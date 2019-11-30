Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Kimberlie Denise Tickerhoff, 47, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units and 30 maximum jail units.
•Justin Curtis Knapp, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Stolen Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•David Jerry Haney, 29, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Forgery I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $1,750 fine-suspended and $20 restitution.
•Matthew Alvin Dale Johnson, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Phillip Floyd Stalvig, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, and 30 maximum jail units for each count.
•John Dario Godinez, 61, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $2,000 fine and $3,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to $100 fine and $654.20 restitution.
MISDEMEANOR
•Danny Edgar Espain Covarrubias, 27, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $750 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Charlton Nelson John, 50, Wapato, Wash., pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Martin Ornelas, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 10 days jail.
•Eric Daniel Drake, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Eduardo Venegas, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Bobby Allen Neider, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $2,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Gulmaro Coria Hernandez, 35, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $900 fine, $1,600 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Jarrod Allen Bankston, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended for each count.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Carol Jones: seeks $13,717.17.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeffrey McLaren: seeks $6,288.70.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Elizabeth Mari Low of Hermiston: seeks $9,603.06.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Marla Cabral: seeks $1,160.20.
•Discover Bank vs. Clyde A. Perkins of Hermiston: seeks $10,201.24.
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Juan M. Ruiz of Hermiston: seeks $3,157.24.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. the unknown heirs and devisees of Leo L. Haskett; unknown heirs and devisees of Lawanda Haskett; the unknown heirs and devisees of Leo Haskett Jr.; Donna Haskett; David Haskett; Cyrus Haskett; Trevia Groesbeck; the unknown heirs of Parley Haskett; Twyla Haskett; the unknown heirs and devisees of Darlene M. Twidwell; State of Oregon, and occupants of the premises: seeks $15,262.31.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Kera Smith of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,748.68.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Carol Jones of Umatilla: seeks $14,296.72.
•Joanna C. Hayden vs. Brooke C. Richardson: seeks $49,500.
•The Bluffs Owners Association Inc. vs. Katherine Allyn Pifer: seeks $1,483.63.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC s. Chris Wallace of Hermiston: seeks $5,340.15.
•Midland Funding Inc. vs. Benjamin Taylor: seeks $821.79.
•Diana Prince vs. Kenneth Simpson D.C. of Milton-Freewater: seeks $550,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler D. Minton of Hermiston: seeks $2,005.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Roger D. Pullen of Umatilla: seeks $1,379.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Lezama of Boardman: seeks $3,490.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lukas J. Hamner of Irrigon: seeks $2,627.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Veronica Gonzalez of Stanfield: seeks $1,219.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ebelin Orozco Banuelos of Hermiston: seeks $2,686.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Casey and Alicia Rogers of Pendleton: seeks $1,160.71.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Jeffery and Cassandra Evens of Hermiston: seeks $2,862.85.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Lisa Honsvick of Pendleton; seeks $1,367.47.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Stevan Desjadon of Umatilla: seeks $467.14.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Crystal Fleming of Pendleton: seeks $369.99.
•Jeffrey and Jennifer Lowry of Hermiston vs. Joe Griffin dba Griffin Motorsports of Hermiston: seeks $9,682.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credit Corp Solutions vs. Shelly Medabalime of Pendleton: judgment for $1,909.04.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Lindsey X. Watchman of Pendleton: judgment for $4,237.89.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Brenda D. McCormack of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,321.70.
•Cascade Collections Inc. vs. Hannah Jill Donayri of Pendleton: judgment for $9,936.33.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Gwyneth Franklin of Hermiston: judgment for $948.89.
•United Finance Co. vs. Candy Beltran of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,665.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carmen L. and Exodus M. Ramos of Echo: judgment for $1,162.61.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Esmeralda Abygail Horn an Casey Emmett Horn of Umatilla; Lorena Barraza of Hermiston and Cesar Barraza of Lompoc, Calif.; Tania Carola Wildbill and Cedric Henry Wildbill of Pendleton; Jamie D. Murray of Boardman and Joseph D. Murray of Pendleton; Leonardo Garcilazo Barrera of Hermiston and Cristina Garcia Mendoza of Paterson, Wash.; Michelle Erika Oberbeck and Dusty Cloud Oberbeck of Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.