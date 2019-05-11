Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•David Arthur Galle, 39, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse II: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $500 fine and $4,500 fine-suspended.
•Lisa Mornay McBean, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Cocaine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,250 fine-ssupended.
•Michael Angelo Cantu, 28, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 60 moths Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC).
•Juan Venegas Esquivel, 26, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Firearm: sentenced to 60 months Oregon DOC.
MISDEMEANOR
•Erick Fernando Lopez Garcia, 19, Royal City, Wash., pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $250 fine, $1,750 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended.
•Elexas Shining Star Bearchum, 23, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Michael Rafael Mendoza, 35, Pilot Rock, was convicted of Theft II: sentenced to 4 days jail, 176 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $200 fine, $250 compensatory fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Christopher Wade Poland, 46, McMinnville, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $3,000 fine and lifetime revocation of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Codey Allen Sanders, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked and Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to 60 days jail for each count.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jake Haynie: seeks $3,673.17.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Shelby Kay Harns of Hermiston: seeks $3,393.96.
•Jeremy Scherrer of Boardman vs. Edgardo Aguiar Sanchez of Hermiston: seeks $3,199.50.
•Capital One Bank vs. Natasha M. Forkner of Pendleton: seeks $3,018.73.
•Capital One Bank vs. Teresa Drury of Stanfield: seeks $2,477.91.
•Capital One Bank vs. Gordon Zulauf of Hermiston: seeks $1,815.33.
•Capital One Bank vs. Melanie R. Hearn of Weston: seeks $1,788.78.
•Capital One Bank vs. Randy L. Ramsey of Pendleton: seeks $1,511.95.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Timothy and Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Collett of Umatilla: seeks $834.07.
•Michael Kirk Tucker of Walla Walla vs. Bill Luisi of Milton-Freewater: seeks $10,000.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Shelly M. Robinson of Pendleton: seeks $1,649.84.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Sean L. Aiken: seeks $1,510.88.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Raul Ibarra Perez: seeks $1,962.84.
•Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Olga G. Izquierdo of Hermiston and all others claiming right, title, lien or interest: seeks $192,087.11.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tim McCarty: seeks $1,742.65.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Jeannitte Taylor of Pendleton: seeks $2,984.99.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Daniel G. Weitzel of Hermiston: seeks $2,425.02.
•Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center vs. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company and Randy Hull: seeks $28,480.
•TD Bank USA vs. Velana O. Trejo (Velana McMinn, Velana Schuler) of Hermiston: seeks $1,272.44.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jeremiah J. Arballo (Oaks) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,052.61.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jairo Rodriguez Alvarado and Melissa Schewchuk Alvarado of Milton-Freewater: seeks $549.50.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Tami L. Crum of Pendleton: seeks $3,652.33.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Shannon and Joshua Dimock of Pendleton: seeks $366.37.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Gabriela Rubio of Milton-Freewater: seeks $555.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacob R. Cahill of Pendleton: seeks $2,311.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sandra Garcia Garduno and Felix Rios of Umatilla: seeks $9,276.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ramon B. Leon of Hermiston: seeks $1,291.86.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carey and Sandra Pyle of Milton-Freewater: seeks $492.88.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Derek L. Portillo of Hermiston: judgment for $4,350.63.
•Discover Bank vs. Lamont Prophet of Hermiston: judgment for $4,907.86.
•Barns Across America LLC vs. Ryan Kelty of Weston: judgment for $5,929.23.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Monica Echo Becker of Adams: judgment for $318.76.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Rena L. Blouin: judgment for $3,533.36.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Angela Neuberger of Pendleton: judgment for $984.72.
•United Finance Co. vs. Kaari Larson and Lacy Brooks of Hermiston: judgment for $4,047.25.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Ellyn P. Clausen of Hermiston: judgment for $339.98.
•United Finance Co. vs. Danny Whitmore of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $6,595.05.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ana Arechiga of Boardman: judgment for $479.65.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Levi Aaron Papaineau, 22, of Athena, and Londin Nichole Warne, 19, of Milton-Freewater.
Shawn Alan Hensley, 30, and Michelle Lane Adams, 40, both of Hermiston.
Daniel F.L. Robinson, 22, and Asia Reann Gould, 21, both of Irrigon.
Nathan Perry Decker, 41, and Andrea Dawn Graham, 41, both of Pendleton.
Jose M. Rangel, 49, and Benezoete Gomes, 41, both of Hermiston.
Brandon Nicholas Wood, 24, and Andrea Amanda Martinez, 23, both of Hermiston.
Rene Arteaga Farfan, 37, and Yaratzet Velasco, 36, both of Quincy, Wash.
Gerardo Guzman-Ceniceros, 40, and Alejandra B. Aviles Gonzalez, 27, both of Hermiston.
Eric Lee Taft, 35, and Hailey Nicole Barnett, 26, both of Hermiston.
John Richard Nelson, 84, and Sylvia Sharon Taylor, 60, both of Pilot Rock.
