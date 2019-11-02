Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jose Antonio Rosales, 23, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 60 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentence to discharge.
•Ronnie Simone Sampson, 22, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $750 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest and Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Jessica Cardenas Pinto (Torres), 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
•Chad Jonathan Seelye, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Identity Theft: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $3,000 fine-suspended for each count; pleaded guilty to two counts of Fraudulent Use of Credit Card: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $2,000 fine-suspended for each case, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear I: sentences to discharge; pleaded guilty to two counts of Forgery II: sentenced to 2 years probation and $2,000 fine-suspended for each count, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 2 years probation, community service to be determined, and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $3,000 fine-suspended and $2,135.20 restitution; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II; sentenced to 3 yeas probation, community service to be determined, and restitution to be determined.
•Amber Mae Stone, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Leslie Ann Craig, 39, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended and 3 months driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 30 days jail, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended.
•Jason Eugene Dunagan, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault II: sentenced to 70 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision, $500 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to two counts of Strangulation: sentenced to 8 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 20 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Menacing and Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 364 days jail and $100 fine for each count.
•Alexander Christian Ringe, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Enrique Rios Herrera Guadalupe, 54, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to $100 fine, restitution to be determined and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor and Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to $100 fine for each count, plus restitution to be determined (sentences to discharge).
•Scott Alan Maker, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Falsifying Drug Test Results: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $2,000 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Unifund CCR LLC vs. Joseph W. Pattison of Pendleton: seeks $1,093.74.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rhonda Deremo of Pendleton: seeks $1,959.51.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Alejandra M. Martinez and Serafin D. Saldana of Milton-Freewater: seeks $421.28.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Lana Meacham of Pendleton: seeks $883.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Esteban Gonzalez and Patricia Nava of Hermiston: seeks $529.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alma Jane Ginther of Irrigon: seeks $1,535.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Caitlin Catto (fka Boyd) and Michael Boyd of Stanfield/Hermiston: seeks $1,442.66.
•David B. Haskett of Pendleton vs. Twyla Michael of Helix: seeks $4,161.79.
•Clara Vernona Jackson vs. Rachael Kay Owen of Pendleton: seeks $76,214.24.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jerid R. Penturf: seeks $2,320.15.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Peggy Lanphear: seeks $1,091.86.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Chris Norton: seeks $6,990.44.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Jesus Estebes (Aranda) of Hermiston: seeks $1,332.05.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Brittney Medellin of Stanfield: seeks $2,208.98.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jean Carlton of Pendleton: seeks $2,403.13.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Crystal Andregg; seeks $1,305.52.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Angelica Alvarez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,319.22.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Debra L. Carnes: seeks $6,535.64.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Heather Perkins-James of Hermiston: seeks $3,371.53.
•Dept. of Justice Crime Victim and Survivor Services Division vs. Andres Sanchez Padilla of Umatilla: seeks $452.03.
•Silvercreek Contracting LLC of Heppner vs. Steve Arbogast of Pendleton: seeks $4,172.52.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Misty A. Campbell of Weston: seeks $587.51.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Kassidee K. Hutchinson of Pendleton: seeks $593.55.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jennifer and Mark Warner of Pilot Rock: seeks $452.06.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Brian and Kimberlee Moore of Hermiston: seeks $457.65.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Brandie Casteel of Hermiston: seeks $502.93.
•United Finance Co. vs. Marvin Esquivel Sanchez of Hermiston: seeks $1,847.56.
