Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Joseph Lester Wilcox, 52, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Felix Alberto Nieves, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and 80 hours community service; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Patricia Lynne Sorensen, 57, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended for each count, and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II (misdemeanor): sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine.
•Raul Alejandro Abrego, 35, West Valley, Utah, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 12 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine, plus restitution to be determined.
•Diego Vela Ibarra, 20, Stanfield, was convicted of Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 5 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $4,800 fine-suspended and $4,299.92 restitution; was convicted of Bribe Receiving By a Witness: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended; was convicted of Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $100 fine and $4,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Estevan Jose Martinez, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction unit, 60 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $700 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees; pleaded guilty to Burglary II (felony), Forgery II and two counts of Theft II (misdemeanors): sentences to discharge.
•Jose Manuel Longoria Jr., 31, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units and 90 maximum jail units; pleaded guilty to Identity Theft and two counts of Theft I: sentences to discharge; pleaded guilty to Forgery II (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Devin Lindsey Christensen, 30, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 60 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision, $200 fine and 90 days driver's license suspension.
•Anthony Len Haigh, 26, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Robbery II and Kidnapping II: sentenced to 70 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), $200 fine and restitution to be determined for each count; pleaded guilty to Assault II: sentencing to be determined.
•Hillary Nicole Aichele, 33, Weston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fie and $800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Menacing (misdemeanor): sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Phillip Floyd Stalvig, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units and 30 maximum jail units.
•Tyler Joe Stone, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 24 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Donald Lee Skeen, 79, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Public Indecency and Harassment: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $2,900 fine-suspended for each count, and 40 hours community service.
•Carol Faye Gorham, 83, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Brandon Michael Stai, 24, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of Animal Neglect II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and 60 hours community service for each count, $250 fine, $250 fine-suspended and $1,741 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Angel Rafael Delacruz, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 50 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Guillermina Santiago Garcia, 28, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,500 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and 3 years driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence to discharge.
•Crespin Landeros Proa Jr., 28, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $2,400 fine, $600 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension.
•Shayla Nicole Franks, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Hindering Prosecution: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $100 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Gabriel Joe Gibson, 48, White Swan, Wash., pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police on Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Patrick Townsend Marcum, 40, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 80 days jail, 100 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 50 hours community service and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Juan Luis Rodriguez, 48, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Carlos F. Mendoza Larenas, 49, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Jose Ruelas of Hermiston vs. Felicia Renee and James Alan Cavan of Hermiston dba Dreams to Reality: seeks $45,400.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Dorthy C. Kulpa of Hermiston: seeks $2,024.45.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Maria Juarez of Hermiston: seeks $2,101.81.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Youbany Razon Martinez of Umatilla: seeks $769.41.
•Capital One Bank vs. Ester I. Jlinn of Hermiston: seeks $5,642.44.
•Capital One Bank vs. Christie Smolik of Hermiston: seeks $3,961.04.
•Capital One Bank vs. Barbara J. Byerley of Weston: seeks $5,311.32.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Miyuki Arceo Cabrera of Hermiston: seeks $1,144.76.
•Capital One Bank vs. Bobby D. Christensen of Hermiston: seeks $3,006.85.
•Discover Bank vs. Wendi L. Fox of Umatilla: seeks $6,750.93.
•Lorena Tejeda (Barraza) vs. William Paul Meyers of Hermiston: seeks $250,000.
•Capital One Bank vs. Samantha O. Ramirez of Hermiston: seeks $1,866.
•Capital One Bank vs. Tana Halligan of Pendleton: seeks $2,292.20.
•Capital One Bank vs. Renae D. Martin of Pendleton: seeks $11,379.65.
•Donald Eugene Hodney of Willamina vs. Hermiston Quicky Lube Inc. and Abigail Lynn Pierson of Hermiston: seeks $5,506.42.
•Credit Associates Inc. vs. Jacquelyn Johnson of Pendleton: seeks $490.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ruben Andrade Ruiz of Hermiston: seeks $2,087.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Myrtle C. Conlon of Boardman: seeks $2,567.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Terry Scherwinka of Pendleton: seeks $747.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melodi J. Deborger of Hermiston: seeks $1,219.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shannon Farrington of Hermiston: seeks $1,298.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bradley A. Winkler of Pendleton: seeks $1,512.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juana Acevedo of Hermiston: seeks $656.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victor Perez and Lisbet Gutierrez of Irrigon: seeks $1,403.37.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Robert F. Quinn of Hermiston: seeks $6,921.13.
