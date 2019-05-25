Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Herbert William Hill Jr., 41, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentence to discharge.
•Jimmy Boy Humbert, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units.
•Christopher Scott Nelsen, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $200 fine, $2,300 fine-suspended and 6 months driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to $200 fine and 3 years driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police: sentenced to 90 days jail and $100 fine.
•Gregory Alan Bass, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 15 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Hector Elias Guerra, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Heroin: sentenced to 12 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Tanya Leanne Gill, 29, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 30 hours community service, $1,200 fine-suspended and $250 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Elizabeth May McCoy, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Alona Marie Berecz, 25, St. Helens, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,250 fine-suspended (conditional discharge).
•Jerad Lee Mitchell, 39, Athena, was convicted of DUII: sentenced to 4 days jail, 176 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Kayla Marie Eisele, 32, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded no contest to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Nathan Charles Burton, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa Ruiz of Pendleton: seeks $1,213.24.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kassandra R. Brooks of Hermiston: seeks $1,821.17.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brian D. Stone of Umatilla: seeks $3,926.77.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Robert C. White Jr.: seeks $5,013.81.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jeffrey R. Evens: seeks $7,380.92.
•Citibank vs. Alfred H. Tincher of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,116.23.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Joseph Barnes of Pendleton: seeks $721.26.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Penny Lane Bott of Athena: seeks 4802.01.
•Helping Hands Home Care NW vs. Gary and Jean Kelley of Milton-Freewater: seeks $780.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arianna Amezcua of Hermiston: seeks $707.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gabriela Nieto Balcazar of Boardman: seeks $513.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gilbert Boyer Jr. and Shana Boyer of Pendleton: seeks $2,179.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victor E. Caputo of Pendleton: seeks $1,237.11.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thomas and Pamela Carstens of Pendleton: seeks $1,001.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tori E. Cate-Hinz of Hermiston: seeks $1,267.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tania J. Estrada of Umatilla: seeks $3,801.80.
•United Finance Co. vs. Juan Gomez Juarez of Hermiston: seeks $5,645.36.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Don Long of Milton-Freewater: seeks $246.85.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Shammalea Tachka Ozment and Wayne Ozment of Pendleton: seeks $663.68.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Stevie Rachor (Williams) of Pendleton: seeks $720.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Candy Espain Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $2,134.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Judie C. and Marcos Garfias of Pendleton: seeks $465.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. John T. and Erin Lovett of Echo: seeks $1,459.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Janelle M. Lubbes of Pendleton: seeks $775.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Randall Melton of Pendleton: seeks $1,598.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sergio A. Mendoza of Pendleton: seeks $1,299.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donna A. and Alan Raph of Pendleton: seeks $1,084.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elisa Reyes of Hermiston: seeks $2,2522.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Astoria Thompson of Pendleton: seeks $3,803.79.
•Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona vs. Leslie Marsh: Seeks $5,592.60.
•Elizabeth Melendrez vs. Colleen Louise Holmstrom: seeks $125,000.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jessica Christina of Umatilla: seeks $2,108.20.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tina K. Wells: seeks $3,943.93.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Melissa Johnson of Pendleton: seeks $534.28.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Christy McMillen (Jenner-Bruton) of Hermiston: judgment for $2,105.65.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Tara Machado of Hermiston: judgment for $5,953.74 and $2,421.26 in separate suits.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Kari Rodroguez of Pendleton: judgment for $2,733.19.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Carla Warneking of Pendleton: judgment for $765.93.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Jessica Christina of Umatilla: judgment for $5,052.75.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Aaron Schmidt of Pendleton: judgment for $752.59.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. James Belew of Hermiston: judgment for $821.92.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Amber Westfall of Hermiston: judgment for $822.59.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Leslie Halbert of Pendleton: judgment for $2,533.76.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Janet Doty of Hermiston: judgment for $2,671.90.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Berenice Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,424.12.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Chandra Richardson (Smith) of Pendleton: judgment for $1,142.31.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Kristy Frank of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $762.90.
•Cach LLC vs. Janelle R. Kalel of Pendleton: judgment for $1,384.85.
