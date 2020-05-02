Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Aurelio Rodriguez Villalobos, 40, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Cocaine: sentences discharged; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC).
•Jose Aguilar Diaz, 64, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $1,750 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Benjamin Muniz, 42, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Forgery I: sentenced to 20 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to a second count of Forgery I and one count of Possession of Forged Instrument I: sentences to discharge.
•Vincent Wesley David Shermantine, 31, Pendleton (UCJ), pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 60 months Oregon DOC.
MISDEMEANOR
•Rodrigo Manuel Cervantes Zepeda, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 90 days jail and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 90 days jail, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Scott Frazier of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Oregon Dept. of Corrections and Mark Patton D.O.: seeks $3.4 million.
•Myron Meyer vs. Cloudcrest Homes LLC: seeks $5,473.90.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Natasha Conrad of Pendleton: judgment for $1,292.97.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Joanita Williamson of Pendleton: judgment for $1,005.91.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Teeman Breezie Zacarias and Jerry Richard Williams of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Trista Irene Ford, 46, and Warren Emmit Meek, 44, both of Hermiston.
Kaylee Shae Ledbetter, 25, and Riley Jaron Vanderkooy, 26, both of Hermiston.
Marja Leena McChesney, 75, of College Place, Washington, and Gene Leroy Bruns, 73, of Walla Walla, Washington.
Heather Nicole Hudson, 33, and David Edwin Stine, 27, both of Pendleton.
McKenna Leslie Min Jee Donovan, 22, and Wyatt Robert Huffman, 26, both of Pendleton.
Emily Kate Dubinsky, 33, and Guy Alexander Fogg, 37, both of Hermiston.
Ashley Brooke Finch, 27, and Jack Edward Bradley, 28, both of Pendleton.
Bradon Dallas Van Gorden, 22, and Kara Nicole Heiple, 21, both of Stanfield.
