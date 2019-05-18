Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jason Walter Rhorer, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Michael Charles Wilmot, 48, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 50 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Antonio Viesca Jr., 57, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Michael Matthew Thornhill, 27, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $7,000 fine-suspended, and $1,549 restitution; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I; sentence to discharge.
•Kimberly Dawn Parker, 35, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $250 fine, $1,750 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear: sentenced to $200 fine; pleaded no contest to Tampering With Physical Evidence: sentenced to 15 days jail and $100 fine.
•Lawrence Allen Perrin, 43, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 13 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
MISDEMEANOR
•Stefan Tyler Mahan, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Berle Thomas Williamson, 60, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Jill Rae Lattimer, 43, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to DUII and Reckless Driving: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program.
•Bo Xavier Brause, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence discharged.
•Aaron James Cockrill, 40, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 15 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Kylie Ann West, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service and $2,000 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Jose Antonio Rosales, 23, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Kyle Michael Scott Bannick, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 3 days jail and $100 fine.
•Judy Ann Hough, 71, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Intimidation II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Anthony Scott Huntington, 53, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended.
•Belen Silva, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 6 months jail.
•David Andrew Agnew, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Edward Savage, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 90 days jail (contempt of court sanction) and $100 fine.
•Carlose Saleador Duran, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Connie Jean Issel, 68, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $2,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Travis Tylor Hamman, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Discover Bank vs. Darin L. McGlothan of Pendleton: seeks $3,600.44.
•Oregon Community Credit Union vs. Terry Dickson: seeks $19,040.36.
•American Express National Bank vs. Kristi Young of Umatilla: seeks $8,479.31.
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Richard Curtis of Hermiston: seeks $3,739.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Yajairo Guzman of Hermiston: seeks $3,068.24.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Larry Fitzpatrick of Pendleton: seeks $2,093.51.
•Discover Bank vs. Jared T. Eckley of Umatilla: seeks $5,846.07.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Renee A. Corley: seeks $6,080.05.
•Cary B. Sherrow vs. Austin Leroy James: seeks $49,000.
•Capital One Bank vs. Andrea K. Handforth of Hermiston: seeks $3,000.19.
•Capital One Bank vs. Brandon Cross of Hermiston: seeks $4,306.46.
•Hatley Construction Inc. vs. Buttercreek Contracting LLC and Jason S. Maben: seeks $13,622.78.
•TD Bank USA vs. Maurilia E. Corrales of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,142.87.
•Capital One Bank vs. Adam G. Aguilar of Umatilla: seeks $2,778.43.
•Capital One Bank vs. Luis A. Gonzalez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,213.22.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Mitchell O Payne of Meacham: seeks $3,107.60.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Damain Orr of Pendleton: seeks $1,425.55.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shawna Muth of Pendleton: seeks $1,012.24.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Jesse Barrett Conlan of Hermiston: seeks $4,517.64.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Terry Lupinacci of Hermiston: seeks $2,059.11.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Don B. Collier of Hermiston: seeks $3,465.06.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Elizabeth Rose Roberts of Hermiston: seeks $2,460.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Blais Jr. of Hermiston: seeks $971.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Silvestre S. Cazares of Hermiston: seeks $965.44.
•California Casualty Indemnity Exchange vs. Sharice Ella Quaempts: seeks $2,290.28.
•Great West Casualty Co. as subrogee of Enterprise Chemical Transport LLC vs. Glenn W. Busch: seeks $7,379.11.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Chris R. Collingsworth of Pendleton: seeks $1,740.37.
•Lezlie K. Perkins of Pendleton vs. Linda Morgan of Pendleton: seeks $9,999.99.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Danial L. Haven of Hermiston and Sharlet Neider: judgment for 3,164.48.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Ashley F. Riley of Hermiston: judgment for $2,805.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brock M. Declue of Pendleton: judgment for $1,065.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Samuel D. and Tiffany Gutierrez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,117.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sasha and Sean Lloyd of White City, Ore.: judgment for $652.84.
•Health Services Asset Management LLC vs. Lauri R. Huxoll of Hermiston: judgment for $1,420.28.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Huvilialdo Munoz of Hermiston: judgment for $1,407.33.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Doria Velasco of Hermiston: judgment for $4,074.34.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Thomas Benard Patt of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $938.94.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael M. Kwong of Pendleton: judgment for $3,42713.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brittany Coy: judgment for $2,926.81.
•Capital One Bank vs. Jonathan W. Picard of Pendleton: judgment for $1,750.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tomasa and Miguel Gutierrez Velasquez of Boardman: judgment for $2,763.61.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Tara Machado of Hermiston: judgment for $2,624.69.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Colby Olsen of Pendleton: judgment for $468.84.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Mauricio Soria of Hermiston: judgment for $1,016.94.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Saritta Bedolla of Pendleton: judgment for $1,442.70.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Kimberley J. Gonzalez of Umatilla and Johnny A. Gonzalez; Kristofer A. Mize and Wanda D. Mize of Hermiston; Gannon Downs of Irrigon and Michael Downs of Otis Orchards, Wash.; Kimberly Ann Swanson and Scott Wayne Swanson of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Aaron Kyler Barton, 24, and Emily Jo Sexton, 23, both of Hermiston.
Robn Lee Cribbs, 25, and Kayla Marie Spencer Varady, 23, both of Stanfield.
Ricardo Martinez Parra, 31, and Navid Yesenia Zelaya, 28, both of Hermiston.
Jared Daniel Clinton Walchli, 23, and Caitlyn Rose Barton, 23, both of Hermiston.
Donnie Ray Harris, 50, and Shawna Lorraine Harris, 49, both of Hermiston.
Grant Spencer Wilson, 27, and Taylor Jessica Wilson, 26, both of Pendleton.
Tyler John Carroll, 27, and Tessa Lee McLaughlin, 24, both of Hermiston.
Brady Alan Tryan, 30, of Huntley, Mont., and Callahan Shane Crossley, 25, of Hermiston.
Derek Dean Hoisington, 25, and Sammantha Tracy Tarr, 27, both of Pilot Rock.
Justin Dehn Montee, 40, and Tiffany Lily Rivard, 28, both of Pilot Rock.
Omar Ornelas Ruiz, 20, of Milton-Freewater, and Getsemani Ruzo-Lugo, 22, of Walla Walla.
