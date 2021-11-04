Sentences
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Kenneth Cristopher Martinez, 41, of Walla Walla pleaded guilty to a 2021 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to 30 days in county jail with credit for time served and suspension of driver's license for one year.
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Morrow County Circuit Court:
Vincente Eljarde Leon Jr., 29, of Portland, pleaded no contest to 2021 charges of third-degree robbery, vehicle theft, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; sentenced to a 18 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time in jail, post-prison supervision of two years and $500 in fees.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Thomas Schroeder and Pattie Bosch, of Milton-Freewater, vs. Roman Gibson, doing business as Nationwide Asphalt, of Canyon County, Idaho, for $14,500.
Thomas G. Marks, on behalf of the estate of Henrybelle Joy Marks, Hermiston, vs. Roger Bounds, Umatilla County, for $41,000.
Michael Raymond Reifel, Hermiston vs. Family Auto Sales LLC, Hermiston, for $8,500.
There were no lawsuits of note in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Marriage licenses have been been issued in Umatilla County for:
John Wilson Pittman, 48, and Louise Tammara Hanby, 45, both of Athena.
Tyler John Swanson, 23, and Angela Marie Billings, 22, both of Milton-Freewater.
Jacob Keil Potter, 22, and Ruby Sophia Rose Kennedy, 22, both of Hermiston.
Paige Ashley Petterson, 25, and Ruben Jr III Macias, 27, both of Stanfield
Dolores C. Cortez, 52, and Jose Trujillo Medina, 61, both of Milton-Freewater.
Margarito Lopez Perez, 51, and Maricela Nava Gonzales, 49, both of Umatilla.
Alexander Loren Jensen, 25, and Brittany Jean Marie, 33, both of Stanfield.
Melanie Marie Crown, 46, and Kevin Franklin Burr, 27, both of Ukiah.
Alexandria Kathleen Sexton, 24, and Lucas Elliot Eivins, 27, both of Boardman.
Randi Shauntel Weems, 43, and Austin Leroy James, 22, both of Pendleton.
Deanna Lynne Foertsch Melvoen, 27, and Chance David Mcgirr, 28, both of Pendleton.
Da Janee Monique Smith, 22, and Kodi Brown Challis, 33, both of Stanfield.
Marriage licenses have been issued in Morrow County for:
Devin Wesley Garnett Wornell, 22, and Tattyana Teresa Theil, 21, both of Boardman.
Marriage licenses have been issued in Union County for:
Tanna Marie Ward, 33, and Michael Allen II King, 30, both of Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.