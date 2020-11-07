Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Garison Lee Alger, 22, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Burglary II: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $2,300 fine-suspended and $375 restitution, plus attorney fees.
•Jacob Ryan Cahill, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Robbery III: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to three counts of Burglary II and one count of Theft I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined for each count.
•Cassandra Renee Cortez, 37, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Forgery I, Possession of Forged Instrument I, Identity Theft, Possession of Heroin and Theft III: sentences to discharge.
•Jacqueline Marie Futter, 35, Stanfield, was convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine and Forgery I: sentenced to conditional discharge.
•Rogelio Felipe Almonte, 25, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Jesse Thomas Moore, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Charles Scott Ronald G. Chapel, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $60 restitution; was convicted of Criminal Mischief II: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Christofer J. Lopez Vasquez, 26, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine; plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to $250 fine (sentences discharged).
•Eliot Justice Gottfriedson, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Forgery II: sentenced to 60 days jail and $10 restitution; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine, Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer and Criminal Trespass II: sentences to discharge.
•Shelain George, 22, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•David Avalos Banderas, 19, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine, $2,900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus attorney fees.
•Raul Solis, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 15 days jail, 165 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $1,000 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to two additional counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 15 days jail and $2,000 fine for each count.
•Brok Anthony Buchanan, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 50 hours community service, $250 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended, restitution to be determined and 90 days driver's license suspension.
•Spencer Allen Califf, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 25 days jail; pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentence to discharge.
•Jesse Ryan Brower-Gillpatrick, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Saul Morales Fernandez, 22, Boardman, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Israel Gabriel Otteson Walker, 41, Salem, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $80 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Graciela Benevidez, 58, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Costa Daniel Maldonado, 19, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine $900 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Criminal Mischief II: sentences to discharge.
•Andrew Dewayne Dayley, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lori Richards of Hermiston: seeks $3,393.06.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jack Murphy of Milton-Freewater: seeks $917.41.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kylie Tasker of Stanfield: seeks $1,531.13.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Antonio Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $1,365.01.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Debora Buchanan of Hermiston: seeks $1,483.55.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Maryanne A. Lloyd (Hoppe) of Pendleton: seeks $1,307.03.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Tracy Rozzell of Pendleton: seeks $1,594.03.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Eti L. Ena: seeks $15,956.13.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Anthony W. Booth of Hermiston: seeks $4,797.82.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Janis Laisner of Hermiston: seeks $1,706.62.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Lori Richards of Hermiston: seeks $1,701.29 and $1,412.91, in separate suits.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Travis Chesshir of Pilot Rock: seeks $266.97.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Stephen E. Dean Jr.: seeks $4,458.47.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Keenan Wright of Pendleton: seeks $211.22.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Blanca Lepez of Hermiston: seeks $268.33.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•TBF Financial LLC vs. C&J Insurance Agency LLC, C&J Truck LIcensing LLC, JP & Sons Trucking LLC and COnnie Lynn Landon of Hermiston: judgment for $30,254.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laurence J. and Roxanne Nisbet of Boardman: judgment for $1,403.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kiya Ottmar of Umatilla: judgment for $4,697.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katherine Jo Sauers of Hermiston: judgment for $1,423.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Zavala and Gloria Villegas of Boardman: judgment for $2,821.75.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tanner Coots Doherty of Pendleton: judgment for $1,486.31.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jose Ponce Castillo of Umatilla: judgment for $5,938.07.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Eric Nava of Hermiston: judgment for $1,356.75.
•Wilbert D. and Kathleen S. Miller of Pasco, Wash., vs. Suzanne E. McKenzie of Hermiston: judgment for $78,000.
•Vista Village MHP of Pendleton vs. Tamara Marie Steen and Jennifer Ranae Sproule of Pendleton: judgment for $1,370.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jasmine Gerard of Irrigon: judgment for $1,964.33.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Donna Lee Henry (Andy) of Pendleton: judgment for $553.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. James and Linda A. Ball of Echo: judgment for $3,382.77.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Kristy Michael (Kristy Dawn Funk) of Pendleton: judgment for $737.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Matthew Cervantes of Umatilla: judgment for $1,197.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tresa M. Grieve of Hermiston: judgment for $2,169.23.
•Vista Village MHP vs. Kenola Irene Linfoot and Johnathon Taylor Bryce Hendershot (Johnathon Taylor) of Pendleton: judgment for $1,998.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. John Allen McCuen of Pendleton: judgment for $1,950.83.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Charley G. Sowell of Stanfield and Daniel R. Sowell of Hermiston; Billi Lyn Caldwell and Mathew Louis Caldwell of Pendleton; Tara Ray Bennion of Eagle, Idaho, and Garrett John Bennion of Umatilla; Andrea Amanda Martinez of Kennewick, Wash., and Brandon Nicholas Wood of Salem; Sharon Anita Skeen and Donald Lee Skeen of Hermiston (separation); Donna Moormann Simpson of Moscow, Idaho, and Darrell Simpson of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Benjamin Russell Scott Mueller, 25, of Meridian, Idaho, and Elise May Griffith, 22, of Milton-Freewater.
Nicole Renee Oxley, 38, and Christopher Marc Hensley, 45, both of West Richland, Wash.
Douglas Frank Alvarez, 73, of Stanfield, and Adelina Torres Munoz, 55, of Umatilla.
Troy Mikael Erwin, 30, and Denae Marie Kibel, 31, both of Hermiston.
Alissa Donea Morgan, 33, and Bryan Keith Johnson, 50, both of Milton-Freewater.
Everlyn Borstad, 51, and Monte William Gaertner, 52, both of Hermiston.
Ronald Leslie Garcia, 76, and Gloria Jane Kinsman, 81, both of Milton-Freewater.
Madison Mae Mooney, 21, and Triston Tyler Moody, 23, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Mateo Gabriel Alarcon, 26, and Christina Ashley Sanchez, 27, both of Milton-Freewater.
