision.
•Madison Dawn Rasmussen, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Carolyn Marie Hall, 59, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Trenten Paul Hutchins, 47, Ukiah, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine.
•Rafael Ortiz, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Anthony Hayes Huntington, 26, Adams, pleaded guilty to Violation of Wildlife Law with Culpable Mental State: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended, $600 compensatory fine and 3 years hunting license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Wendie Myree Cadek, 50, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Ricardo Lucas Cazaros, 47, Orland, Calif., pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance II: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Russel G. Weber of Hermiston: seeks $5,009.91.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. William E. Rinker of Pendleton: seeks $5,831.06.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Rick Angel M. Black of Hermiston: seeks $1,664.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Todd M. and Barbara Abercrombie of Irrigon: seeks $1,310.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dale W. and Virginia Ball of Hermiston: seeks $2,912.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Imelda and Julio C. Cardenas of Umatilla: seeks $781.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. John R. Cobble of Kennewick, Wash.: seeks $9,709.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Isabel Cruz of Umatilla: seeks $1,403.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Norma and Guadalupe Curiel of Hermiston: seeks $692.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Travis Dieter of Boardman: seeks $1,522.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maylin E. Fuentes of Boardman: seeks $7,573.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carol L. Geer of Hermiston: seeks $3,445.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dylan J. Heath of Hermiston: seeks $1,389.
•Credits Inc. vs. Scott and Darlene McCalister of Athena: seeks $4,605.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Olegario Garcia Navarrete and Maria Lopez of Hermiston: seeks $1,553.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ana Rivas of Hermiston: seeks $3,517.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kelsie A. Stewart of Umatilla: seeks $612.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Clemintina and Gilberto Villegas of Hermiston: seeks $1,420.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Aaron R. Zwald of Hermiston: seeks $1,157.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Armando Madrigal and Alma Madrigal of Umatilla: seeks $1,111.86.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Amanda Hull of Pilot Rock: seeks $3,284.39.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Brandon Thomasy of Hermiston: seeks $1,453.43.
•Michael Wister of Pendleton vs. Mountain West Bark Products Inc. of Rexburg, Idaho: seeks $630,000.
•Capital One Bank vs. Danielle E. Bush of Pendleton: seeks $1,783.08.
•Capital One Bank vs. Tish M. Roark of Pendleton: seeks $1,853.35.
•Capital One Bank vs. Aaron Abel of Hermiston: seeks $6,794.81.
•Capital One Bank vs. Inez Tenorio of Hermiston: seeks $4,186.98.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. James Michael Thompson of Pendleton: seeks $1,632.85.
•John L. Roberts of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. M. Maynschein of Umatilla (TRCI): seeks $684.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Citibank N.A. vs. Erika L. Friend: judgment for $6,777.43.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Dusty J. Cooper of Hermiston: judgment for $846.43.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Young of Pendleton: judgment for $1,267.97.
•United Finance Co. vs. Derek Baker of Hermiston: judgment for $3,649.29.
•United Finance Co. vs. Juan Leon Garcia of Boardman: judgment for $6,359.83.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Robert Leo Morris III of Pendleton: judgment for $1,170.13.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Delwyn Donald Prince of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,508.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Micah and Elizabeth Gaskin of Hermiston: judgment for $5,043.11.
•Credits Inc. vs. Quirino J. Torres of Hermiston: judgment for $3,184.84.
•Credits inc. vs. Jerry A. Leicht of Hermiston: judgment for $1,104.52.
•Capital One Bank vs. Fidel Torres of Umatilla: judgment for $4,828.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jason D. Sparks of Hermiston: judgment for $3,912.23.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Laura A. Cardenas and Gonzalo Coria of Hermiston; John Lancaster of Pendleton and Melinda Lancaster of The Dalles.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
William J. Jackson, 51, and Stephanie Jo Burkenbine, 32, both of Hermiston.
Shannon Gayle Harrell, 46, of Milton-Freewater, and James Kempton Denoyer, 48, of Walla Walla, Wash.
Justin Allen Sauer, 37, and Dolores Danielle Prigan, 33, both of Sprague, Wash.
Malyssa Shannon Nellis, 19, of Pasco, Wash., and Mateo Tomas Camacho, 20, of Richland, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.