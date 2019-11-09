Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Robert Noel Tinney, 29, Newport, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 2 years post-prison supervision, 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 240 hours community service, $2,500 fine, $2,500 fine-suspended and lifetime revocation of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Jacob Anthony, 45, Ontario (SRCI), pleaded guilty to Assaulting a Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 25 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Gilonny Michael Cooper, 39, Bend, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Citibank N.A. vs. Amie D. Pool of Hermiston: seeks $14,759.39.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Francisco Cancino of Hermiston: seeks $5,189.73.
•Ally Financial Inc. vs. Michal (Michael) Shawn Geier and Jackie Rae Geier of Pendleton: seeks $21,733.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley E. Browning of Hermiston: seeks $3,894.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Montana Gray of Pendleton: seeks $4,276.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jayme L. Pettibone of Heppner: seeks $824.04.
•American Express National Bank vs. Herman C. Hull: seeks $4,470.84.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Karissa R. Whitmore: seeks $1,278.37.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Duane Stickney: seeks $2,276.03.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Janice Arsenault: seeks $1,305.96.
•CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust vs. Kathleen Wanous: seeks $3,195.34.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Lori Maghrabi: seeks $3,369.66.
•Savannah R . Moran and Philip M. Gaines Jr. vs. April F. Miller: seeks $1,117,522.30.
•Erin Ann Juette vs. Anthony Lloyd Horton: seeks $10,000.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Royce Hack: seeks $6,237.01.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Lisa J. and Ryan L. Bork of Pendleton: seeks $561.25.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Maurilia E. Corrales of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,263.19.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jose A. Medina Jimenez Sr. and Jose Romo Jimenez Jr. of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,298.28.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jennifer L. Earls of Milton-Freewater: seeks $725.80.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Angela M. Cossitt of Pendleton: seeks $740.96.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Stephenie A. Browne of Pendleton: seeks $438.22.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Donald G. Becker of Pendleton: judgment for $2,815.49.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Elizabeth Hinze of Pendleton: judgment for $2,047.10.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Erin Wyttenback: judgment for $5,403.61.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Maria Chairez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,163.65.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dawn D. Viesca of Umatilla: judgment for $1,883.07.
•Capital One Bank vs. Catherine L. Scott of Hermiston: judgment for $2,538.66.
•Capital One Bank vs. Damien A. Sprague of Pendleton: judgment for $2,418.13.
•Capital One Bank vs. Darin L. McGlothan of Pendleton: judgment for $1,727.83.
•Capital One Bank vs. El Taco Loco Jr. and Sonia Alamilla of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,093.27.
•Discover Bank vs. Eric P. Rodriguez of Pendleton: judgment for $4,567.30.
•Capital One Bank vs. Genesis J. Colgrove of Hermiston: judgment for $3,080.56.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Burks: judgment for $1,939.65.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Kelly Stefani of Umatilla: judgment for $686.40.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Merielle Bernier of Pendleton: judgment for $1,084.11.
•Foster and Marie Sallee vs. John Johnston of Pendleton: judgment for $161,733.22.
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Carlos S. Vega of Pendleton: judgment for $5,764.72.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Christopher Morreira of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $799.71.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Angela R. Cook of Pendleton: judgment for $1,823.03.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Julio Adrian Garcia of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,030.38.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Ian V. Pengelly of Baker City: judgment for $139.61.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Adrianna Lozano (nka Faulk) of Enterprise: judgment for $5,744.45.
•Gay Darlene Davis of Pendleton vs. C&D General Contractors LLC and Curtis Allen Graham of Weston: judgment for court costs and fees.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Tamara A. Dyal of Pendleton: judgment for $196.16.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Chance Whittaker of Weiser, Idaho: judgment for $1,750.17.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Margie Rick: judgment for $5,947.48.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Anna Navarro of Pendleton: judgment for $789.35.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Alfredo Ruelas of Hermiston: judgment for $3,624.62.
•United Finance Co. vs. Dallas Hinze of Pendleton: judgment for $1,480.70.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Tiffany Montee and Justin Montee of Pilot Rock; Shawna Lee Taylor of Pendleton and Stephen Michael Taylor of Umatilla; Eric Taft of Hermiston and Hailey Barnett of Kennewick, Wash.; Coby Allen Heath and Stephanie Heath of Pendleton (separation); Donald Grow of Milton-Freewater and Elizabeth Lynn Grow of Barstow, Calif.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Zulema Galan, 24, and Rafael Gonzalez Sauceda, 23, both of Hermiston.
Leah Dawn Sanderson, 42, of Salem, and Michael Levi De Groat, 33, of Umatilla.
John Harley Orcutt, 26, and Courtney Ann Rector, 24, both of Irrigon.
Robert Bruce Hendricks, 73, and Shari Sue Jones, 72, both of Pendleton.
Antonio Armando Sierra, 29, and Kimberly Nicole Chavez, 29, both of Pendleton.
Tavaris Deontay Winchester, 29, of Umatilla, and Esmeralda Tavera, 44, of Salem.
Damien Leviathan Dickinson, 21, and Jovan Kamuela Robello, 35, both of Umatilla.
Edward Gordon Dyer, 53, and Colleen Marie Bethel, 49, both of Hermiston.
Alyson Michele Olheiser, 22, and Keith Joseph Dunaway, 23, both of Burbank, Wash.
Kasaundra Marie Gregg, 23, and Ronald Nicklas White, 22, both of Pendleton.
