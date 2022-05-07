The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Ernest Anders Holmes, 59, of Kennewick, pleaded guilty to a 2019 charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle; sentenced to 18 months incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
Cesar Macias Delatorre, 26, of Hermiston, was convicted of 2022 charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault and harassment; sentenced to 18 months incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
Meliza Flores Vega, 28, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving; sentenced to two years probation and one year suspension of a driver's license.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Cynthia Ann Clark vs. Jeff Snell, both of Hermiston, seeks $750.
Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Company, of Eugene, doing business as, American Rock Products, vs. Kenneth Lindley Williams, of Pendleton, seeks $9,950.
Debora Kay Peterson vs. Randal Burton, both of Pendleton, seeks $4,300.
The following lawsuits have been filed in Morrow County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Jana Love, of Heppner, vs. John Adam Glass, of Hermiston; seeks $10,000.
Marriages
Marriages have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Adam Blake Rutter, 32, and Liliana Carrillo, 30, both of Hermiston.
Riley Eugene Smith, 22, of Walla Walla, and Karen Nadine Case, 24, of Helix.
Dagoberto Silva Chavez, 35, and Kayla Segura, 27, both of Hermiston.
Johny Gustavo De La Cruz Lopez, 20, and Chassiti Nicole James, 18, both of Hermiston.
Armando R. Medel, 38, and Irene Mejia Nava, 47, both of Hermiston.
Alonzo Rolando Antonio Alonzo, 23, and Ignacia Eva De La Crus Luis, 20, both of Hermiston.
Amanda Lee Marie Humphrey, 22, and Brandon Powell Meeks, 25, of Hermiston.
Jacqueline Abigail Musser, 28, and Bryson Bradley Gering, 24, both of Richland.
