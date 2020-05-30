Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jose Manuel Garcia, 26, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $2,286 restitution; pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt To Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 90 days driver’s license suspension and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 1 year driver’s license suspension and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 3 years probation and restitution to be determined for each count; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 3 years probation for each count and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to restitution to be determined.
•Juan Martin Lopez, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Forged Instrument I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to a second count of DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, $2,000 fine and 3 years driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 60 days jail, $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to a second count of Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 60 days jail, $100 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
•Daniel Allen Owen, 47, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse II: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service-suspended, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service-suspended, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Colton Duane Dyer, 31, Boardman/Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units and 30 maximum jail units; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police, Reckless Driving, Theft II and three counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentences to discharge.
•Christian Ryan Perkins, 21, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 15 days jail; pleaded guilty to Theft II and Possession of Methamphetamine: sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jacob Miles Stewart, 28, Weston, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentence to discharge.
•Tyler Red Thunder Lombard, 25, Salina, Utah, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage, Reckless Driving and Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 45 days jail, $500 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension for each count, plus restitution to be determined.
•Lonnie Lynn Abbott, 46, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Marcus Thomas Rhorer, 40, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Chablis A. Licurse of Hermiston: seeks $1,689.83.
•Richard D. Stubbs vs. Black Bear Construction LLC, Black Bear Custom Homes LLC and Ronald A. Methvin: seeks $5.6 million.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Suzanne Fanning of Stanfield: judgment for $1,169.19.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Kristopher C. Picard of Adams: judgment for $2,155.44.
•Capital One Bank vs. Lecia L. Calhoun of Stanfield: judgment for $3,131.51.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Carmen M. Markel of Hermiston and Gregory A. Markel of Umatilla; Heather M. Stalvig of Pendleton and Phillip F. Stalvig; Andrelle Jahmal Crawford of Pendleton and Christine Georgette Crawford of Spokane, Wash.; Steven Dario Quiriconi of Hermiston and Michelle Kayden Quiriconi of Boardman; Emma L. Knight of Pendleton and Matthew A. Knight of Boise, Idaho; Liza Renee Mendenhall and Joshua Michael Mendenhall of Hermiston; Shelby Lin Kornegay of Stanfield and Laurie Dawn Merrell of Irrigon.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Yulice Cobian-Laurel, 19, and Luis Gustavo Santiago Cruz, 20, both of Prosser, Washington.
Candace Marie Pointer, 28, and David Duane Wright, 28, both of Pendleton.
Fernando Ramirez Prado, 27, and Greysi Ivannel Trujillo Soto, 27, both of Irrigon.
Ariel Danielle Schock, 27, and AnthonyJoseph Estrada, 29, both of Hermiston.
Carly Marie Newland, 32, and Takahiro Samuel, 27, both of Vancouver, Washington.
