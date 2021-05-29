Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Roberto Jaime Graxiola, 51, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 80 hours community service and $1,000 fine.
•Walter Vernon Higgins IV, 43, Reno, Nev., pleaded guilty to two counts of Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 60 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) for each count and $4,342.58 restitution; pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle and Burglary II: sentenced to $200 fine for each count (sentences discharged).
MISDEMEANOR
•Iowa Blue M.F. Gallegos, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentence to discharge.
•Leeann Rose Shelley, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV and Disorderly Conduct II: sentences to discharge.
•Soledad Estrada Alvarez, 39, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Shannon Dale Taylor, 51, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,745 fine, $1,255 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Troy Damon Kellett, 59, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $377.79 restitution.
•Rochelle Ann Cox, 48, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Forgery II: sentenced to 30 days jail; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentence to discharge.
•Paul H. Richards Jr., 60, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $100 fine and $150 restitution, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Timothy Sumner of Hermiston vs. Tena Tickal of Hermiston: seeks $11,750.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Miguel Garcia of Pendleton: seeks $1,226.83.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Andrea J. Mulligan: seeks $2,797.42.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sanora Gee: seeks $973.41.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jacob Moreland: seeks $1,450.49.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Nicole Stiefel: seeks $1,115.44.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Huburt Phipps of Hermiston: seeks $2,209.91.
•Credits Inc. vs. Charles Richard Surber Jr. of Pendleton: seeks $465.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carl C. Hendon Jr. of Hermiston: seeks $1,671.24.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Eric P. Rodriguez of Pendleton: seeks $1,265.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Karen Bond of Athena: seeks $672.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joselito Dayandante of Hermiston: seeks $5,252.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lanchi H. Nguyen of Hermiston: seeks $3,161.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Keren R. Espinoza Palacios and Miguel Espinoza of Hermiston: seeks $491.83.
•J. Guadalupe Mendoza Deniz vs. Alicia Cornejo: seeks $571,197.07.
•Pablo-Josue Rosales vs. David Clark: seeks $45,768.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michelle McBride of Pendleton: seeks $1,488.57.
•Tracey Severe Walsborn vs Travis Walsborn: seeks $133,000.
•Langdon Lake Association vs. Patrick Brownfield: seeks $15,326.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rosario Zavala of Boardman: seeks $456.64.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Lisa M. Bauck of Athena: seeks $867.84.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Erin M. and Kristoffer Dalrymple of Athena: seeks $5,138.73.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Celia A. Medina of Pendleton: seeks $522.64.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Shawna M. and Marshall Weaver of Milton-Freewater: seeks $590.21.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Maria G. Luna and Geronimo Armenta of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,458.81.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Cody E. Hamby of Milton-Freewater: seeks $546.47.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Fawn M. Hasty of Milton-Freewater: seeks $254.75.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Juanita Marie Mowers of Athena: seeks $499.51.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Benji Scott Dunham of Hermiston: judgment for $557.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura L.C. Lopez of Echo: judgment for $827.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dylan J. Heath of Hermiston: judgment for $1,389.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ana Rivas of Hermiston: judgment for $3,216.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bradley A. Winkler of Pendleton: judgment for $1,512.25.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Skyler Hollingshead of Pendleton: judgment for $1,952.13.
•Regional Acceptance Corp. vs. James and Kalyn Anderson: judgment for $7,842.84.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Citialli Rome of Hermiston: judgment for $1,995.36.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Bruce Bearchum of Pendleton: judgment for $1,875.88.
•Capital One Bank vs. Jason S. Hall of Helix: judgment for $3,873.39.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Ryan Glenn O'Farrell: judgment for $7,533.22.
•Discover Bank vs. Janet Pena of Hermiston: judgment for $5,748.75.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Angela Scroggins of Hermiston: judgment for $1,524.97.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Charles Alvin Cross of Pendleton: judgment for $686.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Myrtle C. Conlon of Boardman: judgment for $2,505.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Terry Scherwinka of Pendleton: judgment for $677.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shannon Farrington of Hermiston: judgment for $1,143.85.
•American Express National Bank vs. Stephanie Duquette of Hermiston: judgment for $5,917.09.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Devon Satterwhite of Pendleton: judgment for $842.18.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donna Henry of Pendleton: judgment for $1m208.85.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lacy McCamey of Pendleton: judgment for $803.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ruben Andrade Ruiz of Hermiston: judgment for $1,882.13.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Sasha Daniel and Logan Daniel of Pendleton; Janet Runnion Koch and Raymond Douglas Koch of Pendleton; Christina Shipman of Hermiston and Michael DeGregorio of Beaverton; Alejandro Tejeda and Gloria Esmeralda Tejeda of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Leslie Ocampo, 21, and Jose Diaz, 22, both of Milton-Freewater.
Kaylee Renae Palmateer, 31, and Michael Scott Madison, 31, both of Echo.
Fallon Mae Urquhart, 31, and Jacob Allen Shields, 27, both of Pilot Rock.
Kayla Rayden Geissel, 24, and David Anthony May, 27, both of Hermiston.
Noelle Kathryn Shultz, 23, and Trevor Wayne Johnson, 29, both of Umatilla.
Tracy Marie Strouse, 42, and Cesar Jose Najera, 41, both of Hermiston,
Jordan Wayne Reeve, 28, and Cierra Cheyenne Summers, 26, both of Benton City, Wash.
Cruz Fernandez, 26, and Arturo Saldana, 32, both of Hermiston.
Clarivel Flores, 36, and Miguel Angel Hernandez Paz, 31, both of Hermiston.
Michelle Lomas, 32, and Jose Ramon Aguilar Banuelos, 29, both of Hermiston.
Seth Alexander Matarazzo, 26, and Amber Marie Baumgartner, 25, both of Benton City, Wash.
Oliver Michael Pahl, 40, and Shabnam Hematian, 38, both of Greenboro, N.C.
Lizeth Nunez Zamora, 21, of Irrigon, and Ezri Palacios, 20, of Nampa, Idaho.
Ashley Marie Arriaga, 26, of Prosser, Wash., and Erik Ramirez, 26, of Othello, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.