•Discover Bank vs. Ron D. Hurlburt of Hermiston: seeks $6,361.69.
•Capital One Bank vs. Gary M. Stamm of Hermiston: seeks $3,395.93.
•Capital One Bank vs. Jami L. Wilson of Pilot Rock: seeks $1,849.77.
•Capital One Bank vs. Shawn M. Hams of Pendleton: seeks $11,320.49.
•Felipe and Delia Lopez of Oregon City vs. The Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Company: seeks $32,000.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Janet Logan of Pendleton: seeks $8,357.26.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Esther C. Werhan of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,350.94.
•Capital One Bank vs. Natasha M. Forkner of Pendleton: seeks $3,018.73.
•Capital One Bank vs. Michael S. Bitrick of Pendleton: seeks $1,893.15.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs Dylan Trey Studer: seeks $8,116.41.
•Cascade Collections Inc. vs. Aden J. Perez II of Umatilla: seeks $735.75.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Erik Estrada of Pendleton: seeks $887.59.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tad A. Ely of Milton-Freewater: seeks $14,058.09.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Paula Atilano: seeks $2,105.44.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Kodi Brown Challis of Stanfield: seeks $1,514.58.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Eti Lale Ena of Stanfield: seeks $4,441.86.
•Oregon Community Credit Union vs. Savannah and Ricardo Reyes of Hermiston: seeks $10,000.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Ivy M. Ocacio: judgment for $3,465.05.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michael Ellis of Pendleton: judgment for $946.09.
•Capital One Bank vs. Royce J. Lombardi of Pendleton: judgment for $7,316.25.
•Jason Edward Haigh of Stanfield vs. Phlycia Jean Haigh and David Vaugh of Bend: judgment for court costs and fees.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adan Torres Rafael of Irrigon: judgment for $931.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Aaron Wilson of Irrigon: judgment for $1,418.09.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Maria G. Morales of Umatilla: judgment for $1,596.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raymond and Jessica Aguilar of Hermiston: judgment for $5,949.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katie E. Barthel of Umatilla: judgment for $6,008.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Emmanuel Morfin Garcia of Hermiston: judgment for $914.86.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marc Matthew McWilliams of Boardman: judgment for $2,285.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Pedro Tejeda and Elidia M. Lopez of Umatilla: judgment for $384.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jerad and Katherine R. Uzzell of Hermiston: judgment for $2,085.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Martha Vazquez Gomez of Boardman: judgment for $7,801.60.
•TD Bank USA vs. Jonathan Carrillo of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $771.29.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Elizabeth Rose Withers Zito and Mike G. Withers of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,956.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nubia L. Loera of Irrigon: judgment for $2,736.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Colby L. Murray of Hermiston: judgment for $620.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert L. Delcurto of Stanfield: judgment for $1,645.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Debra L. Julio of Hermiston: judgment for $8,062.95.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Ismael Rojas of Hermiston and Shantia Rojas of Echo; Kenneth Paul Michaels and Jasmine Elise Michaels of Pendleton; Johnny Glenn Leedy and Pamela Jo Leedy of Hermiston; Breanna Lynn Knudsen and Eric Alvin Knudsen of Pendleton; Nisha Lee Wade and Jeremiah Scott Wade of Echo.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Raven M. Manta, 41, and David G. Wickert, 34, both of Pendleton.
Guillermo Alejandro Munoz Orozco, 31, and Adriana Varela Garay, 31, both of Hermiston.
Jessica Melissa Reese, 45, and Paul Edgar Weese, 61, both of Pendleton.
Johnathon Christopher Moore, 26, and Taylor Jean Miller, 27, both of Pendleton.
Miranda Marie Garrett, 40, and Darrin Edward Ulrich, 37, both of Hermiston.
David Allen Fusselman, 25, and Meaghan Kylene Beachy, 25, both of Mill City.
Andrew James Cain, 46, and Raymi Lee Jensen, 36, both of Hermiston.
Jacob Bradley Cimmiyotti, 39, and Cynthia Lynne Driscoll, 48, both of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.