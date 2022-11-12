Dissolutions have been granted in Umatilla County for:
William Travis Brown, of Echo, and Veronika Rai Lynn Brown, of Irrigon.
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Tessa Marie Jonesburg, 32, and Kyle Wayne Connor, 28, both of Pendleton.
Johnathon William Tolman, 25, and Grace Nichole Westfall, 22, both of Hermiston.
Rio Anne Kindsfather, 27, and Nicolas Elton Zubiria, 31, both of Pendleton.
Aracelli Flores Garcia, 32, and Jose Alfredo Alvarado Lopez, 26, both of Umatilla.
Kathy Nicole Bauer, 41, and Cory Eugene Faulkner, 49, both of Hermiston.
Hayden LeRue Pollock, 27, and Briana Haylee Wolfe, 25, both of Hermiston.
Jorge Abram Garcia, 23, of Boardman, and Mireya Rosario Arias, 23, of Hermiston.
Tiffani Fawn Smoot, 32, and Andrew Darr Lewis, 31, both of Umatilla.
Tiah Cheree Benedict, 23, and Keyano Wayne Walker, 26, both of Pendleton.
Austin Bret Elliot, 27, and Whitney Nicole Crumbliss, 22, both of Hermiston.
Stephanie Dawn Martin, 47, and John Joseph White, 50, both of Pilot Rock.
Heather Nicole Ford, 35, and Zane James Walton, 24, both of Pendleton.
Juana Araceli De La Cruz, 36, and Oscar Rene Mendez, 44, both of Hermiston.
Alyssa Dawn Aguilar, 31, and Richard Emmett Wroblewski, 28, both of Hermiston.
Yumerli Kassandra Vasquez Diaz, 21, and Adan Fuentes Martell, 23, both of Hermiston.
Dylan Scott Allen, 29, and Ashley Jo Koetje, 32, both of Pendleton.
Tyler James Brandt, 39, and Amanda Jane Salle, 38, both of Hermiston.
Evan Doyle Livsey, 37, and Heather Marie Rill, 34, both of Richland, Washington.
Rylee Jean Geddes, 21, and Cody Philip Hofbauer, 23, both of Hermiston.
Juan Barrera Madrigal, 36, and Maritza Madrigal Guzman, 32, both of Hermiston.
Bradly Wayne Adams, 34, and Lacy Jade Frost, 35, both of Pendleton.
