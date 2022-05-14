Lawsuits

The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

Ryan Joshua Wolf vs Walmart Tire & Lube Express No. 2492, both of Pendleton; seeks $9,900.

The following lawsuits have been filed in Morrow County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

C&M Contractors LLC of Oklahoma, Vinita, Oklahoma, vs. Tarsco Bolted Tank Inc. and Argonaut Insurance Company; seeks $128,813.69.

Marriages

Marriages have been issued in Umatilla County for:

Trista Irene Roe, 28, and Anthony James Miller, 37, both of Pendleton.

Eric Michael Tress, 34, and Brittany Mee Yung Marlow, 35, both of Pasco.

Lisa Michelle Ginther, 20, and Christian Ryan Perkins, 22, both of Irrigon.

Marcos Antonio Alvarez Sr., 48, and Rosalinda Mae Giannini, 46, both of Hermiston.

Khadija Rene Neumeyer, 26, and Ethan Michael Wagner, 29, both of Pendleton.

Caitlyn Marie Dunn, 25, and Quinton Jasper Dale Adams, 25, both of Hermiston.

Kimberlee Ryann Michaels, 31, and Brian Darrel James, 34, both of Pendleton.

