The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Gerardo Cruz, of Umatilla, pleaded guilty to a 2021 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to 12 months probation, including a DUII diversion program and $490 in fees for that program.
Shelly Ann Medabalime, 42, of Grasham, pleaded guilty to 2022 charges of four counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment; sentenced to three years probation and a $200 fine.
Viengxay Vongxay, 64, of Kennewick, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to two years probation and a $2,000 fine.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Heidi Lynn Geissel, of Hermiston, vs. Gustie Joe Tallekpalek Jr., doing business as KSW Painting, of Pendleton; seeks $6,820.10.
Anderson Land & Livestock Inc., Pilot Rock, vs. Christian Radabaugh, of Deschutes County, seeks $30,055.26.
World Wide Window Co., of Spokane, vs. Sundi Marquez, of Hermiston; seeks $850.
April Delight Kowalski-Milbrodt, of Stanfield, vs. Breanna Janelle Harris, of Hermiston; seeks $8,206.32.
Shaun Anthony Golforth-Milbrodt, of Stanfield, vs. Breanna Janelle Harris, of Hermiston; seeks $7039.88.
