Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Gabriel Lorenzo Guerra, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $200 fine.
•Marrisa Marie Miller, 26, Banks, pleaded guilty to Custodial Sexual Misconduct I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 200 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,250 fine-suspended.
•Noah Daley Weatherford, 19, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $2,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
•Charley Lozano Magana, 25, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 60 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC); pleaded guilty to a second count of Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 18 months Oregon DOC; pleaded no contest to Assault III: sentenced to 36 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Antonio Reco Reaves, 35, Burien, Wash., was convicted of Delivery of Heroin: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $1,500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended; was convicted of Possession of Heroin: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Robert Michael Paris, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended and 6 months driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Miguel Adams Cruz, 37, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to two counts of Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $2,400 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Darick Ray Porter, 46, McFarland, Calif. (GSMCF), pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Daisy G. Palomino of Umatilla: seeks $1,825.54.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brad Ward of Pendleton: seeks $1,413.68.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Roscoe U. Arnzen of Pendleton: seeks $1,624.88.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. John Hood: seeks $8,642.79.
•Jennifer Albade vs. Herbert L. March, as trustee and individually, and Susan M. March: seeks $141,844.58.
•Dora McTigue vs. City Auto LLC: seeks $350,000.
•Capital One Bank vs. April J. Campbell of Pendleton: seeks $1,564.21.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Humberto Garay of Umatilla: seeks $2,594.38.
•Security Credit Services LLC vs. Ernest Begay of Hermiston: seeks $2,222.16.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Lindsay Oliver of Pendleton: seeks $3,276.63.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Raul Mendiola III of Hermiston: seeks $1,119.76.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Dominic Haskie of Pendleton: seeks $2,023.99.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Saul Solorzano of Hermiston: seeks $4,931.90.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Daniel Valdovino of Hermiston: seeks $1,396.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lorena Barraza of Hermiston: seeks $712.05.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher G. Bartlett of Hermiston: seeks $1,504.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adam R. and Nicole Bergstrom of Heppner: seeks $938.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Douglas L. and Colleen Berry of Pendleton: seeks $3,285.
•Credits Inc. vs. Teddy L. Collier of Boardman: seeks $489.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nancy R. Hughes of Hermiston: seeks $1,277.09.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victor Jimenez (Jimenez-Honesto) of Boardman: seeks $481.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Valentin and Maria Lomas of Irrigon: seeks $3,871.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Taryn Minthorn of Pendleton: seeks $523.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Erika Minton of Hermiston: seeks $6,440.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Pedro and Rachel Muniz of Hermiston: seeks $815.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michele L. Settle of Pendleton: seeks $825.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angela and Joseph Young of Hermiston: seeks $2,116.74.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Irma and Gary Rodriguez of Umatilla: seeks $601.47.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Lyle L. Ledbetter of Pendleton: seeks $796.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Zachary G. Baker of Boardman: seeks $594.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kimberly L. Brown of Hermiston: seeks $1,758.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lezlee Curtis of Hermiston: seeks $673.01.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jennifer Allen Gaboury and Joseph Gaboury II of Milton-Freewater: seeks $226.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ismael Villarreal Sr. and Sara Sanguino of Hermiston: seeks $2,581.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Anna Marrietta of Irrigon: seeks $2,057.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Roselie Ramirez of Hermiston: seeks $4,821.67.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Maria Ceja Rivera of Milton-Freewater: seeks $549.69.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Cody A. Bowman of Athena: seeks $387.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lisa Bearden of Pendleton: seeks $6,345.32.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Megan Vixie of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,780.95.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Dean S. Young of Pendleton: seeks $617.86.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Rachel A. Strickland and John Espinoza: seeks $1,510.54.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Pamela Hawley: seeks $2,602.90.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Samuel Pureco of Pendleton: seeks $1,072.61.
•United Finance Co. vs. Teodoro Pablo Ramos of Hermiston: seeks $3,839.31.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jeriel Santiago Gonzalez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,778.53.
•Central Iowa Healthcare vs. Jose Rodriguez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $649.49.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Dakota Fitzpatrick of Pilot Rock: seeks $2,006.06.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Jack C. Butler of Pendleton: judgment for $2,296.57.
•Capital One Bank vs. Barbara E. Barboe of Hermiston: judgment for $3,925.71.
•Unifund CCR LLC vs. Maria G. Morales of Umatilla: judgment for $1,228.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Casandra Leonard of Umatilla: judgment for $875.92.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Yolanda Nunez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,701.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn P. O’Donnell of Pendleton: judgment for $1,035.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thomas Way and Tara Fredrickson Way of Boardman: judgment for $1,087.37.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Axel A. Barrera of Hermiston: judgment for $7,287.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jaime A. Morales Martinez and Victor H.M. Martinez acting by and through Octavio Morales Martinez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,256.
•Tracey and Ruth Rittenbach of Walla Walla vs. Troy and Jennifer Davis of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $955.04.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jodi Snook of Pendleton: judgment for $3,626.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Felicety Boodt of Pendleton: judgment for $650.01.
•Buttercreek Mobile Home Park vs. Tiana and Juan Carlos Rangel of Hermiston: judgment for $1,986.89.
•Quick Collect INc. vs. Daniel Myers of Weston: judgment for $485.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sherrie and Louis V. Koenig of Hermiston: judgment for $1,246.76.
•United Finance Co. vs. Connie Cooper of Pendleton: judgment for $3,522.23.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Jolee M. Romanick of Hermiston: judgment for $9,299.37.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Ashley Zegers of Hermiston: judgment for $5,411.86.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Austin W. Taylor of Pendleton: judgment for $3,881.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wayne and Shammalea Ozment of Pendleton: judgment for $2,106.90.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Cassie Lynne Heimgartner of Pilot Rock and Jason Douglas Heimgartner of Pendleton; Melinda Rae Butcher and Nathan William Anton Butcher of Milton-Freewater; Miguel Angel Mendoza Cortez and Alicia Mae Mendoza of Hermiston; Samantha Josephsen of Pendleton and Antonio Meeks of Meridian, Idaho.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
William Alonzo Holland, 32, and Ashley Nicole Haney, 28, both of Pendleton.
Adolfo Madrigal Mendoza, 29, and Olivia Elizabeth Flores, 27, both of Hermiston.
Juan Reyes, 34, and Cristina Silva, 31, both of Hermiston.
