Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Darrin Lee Nauta (White), 43, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 120 days jail; pleaded guilty to two counts of Burglary II, two counts of Theft I, Criminal Mischief I and Possession of Cocaine: sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Everett Steven Payne, 34, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Possession of Methamphetamine, two counts of Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer and one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon: sentences to discharge.
•Jonathon Thomas Stankewitz, 22, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Diane K. Lawrence of Pendleton vs. George V. Beck of Milton-Freewater: seeks $913.99.
•Financial Assistance Inc. vs. Stuart and Deborah Harris: seeks $8,646.32.
•Crown Asset Management LLC s. Kari Knight of Pendleton: seeks $1,830.83.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Michelle R. Getchell of Hermiston: seeks $1,602.03.
•HSBC Bank USA, N.A. vs. the unknown heirs and devisees of Jerry Theron Roe and Rhonda Ann Roe, James McDonough of Pendleton, The United States of America, Department of Treasury, and occupants of the residence in Pilot Rock: seeks $110,459.16.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Shaun R. Workman of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,510.16.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Uriel R. Ceja of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,245.24.
•Capital One Bank vs. Cedric H. Wildbill of Pendleton: judgment for $2,186.69.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jessica Rincon of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $363.26.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Joseph M. Field II of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $7,997.87.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Calvin Ambs of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $230.34.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Natasha L. Roberts of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $737.91.
•Capital One Bank vs. Kaley Lankford of Hermiston: judgment for $3,514.78.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Steve George Cline and Angeline Carol Merkt-Cline of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
April Lynn Torres, 36, and Darin Anthony Wittmeyer, 32, both of Gresham.
Alex Lee Svoboda, 33, and Trista Michele Witherspoon, 34, both of Walla Walla.
Travis Joseph Beck, 28, and Breena Renee Tolar, 29, both of Hermiston.
Aaron James Exum, 28, and Laure Taylor Pinson, 28, both of Walla Walla.
Morgan Alice Reddington, 22, of La Grande, and Tristin Maine Warne, 23, of Milton-Freewater.
Carmen Margarita Parrilla Avelar, 33, of Pendleton, and Ramiro Saucedo, 34, of Haines.
Nathan William-Francis Vandusen, 22, and Ann Marie Cooper, 22, both of Pendleton.
Alysha Kay Kitchin, 28, and Mikel Donald Lee Allen Lepp, 27, both of Pendleton.
Kenneth Emile Melton, 32, and MacKenzie Kay Harvey, 26, both of Pendleton.
Sheldon Glen Delph, 69, and Heidi Margaret Scott, 48, both of Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.