•Capital One Bank vs. Ryan L. Bork of Pendleton: judgment for $2,470.16.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Colby Olsen of Pendleton: judgment for $468.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vincent Harrison and Ivette Arellano Harrison of Irrigon: judgment for $1,023.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alicia Ponce of Boardman: judgment for $713.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wendy and Anthony Raymond of Umatilla: judgment for $6,254.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lazaro F. Rodriguez of Umatilla/Irrigon: judgment for $972.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stacy Skerjanec of Hermiston: judgment for $539.64.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. William Lewis Mesteth of Hermiston: judgment for $4,971.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sara R. and Andy J. Kinney of Ukiah: judgment for $1,164.15.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Heather Lancaster of Hermiston: judgment fo r$389.
•Credits Inc. vs. Taryn Minthorn of Pendleton: judgment for $523.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Pedro and Rachel Muniz of Hermiston: judgment for $815.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michele L. Settle of Pendleton: judgment for $825.28.
•Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Mary G. and Kenneth Gill of Ukiah: judgment for $29,160.46.
•Capital One Bank vs. Bruce A. Doty of Hermiston: judgment for $5,532.58 and $2,137.93 in separate suits.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nadine E. and Ward Borden of Hermiston: judgment for $9,502.35.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Nadia Canche of Umatilla: judgment for $177.71.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Terry D. and Kristen Iverson of Hermiston: judgment for $185.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Paul Bailey of Stanfield: judgment for $1,616.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lauren and Dennel Thornton of Pendleton: judgment for $811.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph A. and Nicole Tovar of Hermiston: judgment for $825.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. William L. and Karina Venoy of Hermiston: judgment for $1,552.95.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Joshua L. Reddick and Serena R. Reddick of Hermiston; Wendy Ward and Kacey Ward of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jose Jesus Lara Diaz, 41, and Maria De Lourdes Saldana Alvarado, 38, both of Milton-Freewater.
Hugo Elizandro Guzman Rosales, 34, and Alba Luz Alvarenga Hernandez, 40, both of Umatilla.
Benjamin Edward Allen Green, 32, and Rachelle Renae Aragon, 28, both of Hermiston.
Jerrod Jerome Dickerson, 42, and Kristin Kaylee Shea, 39, both of Pendleton.
Carlos Jesus Carter, 37, of Umatilla, and Sara Naomi Knox, 36, of Astoria.
Jose Antonio Madrigal, 33, and Mayra Alejandra Mendoza, 27, both of Pendleton.
Gareth Rhys Haug, 21, and Heidi Mary Mungall, 18, both of Pendleton.
Jacob Guy Doherty, 30, and Cadie Nicole Getz, 25, both of Pendleton.
Eric Alvin Knudsen, 37, and Breanna Lynn Powell, 26, both of Pendleton.
Santos Martin Lopez, 34, and Odilia Sales Godinez, 34, both of Hermiston.
Alonso Gonzalez, 24, and Sarah Kate Tabor, 22, both of Hermiston.
Adolfo Mendoza Barboza, 46, and Ma Cristina Mejia Velasco, 45, both of Hermiston.
Kevin Wayne Benham, 58, and Racel Bajado Inoferio, 36, both of Hermiston.
Keenan Curtis Samuelson, 30, and Alicia May Irwin, 25, both of Ellensburg, Wash.
George Ross Westfall, 21, and Claire Edean Wilson, 21, both of Hermiston.
Ricky Shane Foster, 32, and Tiffany Lynn Knight, 33, both of Pendleton.
Rigoberto Claudio Garcia, 31, and Maria Domingo Domingo, 25, both of Hermiston.
Charles Cody Case, 51, and Brenda Yvonne Porter, 48, both of Stanfield.
Manuel Escalante Cardenas, 38, and Maria Teresa De Jesus Hernandez, 29, both of Umatilla.
Raul Garcia Torres, 36, and Maria Frania Covarrubias Espain, 33, both of Umatilla.
Trevor George Smith, 30, and Eva Marie Medgin, 26, both of Pendleton.
Patrick William Barron, 28, and Chyanne Rieley Hack, 25, both of Walla Walla.
Aaron Cronkright, 27, and Melissa Ann Rice, 26, both of Milton-Freewater.
Ernest William Erickson Jr., 26, of Irrigon, and Shavon Lee-Onne Newton, 20, of Hermiston.
