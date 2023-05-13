The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Jeremiah Atwell, 46, of Hermiston, was convicted of 2020 charges for unlawful possession of methamphetamines; sentenced to three years of probation and $100 in fines.
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
State of Oregon, through the State Accident Insurance Fund Corp. versus Jamie R. Stone, doing business as We Paint, seeks $17,053.82.
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Stella Lyn Naillon, 44, and Ryan Joseph McMasters, 38, both of Hermiston.
Caitlin Joy Layden, 32, and Christopher John Robert Zita, 34, both of Walla Walla, Washington.
Joseph Arthuer Hixson, 49, and Sarah Brittany Robertson, 32, both of Hermiston.
Jesus Rodriguez Zacarias, 35, of Pasco, Washington, and Gisselle Rodriguez Garza, 23, of Umatilla.
Vanessa Marie Castro, 40, and Leonilo Alatorre, 43, both of Hermiston.
Charles Ray Craig Jr., 50, and Amanda Rae Almaleki, 42, both of Stanfield.
Michael John Rushman II, 43, and Dalene Shannon Bush, 41, both of Hermiston.
Samantha Kaye Noethe, 30, and Brandon Earl Bethay, 36, both of Pendleton.
Amber Lee Clark, 39, and Kyle Evan Gorbett, 31, both of Hermiston.
Anthony Lonnie Prater, 53, of Umatilla, and Elaine Ramona Hastings, 59, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Marisa P. Rodriguez, 39, and Adrian B. Sandoval, 41, both of Umatilla.
Lucas David Doherty, 30, and Emily Mae Van Doozer, 32, both of Pendleton.
Samuel Lee Gekeler, 26, and Brenna Eve Alexander, both of Rexburg, Idaho.
Nichole Ashley Wolverton, 28, and Curtis Waide Jordan, 31, both of Echo.
Nimei Salander George, 25, and David Hernandez Esquivel, 30, both of Pendleton.
Brianna Elizabeth Hernandez, 23, of Milton-Freewater, and Jesus Salazer, 32, of Walla Walla, Washington.
Makayla Rae Long, 23, and Marcus Kingston Taylor, 25, both of Pendleton.
Ricky Dean Seamen, 38, of Umatilla, and Kimberlee Marie Dawes, 45, of Post Falls, Idaho.