•United Finance Co. vs. Miguel Gomez Barajas of Boardman: seeks $5,683.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kruz S. Barfuss of Hermiston: seeks $1,815.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Annette E. Powell of Hermiston: seeks $613.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rafael and Jaime Ybarra of Hermiston: seeks $1,412.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bailey K. Boyer of Hermiston: seeks $745.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Catherine Devoe of Pendleton: seeks $3,118.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bruce A. and Janet Doty of Hermiston: $5,388.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. William L. (Bill) Mesteth of Hermiston: seeks $5,149.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kirk McKay Nunnery and Delores Nunnery of Irrigon: seeks $1,862.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria V. and Jose Andrade of Hermiston: seeks $4,330.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amanda and Levi Kauffman of Hermiston: seeks $2,687.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Troy and Megan Toombs of Echo: seeks $493.16.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Jadee Vanhouten of Pilot Rock: judgment for $1,145.35.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Andrea Mulligan of Pendleton: judgment for $1,131.49.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Kenneth A. Gascon-Martin of Weston: judgment for $3,083.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tamie Norris of Hermiston: judgment for 1,632.95.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Randy W. Ezell of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $5,658.04.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jonathon and Shannon Lunzman of Pilot Rock: judgment for $390.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jonathan C. Quinlin of Pendleton: judgment for $217.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Matthew Burnham of Hermiston: judgment for $6,100.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Patricia Ceja of Hermiston: judgment for $2,403.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cody D. Forrester of Boardman: judgment for $904.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Grant Woods of Hermiston: judgment for $2,187.78.
•Kirtis Sourbrine of Milton-Freewater vs. Daniel and Hanna Riggins of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,194.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Hector Contreras of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $921.15.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Pammela and Alfred Baker of Walla Walla: judgment for 1,210.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Isaiah D. Marks of Pendleton: judgment for $607.22.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Sally J. Thissell of Adams: judgment for $1,795.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher Haskins of Pendleton: judgment for $652.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adan Tejeda of Boardman: judgment for $2,766.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stormy McCartney and Patrick Barnes of Irrigon: judgment for $7,728.33.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Jesus Estebesaranda of Hermiston: judgment for $1,367.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Curt Evans of Hermiston: judgment for $1,833.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victoria and Terry Hatch of Pendleton: judgment for $623.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christy and Eric Lawhead of Pendleton: judgment for $1,533.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Deanann and Matthew Nelson of Irrigon: judgment for $1,149.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jason Kerr Nowaski of Pendleton: judgment for $3,880.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Erica L. and Aaron Schmidt of Pendleton: judgment for $701.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Montana Alexis L. Charles of Hermiston: judgment for $7,394.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raquel R. and Cesar Gutierrez of Hermiston: judgment for $634.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Janette Rivera of Hermiston: judgment for $619.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heather D. Tuning of Hermiston: judgment for $8,374.14.
•Capital One Bank vs. William E. Laffen of Umatilla: judgment for $1,668.17.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Angela R. Cook of Pendleton: judgment for $2,421.61.
•Mark Peterson of Pendleton and Mark & Sue’s Alfalfa vs. Linda Mathews of Pendleton: judgment for $720.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Victoriano R. Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $4,372.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Deanna Lee Plum and Allen Rae Plum of Hermiston; Dahrah Som and Kim Thanh Nguyen of Hermiston; Jordan Lee Cruz and Tobias Justo Cruz of Pendleton; Charles William Barnes and Roxanna Jean Barnes of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Kellye Lynn Hildebrandt, 32, and Andrew Glendon McAnally, 45, both of Pendleton.
Jerry Lee Gaunt, 78, and Ora Deelva Rock, 80, both of Echo.
Jayson Scott Vest, 39, of Umatilla, and Leina Nicole Moore, 33, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez Acosta, 43, and Celida Solis Alatorre, 42, both of Hermiston.
Gustabo Adolfo Torres, 33, and Megan June Croxford, 29, both of Pendleton.
Haley Jo Shockman, 22, of Echo, and Jordan Ray Bode, 29, of Quincy, Wash.
Brittany Lyn Northrup, 22, and Jack Bailey Rucker, 21, both of Walla Walla.
Vonnie Thomas Groves, 22, and Emily Rose Roberts, 22, both of Irrigon.
Narendra Kumar Dwivedi, 30, and Nadia Elizabeth Shere Williams, 20, both of Hermiston.
Damon Matthew Zenzer, 40, and Suzanne Elizabeth-Marie Sherman, 37, both of Milton-Freewater.
Sierra Lorrain James, 27, and Logan Tyler Quaempts, 29, both of Pendleton.
