Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jacob Thadius Coomer, 30, Boise, Idaho (ISCI), pleaded guilty to two counts of Burglary I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service, $200 fine and restitution to be determined for each count; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
•Troy Michael Hays, 26, College Place, Wash., pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 30 days jail and 1 year post-prison supervision.
•Myaja Gabrielle Poffenberger, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $250 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine.
•Ricardo Lara Gutierrez, 25, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentence to discharge.
•Tyler Joseph Morris, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to $200 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to Harassment (misdemeanor): sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Shane Lance Purcell, 35, Athena, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 90 days jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Charles Wesley Falconer, 38, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter II: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $4,800 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver’s license.
MISDEMEANOR
•Amanda Jo Chorazy, 50, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,000 fine; pleaded no contest to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Christine Elizabeth Laib, 29, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Criminal Mistreatment I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service and $500 fine.
•Truman Loyd Chamberlin, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 60 days jail.
•Kacie Elsie Hemphill, 41, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Hindering Prosecution: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Anthony Iles, 32, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 18 months probation, $2,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentence to discharge.
•Thomas Deangelo Warnsley, 24, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to two counts of Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle: sentenced to 180 days jail and $100 fine for each count.
•Jake Anthony Barahona, 26, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Richard Ray Moffett, 58, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to a second count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Criminal Trespass I: sentences to discharge.
•Jeremy David Marsh, 48, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Ernesto E. Gutierrez of Umatilla: seeks $2,820.31.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Eldon Browning (Eldon M. Browning III) of Pendleton: seeks $3,264.21.
•Capital One Bank vs. David A. Brown of Milton-Freewater: seeks $5,048.23.
•Capital One Bank vs. Danielle R. Scanlon of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,946.04.
•Capital One Bank vs. Trinity D. Sumpter of Milton-Freewater: seeks $5,461.60.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Iris G. Hallgarth of Hermiston: seeks $8,552.25.
•Capital One Bank vs. Lucas S. Dunn of Umatilla: seeks $2,839.52.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Noe Arellano of Umatilla: seeks $7,883.83.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Devin Howland of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,152.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christina Huth (Rhoades) and John Rhoades of Umatilla: seeks $794.75.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Joanne Marie Jiminez (Dietz) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $646.76.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Cassandra and Robert Nichols of Hermiston: seeks $259.86.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Alyssa Gregory of Boardman: seeks $342.71.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Rachel Patrick of Hermiston: seeks $2,429.43.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Mary L. Melton of Hermiston: seeks $1,387.35.
•Discover Bank vs. Kristian A. Higginbottom of Helix: seeks $2,331.38.
•Discover Bank vs. Joaquin E. Jaimes of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,673.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Anita Marks of Hermiston: seeks $908.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hank A. Winters of Stanfield: seeks $462.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raquel R. and Cesar Gutierrez of Hermiston: seeks $1,280.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer Campos of Irrigon: seeks $632.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Steven L. and Marcey Wornell of Hermiston: seeks $595.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Steven and Kayla Medlock of Irrigon: seeks $699.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Greysi Trujillo of Boardman: seeks $8,555.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. David and Karla Beaty of Hermiston: seeks $6,786.09.
•Credits Inc. vs. Briana Reyes of Hermiston: seeks $1,167.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan and Lucia Santana of Hermiston: seeks $611.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer R. Williams of Arlington: seeks $1,114.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicole N. and Jeremy Gilcrease of The Dalles: seeks $922.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jasmine and Kenneth P. Michaels of Pilot Rock/Pendleton: seeks $1,481.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Danae Villegas of Hermiston: seeks $3,132.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Taylor and Francisco Perez of Hermiston: seeks $3,012.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brittany and Nick Harrison of Hermiston: seeks $3,719.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francis and Anita Elliott of Boardman: seeks $863.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Villa of Hermiston: seeks $723.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Justin and Stephanie Boyce of Canby: seeks $1,915.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lexus L. King of Pendleton: seeks $1,359.64.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Progressive Classic Insurance Co. vs. Kaid Nicolas Peck: judgment for $7,621.16.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Nathan Herman of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,687.07.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Beau Allen Wade of Pendleton: judgment for $1,369.53.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Michele Reece-Kelly of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,022.75.
•CSO Financial Inc. v. Roger Reedy of Pendleton: judgment for $1,568.14.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jefrey Evens: judgment for $1,866.07.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kristin Baldwin: judgment for $2,224.54.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tamara Chorey: judgment for $1,765.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maricela Gonzalez Granado of Boardman: judgment for $1,621.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura Headley of Boardman: judgment for $1,006.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kristen A. Dollarhide of Pendleton: judgment for $731.60.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Karen L. Ashbeck and Calvin R. Ashbeck of Pendleton; Cynthia J. Maccarone of Milton-Freewater and Paul A. Maccarone of Walla Walla, Wash.; Tonya L. Myers and Logan Eddens of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Lorren Christopher Montgomery, 29, and Donna Marie Washington, 27, both of Hermiston.
Catherine Rose Reitz, 24, and Joshua William White, 23, both of Milton-Freewater.
Berenice Sarai Alvarez Ramirez, 20, and Delaney Nicole Salinas, 20, both of Boardman.
Valerie Angela Rico, 39, and Roy Nunez, 34, both of Umatilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.