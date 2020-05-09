Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Shawn Howard Banks, 50, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence discharged; pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to $100 fine and $702 restitution (sentence discharged).
•Jesus Saldana, 27, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service and $3,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to two counts of Burglary II and one count each of Theft I, Theft II and Criminal Mischief I: sentences to discharge.
•Michelle Dawn Fry, 46, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter II: sentenced to 120 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 6 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and 5 years driver’s license suspension, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 364 days Oregon DOC; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentence to discharge.
•John Henry Manning, 55, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Rickey McLemore, 50, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to four counts of Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 180 days jail for each count.
•Crystal Dawn Burke, 39, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded no contest to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Jacob Jessie Solis, 30, Paterson, Wash., pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 50 days jail; pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to a second count of Unauthorized Use of Vehicle and Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police; sentences to discharge.
•Thomas Wayne Burton, 44, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence to discharge.
•Gage J.G. Angel, 20, Plymouth, Wash., pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer and Criminal Trespass I: sentences to discharge.
•Hugo Sanchez Ochoa, 20, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Oxycodone: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Adam Keith Dickenson, 33, Molalla, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Charley Cavilee of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Oregon Dept. of Corrections and Mark Patton D.O.: seeks $3 million.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robert Brissett of Hermiston: seeks $2,599.53.
•GESA Credit Union vs. Christopher Steven Humphrey: seeks $16,695.
•Cierra Simon vs. Cole John Woolliams and Dennis A. Winters dba DW Ag Service: seeks $47,000.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC s. Elizabeth Banda of Hermiston: seeks $8,514.41.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Apryl Stanford of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,349.83.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Jose L. Gutierrez and Rosario Rincon of Umatilla: seeks $6,327.70.
•United Finance Co. vs. Levi and Leland Wilson of Pendleton: seeks $1,196.84.
•United Finance Co. vs. Donnie Lokiar of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,159.79.
•United Finance Co. vs. Madison Dave of Pendleton: seeks $2,332.02.
•United Finance Co. vs. Josue Infante and Nicorina Sanchez of Stanfield: seeks $6,674.39.
•United Finance Co. vs. Sabrina Tippett of Pilot Rock: seeks $3,335.06.
•United Finance Co. vs. James Olson of Stanfield: seeks $4,497.19.
•United Finance Co. vs. Clifford Willcox of Pendleton: seeks $3,344.28.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jeremy McCamey of Salem: seeks $2,398.40.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kenneth Austin of Pendleton: judgment for $1,751.29.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Joylyn A. James-Heath of Hermiston: judgment for $2,491.63.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lueann R. Bass of Pendleton: judgment for $8,143.04.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Ezra McGainey of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,831.73.
•Midland Credit Management INc. vs. Joanita G. Williamson of Pendleton: judgment for $4,215.58.
•Rivermark Community Credit Union vs. Donald Cundiff: judgment for $9,646.99.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Myra Clarice Straughan and Nicholas Robert Straughan of Pendleton; Evelyn Helen Caswell of Hermiston and Daniel Ray Caswell of Adams.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Duncan Russell Kroese, 32, and Hannah Mary Rivedal, 29, both of Adams.
