Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Bryan Keith Eackles Jr., 35, East Liverpool, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Possession of Prohibited Firearms or Silencer: sentenced to 22 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentence to discharge.
•Nicole Kathleen Kempken, 24, Heppner, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to restitution, to be determined (sentence discharged).
•Steven Andrew Allan, 23, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of a School, Delivery of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine and Manufacture/Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance: sentenced to 60 months Oregon DOC and 3 years post-prison supervision for each count; pleaded guilty to Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Catarino Antonio Montes, 42, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 10 days jail, 80 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Alysa Ann Minthorn, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine and Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine, $400 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Brent Allen Hays, 21, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 45 days jail and $100 fine.
•Luke David Bowman, 23, Lincoln, Neb., pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension for each count.
•Bradley Jai Sumpter, 24, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest and Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentences to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cach LLC vs. Roberta J. Muth: seeks $6,362.44.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Rebekah Sharrard of Milton-Freewater: seeks $8,867.01.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Lauralee B. Hewitt: seeks $2,586.45.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Terrie Evans of Pendleton: judgment for $1,148.64.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tracy Rozzell of Pendleton: judgment for $1,918.21.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Virginia Waggoner of Athena: judgment for $1,066.50.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Jace Walters of Hermiston: judgment for $6,568.19.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Claribel Martinez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $6,371.46.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Susan N. Brown of Hermiston: judgment for $1,794.22.
•United Finance Co. vs. Ruben Gutierrez of Irrigon: judgment for $2,121.76.
•Valley Credit Service Inc. vs. Ashley Howard of Athena: judgment for $627.28.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Amy M. and Patrick S. O’Harrow of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $979.70.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Amber Marie Rayfield of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,442.14.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Tricia Anne Journot and Terry Allen Journot of Hermiston; Joshua McKenzie Weems of La Grande and Tiffany Ann Weems of Pendleton; Jessica Becker and Myles Becker of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Ryan Steven Schaan, 25, and Cristina Renee Mercer, 25, both of Hermiston.
Timothy A. Fuentes, 61, and Judy R. Carbajal, 57, both of Hermiston.
Raul Manuel Madrigal, 44, and Serina Janette Wilson, 39, both of Hermiston.
Timothy Steven Elliott, 67, and Kathleen Omara Peterson, 62, both of Pendleton.
Robert Wayne Vandevere, 61, and Deborah Carol Vonheeder, 56, both of Milton-Freewater.
Villy E. Luangsalat, 23, and Emily Sanchez Armendariz, 22, both of Hermiston.
Destiny Rhiannon Silz, 24, and Nicholas Edward Perdue, 32, both of Walla Walla.
Joshua Todd Peterson, 34, and Nienke Bangma, 23, both of Pendleton.
