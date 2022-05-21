Sentences
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Jonathan Edward Reuter, 62, of Echo, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of two counts of fourth-degree assault; sentenced to five years probation, including a substance abuse evaluation and 160 hours of community service work, and $200 in fines.
Edgar Angel Lemus, 30, of Umatilla, pleaded guilty to a 2021 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicant; sentenced to a diversion program, one year of probation and $919 in fees.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Susan Kay Wagner, of Irrigon, vs. Christopher Greer, of Umatilla, seeks $800.
Darren L Jackson, of Walla Walla vs. Giles Andy and Joane Lewis, of Milton-Freewater; seeks $10,000.
Kim D. Smith vs. Randal Burton, both of Pendleton; seeks $600.
Bob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Felicia Rae Carter, both of Pendleton; seeks $451.25.
Bob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc., of Pendleton, vs. John Mabry, of Hermiston; seeks $190.
Bob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Shari’s Restaurant, of Hermiston; seeks $200.
Bob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Justin and Maureen Krieger, of Pilot Rock; seeks $2,215.81.
Bob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Mary Jhouvenel, of Pendleton; seeks $985.66
Bob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Charles Hearn, of Pendleton; seeks $176.42.
Panelview RV Park Inc., of Hemiston, vs. Tim Reid; seeks $2,275.55
Dark Horse Racing, of Warner Robins, Georgia, vs. Corbin Duff May, of Pendleton; seeks $2,500.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Esteban Rodarte, 27, and Cynthia Maile Grant, 29, both of Umatilla.
Aramis Mike Corpus, 21, of Boardman, and Makena Marie Royer, 22, of Hermiston.
Calvin Ambs, 30, and Bailyn A. Rodriguez, 28, both of Milton-Freewater.
Amanda Jane Rea, 23, and Anthony Michael Knott, 22, both of Pendleton.
Shaina Lee Watkins, 37, and Brenda Kay Cain, 47, both of Pendleton.
Jason Brandon Jiron, 28, and Melysa Taylor Lefore, 28, both of Touchet.
Austin Lee William Taylor, 23, and Cheyenne Elizabeth Morris, 22, both of Kennewick.
Nicole Marie Mirando, 25, and Todd Conner Lester, 26, both of Hermiston.
Maria Jesus Gudino Cabrera, 23, and Osvaldo Velazquez Silva, 20, both of Hermiston.
Travis Allen Coffelt, 30, and Kortney Elizabeth Sweek, 31, both of Hermiston.
Delaney Mae Lewis, 19, and Antonio Pacheco, 25, both of Pendleton.
Jennifer Marie Stites, 36, and Klinton Gene Mathers, 32, both of Stanfield.
Mario G. Madrigal, 30, and Maria Elena Madrigal Mendoza, 27, both of Umatilla.
Crystal O’Ryan Gemmell, 27, and Sterling Major Jennings, 28, both of Waitsburg, Washington.
