Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Tasha Leanne Bales, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 30 days Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Benford Lee Cameron, 64, Salem, pleaded no contest to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to $200 fine (sentence discharged).
•Tyler Duane Winterton, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 90 days jail and 1 year post-prison supervision;
•Gage J.G. Angel, 20, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 14 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to two counts of Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentences to discharge.
•Samantha Daun Irwin, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 2 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine.
•Bryce John Skinner, 34, Echo, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 9 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $2,000 fine; pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 28 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Hector Elias Guerra, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Heroin: sentenced to 20 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine and 6 months driver's license suspension.
MISDEMEANOR
•Heaven Carrillo Beas, 19, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Forgery II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and$1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Isidro Calderon Alfonso Santana, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 2 years probation, $1,000 fine and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeffrey Lee Howard, 57, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service and $500 fine.
•Ezra Taylor Niord, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 20 days jail, 160 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 20 days jail, 160 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 10 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,700 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined for each count.
•Benjamin Castro Sanchez, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 25 hours community service, $2,000 fine and $813 restitution, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second count of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine.
•Brandon Lee Chaney, 37, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentences to discharge.
•Gari Linn Kiele, 57, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and $40 fine-suspended.
•Shantia Aurora Rojas, 28, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Somboon Sam Srimeuang, 62, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,645 fine, $355 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and 1 year driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 90 days driver's license suspension (sentence to discharge).
•Jerry Alvin Fulleylove, 63, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and lifetime driver's license suspension.
•Sylvia Eleanor Johnson, 19, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,650 fine-suspended and 90 days driver's license suspension.
•Francisco Javier Mateo Amezcua, 226, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUIII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence to discharge.
•Anthony Ray Lavadour, 54, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine and lifetime suspension of driver's license.
•Emmanuel Morfin Garcia, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service and $500 fine.
•Ronnie Simone Sampson, 23, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to 30 days jail and restitution to be determined: pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentence to discharge.
•Justina Lynn Dunbar, 40, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $500 fine and 90 days driver's license suspension.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jose G. Ortiz Cortes and Maria D. Lopez Torres (Ma Del Rosario Lopez Torres): seeks $12,306.48.
•Carrie Carman vs. James E. Cooper: seeks $49,,500.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Penny Hope: seeks $1,075.71.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Crystal Pevy: seeks $1,713.43.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mathew White: seeks $981.18.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dexter Keeling: seeks $921.13.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Courtney Osolnik: seeks $2,490.39.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Percephoni Hensley: seeks $1,438.10.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joel C. Morgan: seeks $10,338.32.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Janet Logan: seeks $3,565.88.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Tammy Whipple of Hermiston: seeks $778.12.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Lori Sherrow of Hermiston: seeks $216.46.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jolie Wendt of Pendleton: seeks $6,119.63.
•Brent and Melissa Morgan of Hermiston vs. Jeremiah and Casandra White of Hermiston: seeks $20,000.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Mercedes Blodgett of Milton-Freewater: seeks $781.62.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Paulina Avila-Ruiz of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,904.47.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Mary A. and Charles A. Webster of Pendleton: seeks $983.92.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Spencer W. Waltermire of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,430.87.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Justin and Melissa Engels of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,894.49.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Emmitt Quintal of Weston: seeks $282.10.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Mark Borghese of Umatilla: seeks $4,955.45.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Lyle S. Maslen of Hermiston: seeks $1,006.59.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Max R. Prout of Pendleton: seeks $6,436.42.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Maryanne Hoppe of Pendleton: seeks $2,018.62.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Michael Cisneros of Pendleton: seeks $4,637.93.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Tyler Michael Thor Withers of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,457.78.
•United Finance Co. vs. Araceli Flores of Hermiston: seeks $3,190.56.
•SF Forensics vs. John Erick Kuhlmann of Echo: seeks $2,967.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joanita Williamson: judgment for $1,656.93.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Zaira S. Jerez of Gresham: judgment for $615.49.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Sharon Dodgin of Walla Walla, Wash.: judgment for $5,600.84.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Leon James Smart and Patricia Kaye Smart of Weston: judgment for $642.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shannon and William Brasel of Irrigon: judgment for $1,726.03.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Isaiah B. Bell of Pendleton: judgment for $653.
•United Finance Co. vs. Albino Solorio Ramirez of Hermiston: judgment for $5,387.57.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Corbi Copeland: judgment for $1,225.54.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Tracy Lynn Lagao and Mario Thomas Lagao of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Eli Rossi Guida, 21, and Kortland Michael Garlitz, 22, both of Milton-Freewater.
Jason Scott Virgil, 38, and Ashley Renee Ochoa, 28, both of Hermiston.
Christina Ann Johnson, 28, and Mitchell Raymond Dove, 30, both of Milton-Freewater.
Christopher Britt Dennett, 38, and Jennifer Marie Colton-Jones, 36, both of Pendleton.
Kylie Monique Stone, 24, and Kevin Jeffrey Van Vleet, 30, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Trevor Darrell Elliott, 34, and Gaerett Therese Umphred, 33, both of Vancouver, Wash.
Robert Douglas English, 63, and Cindy Ann Myra, 57, both of Pendleton.
Madison Mae Mooney, 21, and Triston Tyler Moody, 23, both of Kennewick, Wash.
