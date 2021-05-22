Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Antonio Vasquez-Vargas, 55, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter I: sentenced to 240 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC and 30 months post-prison supervision.
•Thomas Lee Marshall, 34, Roseburg, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $800 fine-suspended and $164.25 restitution; pleaded guilty to a second count of Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Nicholas Joseph Doherty, 44, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Evan Victor Kirkelie, 34, Monroe, Wash. (MCC), pleaded guilty to six counts of Fraudulent Use of Credit Card: sentenced to $100 fine and restitution to be determined for each count.
•William Harvey Butcher III, 29, Hollywood, Md., pleaded guilty to Murder II: sentenced to 25 years to life Oregon DOC, 100 years post-prison supervision and $2,535.66 restitution.
•Shawn Michael Mayes, 28, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 30 days jail, $1,000 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Assault IV (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Mathew Loring Murray, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 180 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision, $200 fine, restitution to be determined and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II and Assault IV (misdemeanors): sentenced to 180 days jail for each count; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine (misdemeanor): sentenced to $100 fines (discharged).
•Colvin William Cutshall III, 32, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Forgery I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $250 fine.
•Brian James Elmore, 41, Olympia, Wash., pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Assault IV (misdemeanor): sentenced to 150 days jail.
•Juan Fernando Ponce, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $250 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jacob Lee Lundahl, 34, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $700 fine and $300 attorney fees.
•Robert John Squires, 43, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 50 hours community service, $1,300 fine, $700 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Brandon James Hinchey, 31, Zillah, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 160 hours community service, $1,500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Kyle Christopher Clark, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and 3 years driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Mckayla Lynn Kinsella Fitzpatrick, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 180 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Brian Edward Stone, 46, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended, 4 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 3 years driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second count of DUII and Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended 4 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,600 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a third count of DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended, 4 years probation, 40 hours community service, $600 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver's license, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a fourth count of DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended, 4 years probation, 40 hours community service, $600 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver's license, plus court costs and fees.
•Bryan Paul Martin, 44, Tacoma, Wash., pleaded guilty to Animal Abandonment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Travis Lester Graham, 49, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer and Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 20 days jail, 160 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine for each count, and $2,515.31 restitution.
•Maira Coria, 24, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Shannon Marie Erickson, 46, Wilsonville, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Joel Michael Johnson, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended and 3 years probation.
•Gerald Leroy Leach Jr., 59, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended and 2 years probation; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Janel Delahunt of Hermiston: seeks $1,239.09.
•Second Round Sub vs. Kaycee Lytle of Pendleton: seeks $1,147.52.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Janel Delahunt of Hermiston: seeks $1,395.76.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Ashley Marie Eddens of Athena: seeks $335.97.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Janie Cuellar of Hermiston: seeks $2,300.52.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Jazmin Silva: seeks $861.96.
•Matthew Klimek of Pendleton vs. Ashley Longhorn: seeks $533,000.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Suzanna K. Torres: seeks $1,490.83.
•Colton J. King vs. Elaina M. and John Doe Picard: seeks $543,638.57.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Tiffany Mark of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,434.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sergio Rodriguez of Umatilla: seeks $1,877.09.
•Credits Inc. vs. Denise Sevilla of Hermiston: seeks $1,028.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Catherine (Katie) Brenaman of Hermiston: seeks $728.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brandi and Curtis Gammond of Pendleton: seeks $2,500.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheyenne and Jesus Munoz of Hermiston: seeks $3,176.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Natalia Arroyo of Hermiston: seeks $9,174.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicholas Epping of Umatilla: seeks $1,357.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marycruz Hurtado and Luis Saldana of Hermiston: seeks $4,676.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Danny J. Nolan of Umatilla: seeks $3,442.21.
•Capital One Bank vs. Rosemary Guardado of Pendleton: seesk $3,216.03.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Matthew Schnell of Milton-Freewater: seeks $13,990.51.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Alex Pennington of Hermiston: seeks $1,018.18.
•Capital One Bank vs. Joseph E. Shoemaker of Stanfield: seeks $3,884.83.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Christopher Allen Crewse of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,606.94.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Edwin T. Morningowl of Pilot Rock: seeks $5,344.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nathan S. Butcher of Hermiston: seeks $1,474.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eusebio Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $904.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kaitlyn Baker of Hermiston: seeks $423.55.
•Valley Credit Service Inc. vs. David Johnson of Pendleton: seeks $1,310.58.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kalana Engel of Pendleton: seeks $2,993.92.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kregg Kinder Jr. of Pendleton: seeks $2,438.44.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Discover Bank vs. April E. Dutton of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,004.82.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Justin D. Younger of Hermiston: judgment for $4,416.39.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Sam Eli Morrow of Hermiston: judgment for $979.69.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Anthony Flores-Garcia of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $528.12.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Rosemary Guardado of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $444.
•Credits Inc. vs. Connor Chamberlain of Hermiston: judgment for $2,703.71.
•United Finance Co. vs. Eden Orozco Jimenez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,413.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael John Coombs of Hermiston: judgment for $3,803.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Belinda Jackson and Jeremiah (Yonker) Jackson of Hermiston: judgment for $3,919.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jason Lee Fitzpatrick II of Stanfield: judgment for $2,885.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sharon Dedios of Umatilla: judgment for $9,398.04.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Wendy E. Flores of Umatilla and Hugo E. Gomez of Lynwood, Calif.; Ana Elsa Cancino and Pablo Garcilazo Cancino of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Alicia Ann Becenti, 26, and Raymond O'Neal Tumblin Jr., 25, both of Pendleton.
Brooke Nicole Buckner, 26, and Tanner James Walker, 26, both of Umatilla.
Michele Irene Kliemann, 29, and Loren Gabriel Ka'ehuokalaninapali Liwanag, 31, both of Seattle.
Marquenia Morales Cervantes, 36, and Fernando Saucedo Virelas, 36, both of Umatilla.
Scott Lee Yeager, 50, and Tina Marie Longhorn, 51, both of Umatilla.
Kathleen Elizabeth Randles, 27, and Ty Dale Vanmeter, 36, both of Pendleton.
Monice LeRae Antonia Samuels, 27, and Ian Byrd Sampson, 30, both of Pendleton.
