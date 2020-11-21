Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Romique Crystal Espino, 38, Wilsonville (CCCF), pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 30 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Stephen Richard Gipson, 75, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine.
•Kristy Ann Barnhill, 23, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 50 hours community service, $200 fine and restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Brian Eugene Cornett, 48, Cle Elum, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $2,000 fine and $4,250 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Dakota Ray Trottier, 26, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 8 days jail, 172 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 160 hours community service, $1,500 fie and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence to discharge.
•Joseph Lester Wilcox, 51, Pilot Rock pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to $100 fine and restitution to be determined (discharged).
•Denniel Marie Fairley, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Daniel Colin Murdock, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Jacob Michael Ellis, 31, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Oleg Ion Negru, 31, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 15 days jail, 165 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jesse Ryan Brower-Gillpatrick, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. v. Damon McKay of Pendleton: seeks $904.96.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Leah Arnold (Carver) of Hermiston: seeks $9,322.98.
•North American Recovery Inc. vs. Robert M. Corwin of Athena: seeks $2,559.52.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Tiffany Murray (Haines) of Pendleton: seeks $1,341.34.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Amanda Hull of Pilot Rock: seeks $3,540.57.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Elaine (Lori) Quintero of Pendleton: seeks $1,432.75.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Brandie Casteel of Hermiston: seeks $1,472.07.
•American Express National Bank vs. Michael Peiris: seeks $5,021.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Logan R. Markwick of Hermiston: seeks $2,013.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carlos Garcia Cabrera of Hermiston: seeks $1,111.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Todd Anthony Gallegos of Hermiston: seeks $8,281.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vanessa Thomas of Hermiston: seeks $1,764.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher J. Wallace of Hermiston: seeks $7,13.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tamey and Martin Harrison of Irrigon: seeks $677.96.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Sara Vyhnal of Hermiston: seeks $2,773.03.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Miguel Velasco Moncada: seeks $12,064.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christina Huth (Rhoades) and John Rhoades of Umatilla: seeks $794.75.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Joanne Marie Jimenez (Dietz) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $646.76.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa M. Ruiz of Pendleton: judgment for $1,818.88.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Gloria Williams of Pendleton: judgment for $960.63.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kayla Kerr: judgment for $2,500.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Melissa Nielson (Hasbell) of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $417.57.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Kelli M. Calderon-Diaz of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $697.06.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Laurie Galindo-Estrada of Pendleton: judgment for $2,102.38.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Lee Allen Curry and Traci Lyn Jones of Pendleton: judgment for $394.45.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Juan Ramirez-Salinas of Pendleton: judgment for $740.78.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Javier Jay Ramirez and Carolyn Kay Ramirez of Weston: judgment for $281.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Connie Reece of Echo: judgment for $474.59.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tia D. Warren of Hermiston: judgment for $1,302.93.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. De Wilbourn of Milton-Freewater: judgment for$1,366.28.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Sean R. and Dorothy L. Powell of Stanfield: judgment for $2,732.41.
•Vista Village MHP vs. William Kirk of Pendleton: judgment for $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tommy Wilson Harrel Jr. of Hermiston: judgment for $1,902.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. David Brood of Hermiston: judgment for $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Barbara Anne Reynolds of Hermiston: judgment for $4,371.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juanita Ayala of Hermiston: judgment for $747.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria K. Winebarger of Hermiston: judgment for $2,429.23.
•Discover Bank vs. Jody L. Prewitt of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,241.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Matthew and Stormie Deacon of Hermiston: judgment for $2,239.30.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Chelsea Rogers of Hermiston: judgment for $1,871.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lester Martin Jr. and Ada Martin of Irrigon: judgment for $7,065.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Matthew and Nichole Estabrook of Hermiston: judgment for $4,107.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michelle R. and Jayson Skinner of Hermiston: judgment for $1,899.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kelly Holmes of Hermiston: judgment for $541.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vickie L. and Justin Paola of Hermiston: judgment for $1,047.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. John McAllister of Hermiston: judgment for $2,308.32.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Alex Lee Handsaker of Everett, Wash., and Sierra McKenzie Handsaker of Walla Walla, Wash.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Omar Rodriguez, 22, and Alondra Cortes, 22, both of Pasco, Wash.
Charles Glen Grove Sr., 39, and SaraAnn Nicole Bristow-West, 26, both of Pendleton.
Yacxiri Yareli De Jesus Vanegas, 22, and Carlos Fernando Espain, 25, both of Hermiston.
Kaisha-Tai Florene Cummings, 26, and Evan Bernard Kugler, 25, both of Corvallis.
Gerardo Alberto Sauceda Lopez, 23, and Jesus Manuel Sanchez Parra, 37, both of Boardman.
Daniel Can Mendez, 48, and Maria D. Hernandez Garcia, 37, both of Irrigon.
