The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Rocael Jeronimo Calmo, 22, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to a 2018 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a 2020 charge of DUII and to a 2021 charge of attempted fourth-degree assault; sentenced to two days in county jail, three years suspension of driving privileges, three years court-supervised probation and $2,335 in fees.
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Morrow County Circuit Court:
Vincente Eljarde Leon Jr., 29, of Portland, pleaded no contest to June 2021 charges of third-degree robbery, vehicle theft, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; sentenced to 18 months with the Oregon Department of Corrections, two years post prison supervision and $500 in fines.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Mylinh Dang, of Portland, vs. Katy Ann King, of Umatilla County, for $151,000.
There were no lawsuits of note in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Judgments
The following judgments were awarded in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Alex Clarice Pennington, of Hermiston, vs. IsraelVillarreal and His And Her LLC. Bliss Salon & Spa, both of Kennewick, for $192.
Katlynn Rose Stillman, of Pilot Rock, vs. Trent John Dunlap, of Pilot Rock, for $237.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Thomas Christopher Jones, 47, and Patty Marie Quinn, 42, both of Hermiston.
Richard James Favorit, 59, and Peggy Ann Means, 68, both of Pendleton.
Tania Ibeth Carrillo, 36, and Arturo Beas, 46, both of Umatilla.
Oscar Lopez Holguin, 68, and Rosa Alcaraz Landin, 57, both of Hermiston.
James Paul Schmidt, 38, and Jonathan James Sorenson, 35, both of Hermiston.
Samantha Dagnino, 26, and Bernardo Trujillo III, 33, both of Hermiston.
Raul Ruiz Perez, 49, and Maribeth Flores Angel, 46, both of Hermiston.
Maloree Breann Moss, 28, and Kyle Paul Kilian, 26, both of Prosser, Washington.
Gwenyth Paige Maurer Ortiz, 21, and Darrell Lee Falconer, 21, both of Pendleton.
Elizabeth Brandy Holden, 40, and Jesse Dean Hancock, 40, both of College Place.
Marriage licenses have been issued for Morrow County for:
Amber Marie Nelson, 29, and Douglas Lyn Hult, 35, both of Boardman.
