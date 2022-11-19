The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Jose Diaz Madrigal, 38, of Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to a 2021 charge of second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced to 12 months probation, including engaging with mental health services on a monthly basis through Community Counseling Solutions.
Erika Christine Camara, 27, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to 2022 charges of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, vehicle theft and second-degree failure to appear; sentenced to 18 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections and three years probation.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Malia Vogel and Kyle Roskelley, of Milton-Freewater, vs. Michael Watkins Jr. and Amber Marie Swopes, of Milton-Freewater; seeks bill of sale for a 2002 Nissan Altima.
Collin Michael McIntyre Sr., of Umatilla, vs. Nicholas Patrick Arturbern, of Hermiston; seeks $3,900.
Dissolutions
Dissolutions have been granted in Morrow County for:
Amanda Maria Tobin and Levi Alan Tobin, both of Boardman.
Dissolutions
Dissolutions have been granted in Umatilla County for:
Ernest Lawrence Verdin, of Pilot Rock, and Amanda Inez Verdin, of Pendleton.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Cody Laurin Boggs, Sr., 26, and Lamara Marie Snyder, 27, both of Umatilla.
Teegan Rainier La Rochelle, 24, of Rexburg, Idaho, and Lauren Victoria Farley, 19, of Gilbert, Arkansas.
Ashleigh Marie Clayton, 33, and Ryan Robert Brown, 34, both of Hermiston.
Dustin Lee Wilson, 38, and Rosanne Marie Lammey, 58, both of Pendleton.
Rosemary Jean Chapman, 45, and John Archer Fenton, 55, both of Pendleton.
Clifford Smith, 31, and Nicole Ann Salazar Amora, 30, both of Athena.
Michael Oliver Bretsch, 26, of Hermiston, and Amber Dawn Pickerd, 31, of Pendleton.
Julian Christopher Kellison, 31, and Zshalie Rochelle Vandever, 34, both of Hermiston.
