The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Benito Gorrosquieta Gonzalez, 37, of Hermiston, pleaded no contest to a 2021 charge of third-degree assault; the count was discharged and the defendant is ordered to pay $4,900 in restitution and fees.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Willa M. Wallace and Christopher K. Schwartz, of Pendleton vs.Robert Alan Property Management, of Pendleton; seeks $8,000.
Rebeca Garcia vs. Kimberly Jean Nobles, both of Hermiston; seeks up to $150,000.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Marc Edward Bird, 27, and Samantha Christine Pappas, 29, both of Pendleton.
Lakeisha Lynn Edholm, 24, and Jose Ivan Lombera Lopez, 28, both of Hermiston.
Bobbie Lee Schlosser, 49, and Teresa Diane Miller, 51, both of Umatilla.
Corynn Reve Jorgensen, 34, and Eric Ansel Shellhorn, 29, both of College Place.
Santos Ramos Matias, 33, and Fidelina Calmo Mendoza, 30, both of Hermiston.
Deven Michael Patrick, 28, and Jessie Lee Patrick, 26, both of Hermiston.
Diana Lizeth Mejia, 20, and Luis Humberto Beltran Lopez, 20, both of Hermiston.
Patricia Anne Lomsky, 38, and Christine Marie Packer, 48, both of Pendleton.
Linda Esmerelda Silva Chavez, 21, and Edgar Eduardo Bazan Ayala, 24, both of Hermiston.
Deirdre Audrey Rodriguez, 27, and Adrian Alberto Hernandez, 28, both of Hermiston.
Christopher Michael Chandler, 25, of Pendleton, and Savannah April-Rose Moreno-Hernandez, 22, of Hermiston.
Tabitha Marie Jenkins, 23, and Brandon Robert Graham, 24, both of Vancouver.
