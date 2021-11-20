The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Pedro Javier Bustamante, 39, of Hermiston, was convicted of 2020 charges if unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced to three years in the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served, two years of post prison supervision and $400 in fines.
Sofia Govea, 25, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person; sentenced to one year of probation, suspension of driver's license for 90 days and $890 in fees.
There were no criminal sentences during the last week in Morrow County Circuit Court.
There were no lawsuits of note filed in Umatilla County or Morrow County circuit courts
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Everett Elvis Robinson Jr., 34, and Deborah Jane Witherspoon, 36, both of Hermiston.
Isidro Talvera Magana, 65, and Maria Dolores Parra Gonzalez, 61, both of Umatilla.
Jason Gene Short, 32, and Kenyan Teylor Vaughn, 29, both of Pendleton.
Anthony David Martines, 44, and Kristin Dawn Mcguire, 47, both of Hermiston.
Ulises Lara Madrigal, 20, and Adriana Michele Meza Laura, 19, both of Milton-Freewater.
Melissa Lee Freeman, 36, and Timothy Floyd Stewart Jr., 49, both of Pendleton.
Angel Alberto Pereira-Rivera, 39, and Sarah Marie Carr, 30, both of Pendleton.
Ginger Elaine Colgan, 55, and Matthew Jon Richmond, 37, both of Hermiston.
Demi Ann Ramirez, 18, and Archivaldo de Jesus Marquez, 28, both of Umatilla.
Jose Enrique Jimenez, 23, and Vena Aurora Warner, 21, both of Hermiston.
Marriage licenses have been issued for Morrow County for:
Listette Rosario Sanchez, 19, and Damian Rodriguez Madrigal, 24, both of Hermiston.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.